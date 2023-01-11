Secrets Luncheon Earns Houston Symphony League a Coveted National Gold Award

Tootsies on the catwalk at the Houston Symphony League luncheon held at Lakeside Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Applause, applause for the Houston Symphony League which has received a coveted Gold Award for one of its special events from the Volunteer Council of the League of American Orchestras, a national leadership group of individuals recognized for outstanding support of their local symphony orchestras.

Throughout the year, the Houston Symphony League fulfills its mission of supporting the Houston Symphony’s audience development, education and fundraising activities. The particular event that earned high honors for the league in 2022 was the President’s Luncheon and Style Show.

The annual national awards program recognizes outstanding programs by symphony leagues from around the country with the Gold Award, saluting best in class programs or initiatives that have a significant impact on their orchestras.

The event, held at Lakeside Country Club, featured Tootsies’ creative director Fady Armanious discussing with moderator league member April Lykos best practices when it comes to dressing for concerts and balls as well as for the various volunteer activities in which league members participate. Congratulations to luncheon chairs Lucy Lewis and Betty Tutor and to Lykos, who received the prestigious Ellen Kelley Volunteer of the Year Award for her 22 years of Houston Symphony League leadership.

The event also served to applaud outgoing league president Leslie Siller as luncheon honoree and welcoming incoming league president Cheryl Byington. In her parting remarks, Siller noted that during her tenure $25,278 was raised for the symphony from the Annual Fund campaign and an additional was $75,797 acquired through various fundraising efforts.

“Our league’s dedicated fundraising and volunteerism for the symphony is deeply appreciated by the symphony’s board, musicians and staff,” Houston Symphony executive director, CEO and holder of the Margaret Alkek Williams chair John Mangum says. “My heartfelt congratulations to our league and their recognition for the President’s Luncheon and Style Show.

Founded in 1937, the Houston Symphony League is composed of more than 300 men and women, who support the symphony through educational programs, fundraising, community relations and special events.

Luncheon VIPs: Fan Fawcett-Peterson, Mary Lynn Marks, Jacquie Baly, Vicki West, Susan Hansen, Mady Kades, Mary Ann McKeithan, Elsie Eckert, Heidi Rockecharlie, Judy McGee, Lara Bell, Susan Osterberg, and Rini Ziegler.