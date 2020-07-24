Houston Super Lawyer Tony Buzbee Asks Girlfriend to Marry Him Aboard His 154-Foot Yacht, Private Fireworks Included

The10+ carat cushion cut brilliant diamond set in platinum engagement ring was custom created for her by Franco Valobra of Valobra Master Jewels. (Courtesy photo)

Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee celebrate their engagement aboard his yacht on a trip in the Bahamas. (Courtesy photo)

It was a typically sultry summer night in the Bahamas earlier this week when noted trial lawyer, bon vivant and former Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee invited his lady love, Frances Moody, to the upper deck of his 154-foot yacht for a 10+ carat surprise.

On this particular evening, Buzbee, his children and Moody’s brother dressed for dinner after a day of lounging in the sun, swimming and playing with the sophisticated water toys that are must-haves in yachting circles. Earlier in the day, the flamboyant Buzbee had taped one of his regular Instagram videos aboard the yacht during which he discussed the hot weather, went into the beauty of social distancing in the Bahamas, and reminded followers about his talk show on KSVE on Friday night.

“We had a delicious dinner and then a private party on the top deck of the yacht which was decorated with candles and flowers. So romantic,” Moody tells PaperCity. “He proposed and when I said yes we had a private fireworks show arranged by Tony. It was the most magical night! A dream! Tony is the most thoughtful and detail oriented man!”

It was also Moody’s 28th birthday, marking the May-December romance with the young at heart Buzbee, 52. The age difference is “irrelevant,” she says. “We are looking forward to joining forces to do good for Houston and Texas.”

Much thought went into the dazzling engagement ring. In selecting the perfect piece, Buzbee went to his pal Franco Valobra of Valobra Master Jewelers. The trial lawyer spent months looking at dozens of one-of-a-kind, top quality diamonds and selected this one personally. He shared his ideas for the design with Valobra, who had the ring crafted in the Houston showroom.

While the ring was carefully planned, this jaunt in the Bahamas was quickly arranged. Due to COVID-19, the couple had to change their original plans for a three week engagement trip through France.

Frances Moody is clearly thrilled by the one-of-a-kind engagement ring from Valobra Master Jewelers. (Courtesy photo)

Buzbee & Moody’s Dynamic Partnership

Beyond his success at litigation, Buzbee has been noted for the tank he parked on River Oaks Boulevard, for his private fundraiser for President Donald Trump, for his mayoral bid and for the burglary in which valuable artworks, including a Monet, were stolen from his home.

The genteel and beautiful Moody comes from the esteemed Galveston Moody family, whose business interests approach the billion dollar mark. She brings the charm and social creds to Buzbee’s chutzpah.

“It’s definitely a love story,” Moody says. “I am so lucky and so is he,” she adds with a wink.

The duo, dating for a year and a half, had taken notice of each other on the charity party circuit during the previous years. But it wasn’t until a girlfriend, an attorney with the Buzbee Law Firm, invited Moody to a charity event that Buzbee was organizing that they truly connected. “The rest is history,” Moody tells PaperCity.

No date has yet been set for the wedding and they haven’t selected the destination though the top contenders are Palm Beach, Galveston Moody Gardens, her father’s ranch, or Houston Country Club. No honeymoon plans yet.

“We are enjoying our time (two weeks) in the Bahamas before we start the wedding planning,” Moody says.