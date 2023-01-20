Fort Worth’s 20 Best Vegan, Vegetarian and Healthy Eating Restaurants — Cowtown Isn’t Just About Meats

At Mariachi Dine-In you can choose from the classic or vegan menu.

Chef Lanny Lancarte makes sure his Righteous Foods is photo ready. Righteous Food is one of Fort Worth's Best Vegan Restaurants.

It might sound like a contradiction in Cowtown ― the home of ranchers, historic cattle drives, the historic Stockyards and a restaurant scene best known for its steakhouses ― but Fort Worth is also home to many vegan, vegetarian and clean eating restaurants. If you’re into healthy eating or have dietary restrictions, you needn’t worry.

But everyone could use a guide. These are Fort Worth’s 20 Best Vegan and Healthy Eating Restaurants:

Righteous Foods

Chef Lanny Lancarte’s clean-eating Righteous Foods was a bit ahead of the curve when it opened in 2014. The sourcing is painstaking and the menu is broken down by dietary restrictions from vegan and vegetarian offerings to gluten-free, lactose-intolerant and keto items.

Pho District

The vegetarian section of the menu at Pho District, a West Seventh area Vietnamese restaurant from Kenzo Tran, offers a crispy avocado fried roll and vegetable-only spring roll. Main courses include wok-fried “shaken veggies” and tofu vermicelli noodles. But don’t overlook the kimchee fried rice or the vegetable pho with fried tofu.

Piatello

We could make a meal of the crispy Brussels sprouts and whipped house ricotta with grilled sourdough slices, but that’s just the beginning at Piatello. The margherita pizza is simply perfection and the fresh pasta dishes like the mafaldine cacio e pepe is one of the best in Fort Worth. On the seasonal menu, vegetarians will love the buttery agnolotti made with butternut squash, brown butter, sage and Marcona almonds. One of my personal favorites remains the roasted eggplant parmigiana.

Von’s Coffee Shoppe

The newest entry into the Panther City District (near Fort Brewing) is Von’s Coffee Shoppe at 3004 Cullen Street, which opened at the end of October. Owner Monique Farrell named it after her mother Lavonne, who passed away last fall.

Farrell serves organic espresso and specialty coffees with a full range of vegan syrups and sauces. The bakery case is filled with bagels, bundt cakes, macarons and scones all baked in-house. Von’s serves vegan omelets (made from plant-based Just Eggs) and roasted veggie soup too.

Spiral Diner

Vegans have found sustenance at Spiral Diner for more than 20 years. Owner Amy McNutt was one of the first on the Fort Worth vegan scene with a 100 percent plant-based menu. The food tastes good and you won’t leave hungry with hearty quinoa and cashew burgers, breakfast served all day, and a full bakery case of vegan treats.

HG Sply. Co.

The menu at HG Sply. Co includes a variety of proteins, but every section also has many vegetarian and vegan options too. Their popular build-your-own bowls can be prepared meatless or topped with quinoa meatballs. The quinoa burger is topped with smoky carrot hummus, smashed avocado, a kalamata tapenade, fresh arugula and tomato.

Mariachi Dine-In

In Fort Worth’s Locke Block, you’ll find a Mexican restaurant and bar just made for vegans. At Mariachi Dine-In there are two menus ― the classic and the vegan. How does vegan asada, chorizo, or pastor sound? There’s even a creative cashew queso, jackfruit Birra tacos and a pineapple burrito with chipotle crema.

Pizza Verde

Just opened last year, vegans are flocking to Pizza Verde for its 100 percent plant-based pizza menu. It’s also an inclusive menu with options for everyone, including dairy-free, gluten-free and soy-free options. There is a house made nut-based mozzarella and cauliflower crust. The namesake pizza verde is topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, corn, cilantro, chorizo and lime crema.

Boulevard of Greens

Conveniently located at I-30 and Horne Street, what began as a pressed juicery has expanded into a full restaurant with grab-and-go salads, sandwiches, soups, smoothies and bowls. At Boulevard of Greens, the ingredients are painstakingly sourced without preservatives, dairy, animal products or chemicals. And the lovely new space invites you to stay a while.

Belenty’s Love

Diners couldn’t get enough of Belen Hernandez’s tasty vegan Mexican food in Granbury, so she opened a second restaurant in Fort Worth. At Belenty’s Love located on the Bluebonnet Circle, you can get vegan chilaquiles and migas for breakfast, and nopales burritos and portobella asada tacos for lunch and dinner. The extravagant Mexican menu truly covers all the bases.

Unrefined Bakery

No matter your dietary restriction, Unrefined Bakery has got you covered. Deliciously. This tiny Fort Worth bakery has the basics like a vegan pizza crust, hamburger buns and five grain rolls. But Unrefined Bakery is also here to treat you with a full bakery case of cupcakes, cookies and party jars layered with vegan cake, “unbuttercream” frosting and dye-free sprinkles.

Mellow Mushroom

This groovy pizzeria has a gluten free section as well as a vegan section to tempt your tastebuds. The vegetarian Holy Shitake Pie at the Mellow Mushroom is dressed with shiitake, button and portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella and Wisconsin aged cheddar. Then there’s the vegan Tempeh Hoagie with balsamic marinated tempeh layered atop lettuce, Roma tomatoes and melted Follow Your Heart vegan cheese.

Flower Child

The first Fort Worth Flower Child restaurant opened last year, catering to all lifestyles from vegetarian and vegan to meat-eating and gluten-free to keto and paleo. With so many ways to customize your meal, it’s easy to satisfy your cravings here.

Try the miso crunch salad with carrot zoodles, zucchini, red pepper, Asian cabbage, mint, cashew and sesame seeds. And don’t miss the keto butternut squash lasagna for a filling vegan main course.

3rd Street Market

Another new restaurant in downtown Fort Worth features fresh sourdough bread, fabulous soups and sandwiches. Chef Dena Shaskan and her husband baker Trent Shaskan have created a lovely respite for those who live and work in downtown at their 3rd Street Market. You can get the soup of the day and a quarter loaf of crusty sourdough for $11.

It’s Food Food Truck

This popular plant-based food truck moves around so check It’s Food Food Trick’s social media accounts for the current location. The burgers from It’s Food Food Truck are either Beyond Burger or crispy fried tofu, like the Islander with caramelized pineapple, grilled onion and hoisin sauce.

Trust me, you won’t miss the meat. Which is what makes Fort Worth’s vegan restaurants sing.

Juice Junkies Vegan Cafe

Located on Foch Street, Juice Junkies began as an organic pressed juicery and added the rest of its vegan menu over time. The Chick-n salad sandwich at Juice Junkies is a blend of textured pea protein, vegan mayo, shallots, celery, Dijon mustard and spices. There is also vegan chili, Better Than Tuna salad made from chick peas, rolled oat power balls and house made kale chips.

Local Foods Kitchen

Former Napa Valley caterer Katie Schma serves a full house for breakfast and lunch at Local Foods Kitchen. Plus, the take home food case at Local Foods Kitchen is one of the top grab-and-go options in Fort Worth.

Craft a plate from the sides and salads for a vegan meal to relish, like the superfoods salad chock full of kale, berries and sunflower seeds.

Zonk Burger

Located between Neutral Ground Brewing and La Onda Seafood, you’ll find Zonk Burger along Fort Worth’s up-and-coming Race Street. These burgers are the bomb. Choose from a black bean and chipotle patty, a firm tofu patty, or the Zonk Burger made from chickpea and millet. They also serve tofu nuggets and seitan wings.

Lettuce Cook

With two locations, Lettuce Cook has your meal to go, and is a true breakfast and lunch superstar. Much of the menu fits the vegan and vegetarian lifestyle including the lineup of salads, fresh avocado toast and handmade smoothies like the Mean Green with strawberries, pineapple, peaches, spinach, almond milk and pure honey.

Planted Bakery

Featuring fresh breads, cruffins, pizza rolls, cupcakes and cookies, this bakery is 100 percent plant based. Special order cakes are available from Planted Bakery in an array of styles and flavors. From Italian cream to German chocolate. This place proves vegan pastries can be delicious.

Consider this your jump start on healthy eating. Or a way to make being vegan or vegetarian even more tasty. Fort Worth’s Best Vegan, Vegetarian and Healthy Eating Restaurants may just make you look at meaty Cowtown a little differently.