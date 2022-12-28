5 Unexpectedly Cool Things to Do in Grapevine, Texas

When I told my Dallas friends that I had just come back from a five-day trip to Grapevine, Texas, I was met with several incredulous variations of “What things are there to even do in Grapevine?” I understood what they meant because I would have answered the same way until very recently.

The last time the small town had been top of my mind was when I was growing up in Dallas. As home to the Great Wolf Lodge, Grapevine played host to all of the most epic, summer-soaked birthday parties. But once I had aged out of water park birthday parties, the city fell off my radar completely.

After my recent trip, I now know that I’ve been missing out. Kid magnets like Great Wolf Lodge, Legoland, or the Disneyland-esque microcosm of Gaylord Texan are just the beginning. The small town also boasts a quaint, walkable Main Street, a notable wine scene, and plenty of unique, under-the-radar activities.

These, my dear unconvinced Dallas and Fort Worth friends, are just a few of the unexpectedly cool things to do in Grapevine.

A Texas Wine-Tasting Walk Down Main Street

Walking down Grapevine’s historic Main Street, you’ll find old-fashioned storefronts housing a slew of independent shops — cute boutiques, a specialty olive oil store, and a funky dive bar with dollar bills dangling from every inch of the ceiling. You’ll also find six tasting rooms and small wineries on Main Street (and even more just a little further afield), making for the perfect walkable Texas wine tour.

Start with Landon Winery — after diligent testing, it’s safe to say their red blend “The Texan” is my personal, local favorite– and hit all the tasting rooms in between before ending at Messina Hof with a flute of their signature Sparkling Almond.

Live Band Karaoke at the Third Rail

If you’ve ever dreamed of being a rockstar, this one’s for you. Harvest Hall’s Third Rail hosts an epic version of karaoke every Thursday where performers are invited on stage to sing their favorite songs accompanied by a full band. I’m not sure how the band seemed to know every song in the world or how so many of the brave singers had such incredible voices. What I do know is that this karaoke scene was a seriously fun vibe, whether you plan on stepping into the spotlight or sitting back to enjoy the show with a cocktail in hand.

Glass Tasting at Hotel Vin

The refined, wine-focused Hotel Vin hosts a monthly tasting in partnership with Riedel Glass to showcase the importance of using the correct glass for the corresponding wine. As someone who previously suspected the varying wine glass shapes were mainly for the purpose of being fancy, this experience blew my mind. The tasting experience of the same wine between different vessels was like night and day. Good wine, a beautiful setting, and fascinating insights. This is a tasting that was not only enjoyable, but greatly informed my wine knowledge.

Take the “North Pole Express” Vintage Railroad at Christmas

There’s something so nostalgic yet thrilling about train travel– especially when it’s on vintage 1920s coaches like Grapevine’s historic railroad. When you take the train to the Fort Worth Stockyards for the daily cattle drive or a rodeo, the journey is just as memorable as the destination.

For a little extra magic, the railroad transforms into the magical “North Pole Express” during the holidays where passengers are encouraged to wear festive pajamas and enjoy chocolate chip cookies and Frosty Chocolate Snow Milk served by Mrs. Claus herself. It’s an experience geared for kids, true, but the experience is sure to warm the heart of even the grumpiest Christmas Scrooge.

Take a Glass-Blowing Class

Grapevine has several art studios that are fun to wander into along Main Street, but when you step into Vetro Glassblowing Studio and Gallery, there’s a high chance that you’ll see more than their colorful artwork on display. In the back room, there’s seating for visitors to watch the artists at work, heating and shaping glass. You can even sign up for a glassblowing class to learn the art form for yourself and create your own unique masterpiece to take home.