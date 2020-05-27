As a new normal for Dallas’ dining scene continues to take shape, we’ve had to say goodbye to several cherished and longstanding local restaurants. But amid the gloom, you’ll see the occasional, hopeful opening to get excited for. From nationally-known donut shops like The Salty Donut to new Italian spots, here are a few new Dallas restaurants we can look forward to patronizing.

The Salty Donut

414 W. Davis Street, Bishop Arts

The Salty Donut, now opening on June 2 after pandemic-related delays, is a gourmet bakery that hails from Miami, Florida. Husband and wife founders Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez chose Dallas for the first location outside of Florida after exploring several Texas cities.

Taking over the former Red Sparrow space on Bishop Arts’ W. Davis Street , the Salty Donut will offer interesting donut flavors (i.e. guava and cheese cheese) in addition to eye-catching classics. In a nod to its new city, year-round flavors at the Bishop Arts outpost include Lone Star (a star-shaped brioche filled with ruby red grapefruit curd) and a Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake Donut (no explanation needed really).

Sfereco, a new Italian American restaurant, will open in the Statler this summer.

Sfereco

1914 Commerce Street (The Statler hotel)

There isn’t an exact opening date set yet, but coming soon to downtown hotel The Statler is a new Italian-American concept from chef Ryan Carbery. Located in the former Ramen & Bao space, Sfereco will offer customizable meatball dishes in a more casual environment. It’ll also offer pasta, pizza, and flatbread dishes, including one made with Jimmy’s Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella and basil.

Window Seat Coffee

3018 Greenville Avenue, Lower Greenville

The new coffee shop opened its doors along Lower Greenville just before restaurants were forced to shut down in March. Now, Window Seat Coffee is serving up Americanos, cortados, raspberry lattes, and classic Italian cappuccinos to-go, and plan to welcome customers within an aviation-inspired interior at 50 percent capacity this coming Monday, June 1 — a welcome aesthetic for those missing travel right now.

Aqua S Dallas is now open for pickup and delivery only. (Courtesy of Aqua S)

More New Dining Spots

Other spots that recently opened during the pandemic include fast-casual, gourmet kitchen Invasions, virtual smoothie shop Smoothie Run, and Australian ice cream shop Aqua S.