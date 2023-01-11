Inside Villa Palladio Jaipur, the Newest Rajasthani Design Sensation from Marie-Anne Oudejans

With a dash of curiosity, much bravado, and endless passion, I have traveled on trains and boats and planes into every region of India, from classical Lutyens-inspired Delhi to historic Portuguese colonial mansions in fascinating time-warp towns of Goa. I’ve stayed at all the royal palaces in Udaipur and Jodhpur and met friends in palm-shaded villas in Kolkata and Kochi. I’ve also had the good fortune to spend time with the great India historian William Dalrymple, whose fascinating books include City of Djinns, a witty portrait of Delhi and its eccentricities.

All in a week’s adventure are ornate white-marble Jain temples, Victorian-era brass bands, and old-world wedding fireworks falling like diamonds and rubies and sapphires from the midnight sky. Sun-struck afternoons reveal ornamented pink City Palace architecture in the heart of Jaipur. The sun sets in hazy splendor as I’m scoping Jodhpur markets in search of silversmiths or a legendary gold-foil seller. Beauty is everywhere. Painted interiors in pink, blue, and red leave no surface unembellished. Maximal … I’m drawn more and more to exploring Jaipur.