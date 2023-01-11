Secrets Luncheon Earns Houston Symphony League a Coveted National Gold Award

Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious with April Lykos at the Houston Symphony League's national award winning luncheon held at Lakeside Country Club. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Betty Tutor, Terri Ramano (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Cynthia Wolff, Jacquie Baly (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Fady April 2 (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Susan Binney, Heidi Rockecharlie (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Models (Photo by Wilson Parish)
01
07

Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious with April Lykos at the Houston Symphony League's national award winning luncheon held at Lakeside Country Club. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

02
07

Houston Symphony League President's Luncheon and Style Show chair Betty Tutor with Terri Ramano. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

03
07

Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington at the Houston Symphony League President's Luncheon and Style Show. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

04
07

Cynthia Wolff, Jacquie Baly at the Houston Symphony League President's Luncheon and Style Show. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

05
07

Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious talks choices at the Houston Symphony League luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

06
07

Susan Binney, Heidi Rockecharlie at the Houston Symphony League President's Luncheon and Style Show. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

07
07

Tootsies on the catwalk at the Houston Symphony League luncheon held at Lakeside Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious with April Lykos at the Houston Symphony League's national award winning luncheon held at Lakeside Country Club. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Betty Tutor, Terri Ramano (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Cynthia Wolff, Jacquie Baly (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Fady April 2 (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Susan Binney, Heidi Rockecharlie (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Models (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Society / Featured Parties

Secrets Luncheon Earns Houston Symphony League a Coveted National Gold Award

Best Practices That Make a Difference Bring Major Honors

BY // 01.11.23
photography Wilson Parish
Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious with April Lykos at the Houston Symphony League's national award winning luncheon held at Lakeside Country Club. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houston Symphony League President's Luncheon and Style Show chair Betty Tutor with Terri Ramano. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington at the Houston Symphony League President's Luncheon and Style Show. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Cynthia Wolff, Jacquie Baly at the Houston Symphony League President's Luncheon and Style Show. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious talks choices at the Houston Symphony League luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Susan Binney, Heidi Rockecharlie at the Houston Symphony League President's Luncheon and Style Show. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tootsies on the catwalk at the Houston Symphony League luncheon held at Lakeside Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
1
7

Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious with April Lykos at the Houston Symphony League's national award winning luncheon held at Lakeside Country Club. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

2
7

Houston Symphony League President's Luncheon and Style Show chair Betty Tutor with Terri Ramano. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

3
7

Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington at the Houston Symphony League President's Luncheon and Style Show. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

4
7

Cynthia Wolff, Jacquie Baly at the Houston Symphony League President's Luncheon and Style Show. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

5
7

Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious talks choices at the Houston Symphony League luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

6
7

Susan Binney, Heidi Rockecharlie at the Houston Symphony League President's Luncheon and Style Show. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

7
7

Tootsies on the catwalk at the Houston Symphony League luncheon held at Lakeside Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Applause, applause for the Houston Symphony League which has received a coveted Gold Award for one of its special events from the Volunteer Council of the League of American Orchestras, a national leadership group of individuals recognized for outstanding support of their local symphony orchestras.

Throughout the year, the Houston Symphony League fulfills its mission of supporting the Houston Symphony’s audience development, education and fundraising activities. The particular event that earned high honors for the league in 2022 was the President’s Luncheon and Style Show.

The annual national awards program recognizes outstanding programs by symphony leagues from around the country with the Gold Award, saluting best in class programs or initiatives that have a significant impact on their orchestras.

The event, held at Lakeside Country Club, featured Tootsies’ creative director Fady Armanious discussing with moderator league member April Lykos best practices when it comes to dressing for concerts and balls as well as for the various volunteer activities in which league members participate. Congratulations to luncheon chairs Lucy Lewis and Betty Tutor and to Lykos, who received the prestigious Ellen Kelley Volunteer of the Year Award for her 22 years of Houston Symphony League leadership.

The event also served to applaud outgoing league president Leslie Siller as luncheon honoree and welcoming incoming league president Cheryl Byington. In her parting remarks, Siller noted that during her tenure $25,278 was raised for the symphony from the Annual Fund campaign and an additional was $75,797 acquired through various fundraising efforts.

Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington at the Houston Symphony League President’s Luncheon and Style Show. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

“Our league’s dedicated fundraising and volunteerism for the symphony is deeply appreciated by the symphony’s board, musicians and staff,” Houston Symphony executive director, CEO and holder of the Margaret Alkek Williams chair John Mangum says. “My heartfelt congratulations to our league and their recognition  for the President’s Luncheon and Style Show.

Founded in 1937, the Houston Symphony League is composed of more than 300 men and women, who support the symphony through educational programs, fundraising, community relations and special events.

Luncheon VIPs: Fan Fawcett-Peterson, Mary Lynn Marks, Jacquie Baly, Vicki West, Susan Hansen, Mady Kades, Mary Ann McKeithan, Elsie Eckert, Heidi Rockecharlie, Judy McGee, Lara Bell, Susan Osterberg, and Rini Ziegler.

Special Series

Astros Playoffs

How An Epic Michael Brantley Speech Changed Everything For the Astros in the World Series
How An Epic Michael Brantley Speech Changed Everything For the Astros in the World Series
Jose Altuve Refuses to Stop Trophy Hugging, Kate Upton Professes Her Love For Houston Fans, Dusty Baker Creates Mosh Pit Mania and Jim Crane Promises More — Inside the Forever Together Astros’ Sweet Family Championship Party
Jose Altuve Refuses to Stop Trophy Hugging, Kate Upton Professes Her Love For Houston Fans, Dusty Baker Creates Mosh Pit Mania and Jim Crane Promises More — Inside the Forever Together Astros’ Sweet Family Championship Party
$75 Million Man Mattress Mack Floored by First Pitch Moment, Unbothered by National Media Ridicule Over World Series Choice
$75 Million Man Mattress Mack Floored by First Pitch Moment, Unbothered by National Media Ridicule Over World Series Choice
Ryan Pressly Hits the Houston Haters With the Perfect Response — Proud Astros Closer Doesn’t Want Your Love Now
Ryan Pressly Hits the Houston Haters With the Perfect Response — Proud Astros Closer Doesn’t Want Your Love Now
Chas McCormick Gets the Best Reward Ever From Justin Verlander, Ryan Pressly For Making One of the Greatest Catches in World Series History — These All-Guts Astros Do It Again
Chas McCormick Gets the Best Reward Ever From Justin Verlander, Ryan Pressly For Making One of the Greatest Catches in World Series History — These All-Guts Astros Do It Again
Inside Cristian Javier and the Astros’ Beyond Sweet No-Hitter Celebration — The Crazy Calm Ace Made World Series History With Mom, Dad and His Closest Buddies
Inside Cristian Javier and the Astros’ Beyond Sweet No-Hitter Celebration — The Crazy Calm Ace Made World Series History With Mom, Dad and His Closest Buddies
read full series
Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
5631 Lynbrook
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5631 Lynbrook
Houston , TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5631 Lynbrook
5506 Russett Dr.
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5506 Russett Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5506 Russett Dr.
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11518 Summerhill Ln.
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11518 Summerhill Ln.
5315 Evergreen St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5315 Evergreen St.
Ballaire , TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5315 Evergreen St.
100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Lucille Fendley
This property is listed by: Lucille Fendley (713) 498-5007 Email Realtor
100 Radney Rd.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X