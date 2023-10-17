This Top Resort in Mexico is Home to a Texas Travel Writer’s Best Spa Experience to Date

A recent 48-hour trip to Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal with my family delivered the recharge I didn’t know I desperately needed. And while I’m typically type A in every way, I decided on the less-is-more approach when planning with kids in tow. This means only one dining reservation (at the property’s iconic El Farallon) and pre-set expectations to spend most of the trip in the pool basking by the beautiful blue water of the Pacific Ocean. After 24 hours of family fun, however, curiosity convinced me to call the concierge and inquire about any last-minute appointments available at the spa, and was delighted when one was available. This 80-minute stress relief massage ended up easily being one of my top spa experiences ever, and here’s why.

I checked in to the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal Spa, and the receptionist left me to change and enjoy the facilities, but not before pouring me a piping hot cup of Moroccan mint and green tea served in lovely, locally painted pottery.

While awaiting my masseuse, I lounged on an indulgent chaise lounge and enjoyed a variety of light yet luxurious treats. I’m not sure what they serve at the pearly gates of Heaven, but after enjoying spicy almonds with paprika, cayenne, and cardamom in addition to grapes dipped in honey and topped with chia seeds, I have my suspicions. Once I felt perfectly relaxed, Rosario came to fetch me for a pre-treatment foot bath ritual. She explained that this was performed in honor of the Mexican folk healing modality known as Curanderismo. Through honoring nature and the body through the use of rituals, herbs, and energetic healing, the Waldorf Astoria Spa team believes it can provide customers with a most fruitful experience. I was invited to smell the fragrant herbs as she dropped them, then handed a Moon Card to reflect on which encouraged me to practice gratitude in this glorious moment.

Post foot washing ritual, it was time for the stress relief massage which included both deep tissue and trigger point pressure in combination with hot stones. An admittedly tense person, my muscle tension slowly but steadily eased. I drifted in and out of consciousness in that wonderful way where you wake up and wonder, if only for a split second, where exactly you are. The pressure was perfect. The herbal scents were transformative, and Rosario’s hands were heavenly.

After my treatment, I was led back to the relaxation room and served a piping hot cup of digestive tea. I slowly changed back into my bathing suit but not before treating myself to some C+C Vitamin Cream by Natura Bissē at the vanity. As I floated out of the spa and back to my husband and two kiddos at the pool, I couldn’t help but revisit the words on my Moon Card: “I joyfully turn my attention to what I am grateful for.”