Naviva, a Four Seasons Resort is a wellness retreat that finds a sweet spot between off-the-cuff and thoughtfully bespoke.

Naviva, a Four Seasons Resort focuses on mental, physical and spiritual wellness.

With only 15 tented suites, Naviva can cater to each guest with a limitless level of customization.

Naviva's luxury tents include soaking tubs and indoor and outdoor showers.

The team behind the world's finest luxury camping outposts designed Naviva's 15 amenity-filled tented suites.

The screened in lounge area is a serene setting within Naviva's luxury tents.

At Naviva, there are no menus, just customized dining to accommodate each guest.

Naviva's spa pods are private havens for customized treatments.

Culture / Travel

Amid Mexico’s Luxury Hotel Boom, a More Intimate Getaway Resort Retreat Emerges — Naviva Keeps It Personal

Four Seasons Service and Plenty of Perks Beckon In a Cliffside Jungle Setting

BY // 05.03.23
Naviva, a Four Seasons Resort is a wellness retreat that finds a sweet spot between off-the-cuff and thoughtfully bespoke.

Naviva, a Four Seasons Resort focuses on mental, physical and spiritual wellness.

With only 15 tented suites, Naviva can cater to each guest with a limitless level of customization.

Naviva's luxury tents include soaking tubs and indoor and outdoor showers.

The team behind the world's finest luxury camping outposts designed Naviva's 15 amenity-filled tented suites.

The screened in lounge area is a serene setting within Naviva's luxury tents.

At Naviva, there are no menus, just customized dining to accommodate each guest.

Naviva's spa pods are private havens for customized treatments.

PUNTA MITA, MEXICO – Naviva, a Four Seasons Resort offers a new kind of unscripted luxury retreat. The beachside enclave in Mexico’s Punta Mita community focuses on customized experiences to give you exactly the vacation you want.

Five minutes from its acclaimed sister property in the Mexican Riviera, Naviva boasts 15 luxury tented suites across 48 acres of cliffside jungle. The adults-only resort only has a maximum of 30 guests at any one time, creating an intimate environment and a balance between shared and tailored experiences.

Similar to Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii and Northern Thailand, the enclave mixes a low-density destination with a laid-back approach to upscale wellness.

Luxury Meets Nature

World-renowned tented camp experts Luxury Frontiers (the team behind Camp Sarika at Amigiri’s suites) built Naviva’s accommodations. Each of the 15 villas touts the comforts of a five-star retreat while still feeling wild, remote and immersive in nature.

The size of each tent begins at a spacious 1,250 square feet. It features a grand patio deck with a hammock and plunge pool. An indoor and outdoor shower, along with a soaking tub, round out the bathing amenities.

The screened in lounge area is a serene setting within Naviva’s luxury tents.

Enjoy perks delivered daily like locally-grown coffee, tea and fresh juice on your screened-in living room. The view of crashing ocean waves peeking out from the lush jungle greenery serves as your backdrop.

Say Goodbye to the Menu

Since opening in December, this intimate resort offers a wide range of possibilities for spontaneous customization.

Take Copal, Naviva’s open-air restaurant lounge for example. Perched cliffside overlooking Bahia de Banderas, it’s easy to get distracted from your primary objective — dining — by the blissful view.

Friendly waiters welcome you by name at Copal. Rather than being presented with a menu, they ask about your food preferences. When you inquire about the kitchen’s offerings, the response is simply, “We can make anything for you.”  

How’s that for having it your way?

If you’re undecided, waiters can suggest local specialties based on a few fresh ingredients from the daily delivery.

Recommendations can lead you to savor a mouthwatering plate of authentic al pastor tacos. The dish overflows with locally-made cotija cheese and is enveloped in corn tortillas made prior to your order.

The tacos are accompanied by a heaping salad of vibrant vegetables — picked from a garden 15 feet from your table. 

At Naviva, there are no menus, just customized dining to accommodate each guest.

A Tailor-Made Vacation at Naviva

Like its take on personalized dining, Naviva tailors vacations to individual guest desires. While the resort centers around wellness, it knows that wellness means different things for everyone.

Before each guest checks in, an assigned guide begins customizing the visit. The guide remains on duty throughout the guest’s stay for whatever whims arise.

If you seek an active getaway, Naviva offers a full schedule of signature experiences. You can also arrange private activities like paddleboarding, yoga, hiking, fishing, art lessons and open-air fitness workouts. If you desire a more relaxing vacation, lounge on the white sand beach and have refreshing cocktails delivered right to your beach chair.

Chef Sophia Mojica is also available for a private ceviche-making class before you cozy up for an afternoon nap on your patio hammock.

Need even more relaxation? The outdoor Spa at Naviva has it covered.

Two ultra-private spa pods make up the space, complete with its own garden patio lounge areas and wood-lined hot tubs. The scaled-down refuge creates an opportunity for personalized treatments in a peaceful, private environment.

Naviva, a Four Seasons Resort focuses on mental, physical and spiritual wellness.

Spiritual Practices and Healing

One of the standout features of Naviva’s wellness programming is its focus on spiritual healing. It designed a range of offerings to help you find deeper connections to nature and yourself.

Guests can participate in sound bowl immersion, meditation guidance, Reiki energy healing sessions and other spiritual practices. Temazcal, a traditional steam bath ceremony, occurs each Sunday evening for guests craving rebirth steeped in the customs of the area’s indigenous culture. 

When you spend mornings and sunset-filled evenings on Risco Terrace, you can soak up daily yoga and meditation sessions on its cliffside pavilion deck.  These sessions are led by yoga experts, sound healers and meditation guides.

New luxury hotel and resort destinations for discerning travelers are booming in Mexico. But Naviva offers something different. It beckons you to experience a refreshing change of pace, characterized by an emphasis on exactly what you want.

Now, that’s real luxury.

