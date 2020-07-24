The Ritz-Carlton Offers a Safe Dallas Escape

ritz-carlton dallas The dramatic towering facade of the Ritz-Carlton, Dallas.
The gorgeous floral arrangements, a staple of the hotel’s lobby.
One of the Ritz-Carlton’s elegant suites.
A pet in residence at the Ritz-Carlton.
Your well-appointed bathroom equipped with a tub perfect for diving into your copy of “The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir.”
It’s nice that four-legged guests receive some gifts as well as their two-legged dads.
An escape from the daily stress of Dallas – the hotel’s pool.
In case you need to get in a workout after an indulgent dinner, the Ritz-Carlton fitness center is fully equipped.
For a quick workout before putting on something chic for cocktails.
01
09

The dramatic towering facade of the Ritz-Carlton, Dallas.

02
09

The gorgeous floral arrangements, a staple of the hotel's lobby.

03
09

One of the Ritz-Carlton's elegant suites.

04
09

A pet in residence at the Ritz-Carlton.

05
09

Your well-appointed bathroom equipped with a tub perfect for diving into your copy of "The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir."

06
09

It's nice that four-legged guests receive some gifts as well as their two-legged dads.

07
09

An escape from the daily stress of Dallas - the hotel's pool.

08
09

In case you need to get in a workout after an indulgent dinner, the Ritz-Carlton fitness center is fully equipped.

09
09

For a quick workout before putting on something chic for cocktails.

ritz-carlton dallas The dramatic towering facade of the Ritz-Carlton, Dallas.
The gorgeous floral arrangements, a staple of the hotel’s lobby.
One of the Ritz-Carlton’s elegant suites.
A pet in residence at the Ritz-Carlton.
Your well-appointed bathroom equipped with a tub perfect for diving into your copy of “The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir.”
It’s nice that four-legged guests receive some gifts as well as their two-legged dads.
An escape from the daily stress of Dallas – the hotel’s pool.
In case you need to get in a workout after an indulgent dinner, the Ritz-Carlton fitness center is fully equipped.
For a quick workout before putting on something chic for cocktails.
Culture / Travel

The Ritz-Carlton Offers a Safe Dallas Escape

Summer Staycations That Satisfy

BY // 07.24.20
The dramatic towering facade of the Ritz-Carlton, Dallas.
The gorgeous floral arrangements, a staple of the hotel's lobby.
One of the Ritz-Carlton's elegant suites.
A pet in residence at the Ritz-Carlton.
Your well-appointed bathroom equipped with a tub perfect for diving into your copy of "The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir."
It's nice that four-legged guests receive some gifts as well as their two-legged dads.
An escape from the daily stress of Dallas - the hotel's pool.
In case you need to get in a workout after an indulgent dinner, the Ritz-Carlton fitness center is fully equipped.
For a quick workout before putting on something chic for cocktails.
1
9

The dramatic towering facade of the Ritz-Carlton, Dallas.

2
9

The gorgeous floral arrangements, a staple of the hotel's lobby.

3
9

One of the Ritz-Carlton's elegant suites.

4
9

A pet in residence at the Ritz-Carlton.

5
9

Your well-appointed bathroom equipped with a tub perfect for diving into your copy of "The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir."

6
9

It's nice that four-legged guests receive some gifts as well as their two-legged dads.

7
9

An escape from the daily stress of Dallas - the hotel's pool.

8
9

In case you need to get in a workout after an indulgent dinner, the Ritz-Carlton fitness center is fully equipped.

9
9

For a quick workout before putting on something chic for cocktails.

If you saw my staycation piece in June, you know that I’ve vowed to try and get out of my house every couple weeks this summer. (Perhaps even through the fall if social distancing and modified lockdown directives stay in place). I decided that a weekend at the hallowed Ritz-Carlton would be a perfect July escape.

The beloved Dallas hotel reopened on June 17 with their “Commitment to Clean” program, which includes best practices as it relates to hygiene and cleanliness throughout the uptown property. Enhanced precautions include the designation of a “Cleanliness Champion,” Bertha Serrato, whose role is to not only lead safety efforts and extensive trainings for employees, but to stay up to date on the changing needs and procedures to ensure the hotel remains at the forefront.

From the moment my partner and I stepped into the lobby I felt comfortable. Little circles were positioned six feet apart for the check-in process at the front desk (which is now outfitted with a Plexiglas-shield). The bellman went up in a separate elevator (flanked by hand sanitizing stations on every floor), and once inside our room, I noticed a few subtle differences: the remote controls for the televisions were in bags labeled “clean remote” and there were no magazines or stationery in the desk.

Our favorite arrival moment was the “Pet in Residence” set-up in our suite that included a bed and a little gift with a card addressed to our little rescue mutt Theo. In the package was an adorable Terry cloth robe similar to the one’s ready for his two dads in the bathroom. The bellman even offered to take him for a walk if we needed while we were at dinner.

A pet in residence at the Ritz-Carlton.
Theo, a pet in residence at the Ritz-Carlton.

Friday evening we kept it casual with a few drinks in the intimate (yet, socially distanced with velvet ropes cordoning off areas for all groups) Rattlesnake Bar and I was pleased to see one of my favorite servers, Emma Alvarez, onsite. Like many from the team, she was had been home sheltering-in-place for months. We were able to access the menu via our phone and a QR code on our table. Definitely order one of Dean’s signature margaritas and some of the legendary smoked chicken quesadillas. Later that evening, we indulged in some room service: a steak we split between the two of us with a side order of French fries and cookies. And lest I forget to mention, a marvelous bottle of Elk Cove, Pinot Noir (I prefer a Pinot from Oregon and this was from the Willamette Valley).

On the docket for Saturday was a poolside reservation from noon until 3 pm. The Ritz now requires reservations for pool access to limit the amount of guests coming into closer contact — a detail that I greatly appreciated. I know that the risk of spread is much less outside, but I still would much prefer to not come into close contact with anyone.

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)

Since the hotel team knew we would be bringing Theo with us, they prepared a list of dog friendly activities. After our pool time we took a nice long walk to Klyde Warren Park where we allowed him some off-leash time in My Best Friend’s Park, complete with fountains for four-legged frolicking on a warm July afternoon.

Saturday night we secured a 6:30pm seating at Fearings Restaurant. We decided to go with a tasting menu which was exceptional and deserves a feature of it’s own — look for that in the coming week.

The Ritz-Carlton is currently offering the “Suite Staycation” starting at $599, which includes executive deluxe suite accommodations (well worth it), breakfast in bed for two daily, a $50 credit to be used for cocktails (with Emma and the fabulous bar team) at Rattlesnake or dinner prepared by Chef Michael at Fearings.

 

Featured Properties

Swipe
2220 Looscan Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2220 Looscan Lane
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2220 Looscan Lane
4611 Inker Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4611 Inker Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4611 Inker Street
5648 Shady River Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River Drive
3001 University Boulevard
West University Place
FOR SALE

3001 University Boulevard
West University Place, TX

$3,999,900 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
3001 University Boulevard
3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Leaning
This property is listed by: Kelly Leaning (713) 304-2456 Email Realtor
3 Tokeneke Trail
4662 Merwin Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4662 Merwin Street
Houston, TX

$724,500 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4662 Merwin Street
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,215,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
2123 Dunstan Road
Southampton
FOR SALE

2123 Dunstan Road
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2123 Dunstan Road
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Houston, TX

$655,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Miller
This property is listed by: Patti Miller (713) 201-3441 Email Realtor
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X