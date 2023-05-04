PaperCity Best Dressed Honorees Revealed at Buzzing Neiman Marcus Cocktail Party — See the Ladies Stepping Into the Spotlight

First time Best Dressed honoree Kelli Weinzierl with her husband, John Weinzierl, at the Winter Ball.

Mary Kate Smith and first time Best Dressed honoree Kathryn Smith at the Knights of Momus presentation in Galveston.

The 2023 PaperCity Best Dressed Honorees were revealed at a cocktail party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Johnny Than)

The champagne flowed, air kisses abounded and anticipation grew as a stylish throng gathered on the third floor of Neiman Marcus on Wednesday night. It was a sophisticated clutch of philanthropists, fashionistas, influencers and former honorees that filled the party space as PaperCity took up the mantle of one of Houston’s most beloved fundraisers — the Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.

Rebranded as the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation Benefiting March of Dimes, the evening embraced the elegance for which PaperCity is known. Cocktail attire was de rigueur for the 120 invited guests who joined in celebration as the 2023 honorees were announced.

No surprise here that one of Houston’s leading philanthropists Hallie Vanderhider entered the Best Dressed Hall of Fame as this was her third time to be named Best Dressed. Vanderhider has chaired, been honored and served on the boards of numerous nonprofits. Current board memberships include Houston Ballet, Memorial Hermann Hospital Foundation and several public energy related companies. She has chaired the Houston Ballet Ball, Memorial Hermann’s Razzle Dazzle luncheon, March of Dimes Best Dressed, Crime Stoppers, Houston Children’s Charity, UNICEF and Evening in the Park.

Entering the coveted Best Dressed league for the second time, and incidentally representative of Houston’s diverse cultures, are Russian immigrant Tatiana Massey; Sneha Merchant, born in Mumbai, India; Duyen Nguyen, born in Saigon; and two native Texans Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Kristina Somerville.

Making their debut in Best Dressed ranks are Zane Carruth, Julie Longoria Chen, Kathryn Smith and Kellie Weinzierl, who was unable to attend due to a previously planned photo safari in Africa.

The ladies were introduced and presented with nosegays from Neiman Marcus Group regional vice president Mary McGreevy in from Dallas and local Brand Experience manager Heather Almond. PaperCity president and digital partner Chad Miller added his congratulations to the honorees.

March of Dimes senior executive director Jennifer Torres introduced the women who will chair the September 21 Best Dressed luncheon to be held at the Post Oak Hotel — Kelley Lubanko, Stephanie Tsuru and Kelli Weinzierl — and the raffle chairs — Bethany Buchanan, Elia Gabbanelli and Kristen Collins.

Representing the Best Dressed luncheon presenting sponsor Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital was Anne Neeson, who serves as executive vice president and CEO of the Memorial Hermann Foundation. She shared in congratulations of the honorees and support for March of Dimes.

In anticipation of the September 21 Best Dressed luncheon and Neiman Marcus fashion presentation featuring Pamella Roland, the reveal party included a trunk show of the American designer’s gowns and other styles. Joining the party and in the store through Thursday was Jeffrey Ciullo, vice president of Global Sales for the brand.