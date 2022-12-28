Catch afloat’s Giftmas Event Before the End of December — Shopping for a Good Cause

Whew, we’re winded from our party to party to party schedule of late. Yes, it’s been our version of wash, rinse, repeat but the holiday celebration cycle. And alas, there have been a few occasions when we were perplexed as to what we should bring as a host gift. Perish the thought of showing up toting in a bottle of vino we picked up on our way.

Thankfully we hit afloat’s Giftmas party recently. The event rose a glass in honor of their collaboration with 12 influencers, 12 local stores, and 12 charities for Giftmas. If you’re not familiar with afloat it’s the on-demand gifting app that launched in Dallas last February. And the founder has a great pedigree we must say — Sarah-Allen Preston was a PaperCity intern back in the day.

Preston realized that gifting is an art form and the hunt for finding the perfect present can be daunting. Her easy-to-shop platform is all about connecting you with all the merchants and retailers to know.

Download the afloat app, click on Giftmas, and shop the exclusive gifts from the following, and benefiting the following charities:

Interior designer Javier Burkle x Blueprint and benefitting Dwell With Dignity Stylist Ashley Holland x Talulah & Hess and benefitting Make-A-Wish Foundation Branding influencer Brooke Hortenstine x Gardenuity and benefitting The Family Place Lifestyle expert Alicia Wood x Madre and benefitting Momentous Institute Fashion influencer Kameron Wescott x JoJoMommy and benefitting “EARS” Ears Rescue Texas Travel and fashion blogger Mary Hafner x Pointers Petal and benefitting Grammy’s Cookie Convoy Fab mom Meghan Guffey x KidBiz and benefitting Isner Family Foundation Event planner Missy Peck x Boxed Bites Social Studies and benefitting The Birthday Party Project Model Olivia Mangrum x Madison and benefitting Our Calling Culinary blogger Rachel Stocker x Pillow Bar and benefitting North Texas Food Bank Lifestyle blogger Tanya Foster x Joanna Czech and benefitting Crystal Charity Ball afloat founder Sarah-Allen Preston x Gresham and benefitting The Birthday Party Project

The party at Sadelle’s was abuzz with holiday gifting ideas. We now have plenty of items in mind for the remainder of December dinner parties and the peak of the mountain — New Year’s Eve soirees. You have until the end of the month to get the inside scoop from this ultimate group of insiders.