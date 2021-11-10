The Beverly Hilton hotel is home to the Aqua Star, the largest heated outdoor pool in Los Angeles.

I only popped my head in for a moment at the Beverly Hills Hotel spa, but it was beautiful.

The coveted Polo Lounge offer the best views of the bar and restaurant.

When my son decided to visit colleges and universities in the Los Angeles, California area, I decided to make the most of it, fulfilling my fantasy of driving a convertible down Rodeo Drive. (So what if it was a rental car, or that we were only staying for the weekend?) Read on for my Beverly Hills travel discoveries, and how to plan a weekend among the stars for yourself.

With easy and inexpensive direct flights to LAX, now may be the time to indulge your inner Kim Kardashian.

WHERE TO STAY

The so-called “Pink Palace” is a Los Angeles icon. From my moments in the cozy Polo Lounge (with a great cheeseburger… for $45) to morning coffee in the Fountain Coffee Room to wandering the landscaped paths along the hotel’s twelve acres, I adored every moment. (I even ran into Pete Davidson, who is as tall and tattooed and nice as I’d always dreamed he’d be!)

I spent a heavenly day at the Beverly Hills Hotel pool, where Katherine Hepburn once dove in fully clothed, the Beatles had a party, and Leonard Bernstein came up with the idea for West Side Story.

The private, poolside cabanas have just been redesigned by Champalimaud Design, with awnings striped in white and bright candy pink, basketweave chairs, and featuring pink Martinique banana-leaf wallpaper made by CW Stockwell with large bright leaves and waving banana palms. (The pink is a new colorway of the 1940 print, re-introduced from the archives to complement the original green of the hotel’s interiors.)

The Eagles were right when they wrote in their song, Hotel California (based on the Beverly Hills Hotel) “you can never leave.” Honestly, staying forever at this property sounds good to me.

Are you allowed to pretend you’re a guest at the Golden Globes when you sashay from the front door, through the enormous lobby, toward the door to the International Ballroom? And if they happen to be setting up for an awe-inspiring wedding, is it OK to just hover in the doorway for a moment, dreaming of holding your wedding in the magical space, even though you were married over twenty years ago? Let’s hope so.

The Beverly Hilton also boasts the Aqua Star, the largest heated outdoor pool in Los Angeles. It’s a beautiful area, flanked by Circa 55 Café.

WHAT TO EAT

When a concierge told us Wally’s Beverly Hills was Drake’s favorite place to grab dinner, we hustled right over. (It’s true: Drake’s “Diplomatic Immunity” has the lyrics:“Booked a private room at Wally’s, waiter twistin’ the cork / I got multi-colored rings like the Olympics, of course.”) Wally’s is a gourmet wine and cheese market as well as a restaurant; we loved the truffle pizza and charcuterie.

Plan ahead—at least a month ahead–to dine at the California outpost of Gucci Osteria. (The other two locations are in Florence, Italy and Tokyo, Japan.) The contemporary Italian restaurant is located above the Gucci store on Rodeo Drive.

When you’re more in the mood for a low-key meal, head to Nosh, a charming diner with outdoor seating that has been open since 1975. Their in-house bakery handcrafts over 40 items daily. Be sure to try the renowned Matzo Ball Soup or a famous hand-rolled, kettled, and hearth-baked bagel. Open seven days a week, morning to evening.

NIGHTLIFE

If you’d like some dancing on the Sunset Strip, head to nearby Sa’Moto, a restaurant and nightclub. The new pan-Asian fine-dining restaurant concept envisioned by Masaharu Morimoto, serves up beautiful sushi platters, fun taco concepts, and fabulous drinks. Once you’ve had your fill, head upstairs to dance the night away. (The hip hop version of Adele’s “Hello” had me on my feet.)

SPAS & BEAUTY

There’s something about Beverly Hills that inspires indulgence. Luckily, there are plenty of innovative wellness options in the area:

The Peninsula Spa Beverly Hills: This stunning spa within the five-star hotel has just reopened after a full redesign. I tried the Biologique Recherche Seconde Peau Facial, which utilizes a form of electro-spun hyaluronic acid, and left me glowing.

SHOPPING

Rodeo Drive

I’d heard of Rodeo Drive (and watched the Kardashians shop there on their reality-TV show) but honestly didn’t know what to expect. While I didn’t buy anything, I had fun wandering the glittering street lined with luxury shops and bright lines of light.

Fairfax Avenue

My teenaged son wanted to shop on Fairfax Avenue (the newly crowned streetwear mecca) at Supreme, RIPNDIP, the Hundreds, and Golf Wang. We loved checking out all the stores along Fairfax, including Shine Marketplace, featuring brands from China, Korea, and Japan.

Bottom line: I always miss Texas when I’m away, but there’s nothing quite like a sunny weekend in Beverly Hills to escape the ordinary and pretend—just for a weekend—to be a star.