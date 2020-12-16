New Uptown Dallas Hotel Tries to Get You to Look at Marriott Differently

Marriott Dallas Uptown brings a lobby bar and something of a new look for Marriott.

Marriott's next generation of modern guest room takes center stage at the new Uptown Dallas hotel.

Marriott Dallas Uptown wants to embrace the walkability of its neighborhood.

A sunrise view of the soon-to-open Marriott Dallas Uptown shows the hotel in a different light.

Sandwiched neatly between Cedar Springs and Maple Avenue, and within walking distance of the Katy Trail, you’ll find the newest hotel in town ― The Marriott Dallas Uptown. Located at 3033 Fairmount Street, the new modern hotel is scheduled to open in early January.

The hotel is currently in the final stages of construction.

Developer Alamo Manhattan, together with WDG Architecture, conceptualized the 14-story hotel’s sleek aesthetics, technological innovation and sustainable design.

Marriott Dallas Uptown corner rendering.

The hotel will showcase the area’s walkability, with wide pedestrian walkways along its perimeter ― adjacent to the hotel’s elevated outdoor venues. The urban design of the new Marriott Dallas Uptown showcases the soft contemporary edge of the building’s stone and glass façade, its tree-lined streetscape and lighting details. Being located within the heart of Uptown ― one of Dallas’ premier live, work and play neighborhoods ―has the hotel hoping to attract business and vacation travelers, and locals seeking staycations.

“Uptown Dallas is a vibrant neighborhood within the city and we are thrilled to join the scene,” Robbie Tawil, Marriott Dallas Uptown general manager, says in a statement. “Our hotel is ready to become a staple in the Uptown community, providing residents and travelers with a place to wine, dine and relax.”

Rendering of the Lobby Bar at Marriott Dallas Uptown.

The lobby lighting plan is laid in track configuration as a striking nod to the nearby K-T route of the Union Pacific Railroad, which eventually became the iconic Katy Trail. The lobby is designed with entertainment and conversation in mind.

With 255 guest rooms and more than 13,000 square-feet of event/meeting space, this will be the first Marriott property that opens with the latest generation Marriott room design. The updated design features modern furnishings, energy conserving lighting, with temperature control systems, and more efficient room layouts.

Marriott’s next generation of modern guest room.

Marriott Dallas Uptown is located just steps away from Katy Trail, the Turtle Creek Corridor and ample entertainment. Uptown’s unique culture has been incorporated into the overall design.

The interior design concept showcases the Uptown community and several of its natural landmarks. An art installation behind the reception desk features reclaimed wood as a backdrop to scenes of local landscapes, terrain, outdoor activities and neighborhoods.

Marriott Dallas Uptown will also bring two new restaurants. Good Graces is a brasserie where one can enjoy a glass of wine and charcuterie plate — as well as full meals. Vicinity Coffee is all about breakfast on the go and those coffee cravings. It will have Starbucks coffee.

The pool deck view toward downtown.

The hotel has a dramatic lobby lounge, a 24-7 fitness center with both cardio and free weights and a mid-level pool deck with panoramic views of the area.

This is a hotel that wants to be its own destination within Uptown District.