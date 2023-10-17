Astros First Lady Whitney Crane and Jim Crane Join a Beloved TV Star In a Houston Razzle Dazzle That Pulls In Close to $900,000

2023 Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle Luncheon
2023 Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle Luncheon
Amy Pierce, Stephanie Tsuru, Kristina Somerville 17 (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Anne Neeson, Kristina Somerville, Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce, Wendy Crane, Tony Bradfield (Credit Pricilla Dickson)
Kim Moody, Laurie Morian, Whitney Crane, Jessica Roupe (credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Razzle Dazzle 2023
Brenda Pattillo, Cynthia Petrello (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Duyen Nguyen, Tatiana Massey (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
2023 Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle Luncheon
Janet Gurwitch, Ron Franklin (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Ann Cazalot, Erin Minor (Priscilla Dickson)
Jim Smith, Sherry Smith, Nina Hendee, Edd Hendee (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Jona Lindig, Bobetta Lindig (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Julie Chen, Roslyn Bazelle Mitchell, Amalia Stanton (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Kim Moody, Laurie Morian, Whitney Crane, Jessica Roupe (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Lauren Gow, Anne Neeson, Melissa Juneau (Pricilla Dickson)
Philamena Baird, Regina Garcia, Ann Ayre (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Sheridan Williams, John Eddie Williams (1)(credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Razzle Dazzle 2023
2023 Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle Luncheon
Vanessa Ames, Amy Pierce, Shakti Dalal, Laura Davenport, Jordan Seff (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Razzle Dazzle 2023
The pink Astros hats, a gift from Wendy and Jim Crane, were a real crowd pleaser. (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
01
23

Rachel & Jeff Bagwell, Whitney & Jim Crane at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson)

02
23

Memorial Hermann Foundation held its annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon with speical guest, actress Connie Britton interviewed by Jennifer Reyna at The Post Oak Hotel on Thursday, October 13, 2023.

03
23

Luncheon chairs Amy Pierce, Stephanie Tsuru, Kristina Somerville at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Priscilla Dickson)

04
23

Anne Neeson, Kristina Somerville, Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce, Whitney Crane, Tony Bradfield at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
23

Kim Moody, Laurie Morian, Whitney Crane, Jessica Roupe at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
23

Bethann Fair, Kayla Chang Calk, Cristiana Secrest, Sobat Khawaja at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
23

Brenda Pattillo, Cynthia Petrello at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
23

Duyen Nguyen, Tatiana Massey at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
23

Erin Asprec, Connie Britton at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson)

10
23

Janet Gurwitch & Ron Franklin at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
23

Ann Cazalot, Erin Minor at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Priscilla Dickson)

12
23

Jim & Sherry Smith, Nina & Ed Hendee at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
23

Jona Lindig, Bobetta Lindig at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
23

Julie Chen, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Amalia Stanton at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
23

Kim Moody, Laurie Morian, Whitney Crane, Jessica Roupe at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
23

Lauren Gow, Anne Neeson, Melissa Juneau at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
23

Philamena Baird, Regina Garcia, Ann Ayre at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

18
23

Sheridan & John Eddie Williams at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

19
23

Steve Trauber, Haley Kostyshyn, JT Trauber at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Ashley Patranella)

20
23

Anne Neeson at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson)

21
23

Vanessa Ames, Amy Pierce, Shakti Dalal, Laura Davenport, Jordan Seff at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

22
23

Zhanna Golodryga, Satya Pandrangi, Tatiana Chavanelle at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

23
23

Pink Astros caps, a gift from Whitney & Jim Crane, are a hit with guests at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Razzle Dazzle luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2023 Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle Luncheon
2023 Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle Luncheon
Amy Pierce, Stephanie Tsuru, Kristina Somerville 17 (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Anne Neeson, Kristina Somerville, Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce, Wendy Crane, Tony Bradfield (Credit Pricilla Dickson)
Kim Moody, Laurie Morian, Whitney Crane, Jessica Roupe (credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Razzle Dazzle 2023
Brenda Pattillo, Cynthia Petrello (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Duyen Nguyen, Tatiana Massey (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
2023 Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle Luncheon
Janet Gurwitch, Ron Franklin (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Ann Cazalot, Erin Minor (Priscilla Dickson)
Jim Smith, Sherry Smith, Nina Hendee, Edd Hendee (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Jona Lindig, Bobetta Lindig (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Julie Chen, Roslyn Bazelle Mitchell, Amalia Stanton (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Kim Moody, Laurie Morian, Whitney Crane, Jessica Roupe (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Lauren Gow, Anne Neeson, Melissa Juneau (Pricilla Dickson)
Philamena Baird, Regina Garcia, Ann Ayre (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Sheridan Williams, John Eddie Williams (1)(credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Razzle Dazzle 2023
2023 Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle Luncheon
Vanessa Ames, Amy Pierce, Shakti Dalal, Laura Davenport, Jordan Seff (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Razzle Dazzle 2023
The pink Astros hats, a gift from Wendy and Jim Crane, were a real crowd pleaser. (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

Astros First Lady Whitney Crane and Jim Crane Join a Beloved TV Star In a Houston Razzle Dazzle That Pulls In Close to $900,000

Heart Wrenching Stories, Pink Astros Hats Galore and Spirited Breast Cancer Warriors

BY // 10.17.23
Rachel & Jeff Bagwell, Whitney & Jim Crane at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Memorial Hermann Foundation held its annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon with speical guest, actress Connie Britton interviewed by Jennifer Reyna at The Post Oak Hotel on Thursday, October 13, 2023.
Luncheon chairs Amy Pierce, Stephanie Tsuru, Kristina Somerville at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Priscilla Dickson)
Anne Neeson, Kristina Somerville, Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce, Whitney Crane, Tony Bradfield at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kim Moody, Laurie Morian, Whitney Crane, Jessica Roupe at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bethann Fair, Kayla Chang Calk, Cristiana Secrest, Sobat Khawaja at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brenda Pattillo, Cynthia Petrello at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Duyen Nguyen, Tatiana Massey at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Erin Asprec, Connie Britton at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Janet Gurwitch & Ron Franklin at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ann Cazalot, Erin Minor at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Priscilla Dickson)
Jim & Sherry Smith, Nina & Ed Hendee at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jona Lindig, Bobetta Lindig at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Julie Chen, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Amalia Stanton at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kim Moody, Laurie Morian, Whitney Crane, Jessica Roupe at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lauren Gow, Anne Neeson, Melissa Juneau at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Philamena Baird, Regina Garcia, Ann Ayre at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sheridan & John Eddie Williams at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Steve Trauber, Haley Kostyshyn, JT Trauber at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Ashley Patranella)
Anne Neeson at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Vanessa Ames, Amy Pierce, Shakti Dalal, Laura Davenport, Jordan Seff at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Zhanna Golodryga, Satya Pandrangi, Tatiana Chavanelle at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Pink Astros caps, a gift from Whitney & Jim Crane, are a hit with guests at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Razzle Dazzle luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
1
23

Rachel & Jeff Bagwell, Whitney & Jim Crane at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson)

2
23

Memorial Hermann Foundation held its annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon with speical guest, actress Connie Britton interviewed by Jennifer Reyna at The Post Oak Hotel on Thursday, October 13, 2023.

3
23

Luncheon chairs Amy Pierce, Stephanie Tsuru, Kristina Somerville at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Priscilla Dickson)

4
23

Anne Neeson, Kristina Somerville, Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce, Whitney Crane, Tony Bradfield at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
23

Kim Moody, Laurie Morian, Whitney Crane, Jessica Roupe at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
23

Bethann Fair, Kayla Chang Calk, Cristiana Secrest, Sobat Khawaja at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
23

Brenda Pattillo, Cynthia Petrello at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
23

Duyen Nguyen, Tatiana Massey at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
23

Erin Asprec, Connie Britton at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson)

10
23

Janet Gurwitch & Ron Franklin at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
23

Ann Cazalot, Erin Minor at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Priscilla Dickson)

12
23

Jim & Sherry Smith, Nina & Ed Hendee at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
23

Jona Lindig, Bobetta Lindig at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
23

Julie Chen, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Amalia Stanton at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
23

Kim Moody, Laurie Morian, Whitney Crane, Jessica Roupe at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
23

Lauren Gow, Anne Neeson, Melissa Juneau at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
23

Philamena Baird, Regina Garcia, Ann Ayre at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

18
23

Sheridan & John Eddie Williams at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

19
23

Steve Trauber, Haley Kostyshyn, JT Trauber at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Ashley Patranella)

20
23

Anne Neeson at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson)

21
23

Vanessa Ames, Amy Pierce, Shakti Dalal, Laura Davenport, Jordan Seff at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

22
23

Zhanna Golodryga, Satya Pandrangi, Tatiana Chavanelle at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

23
23

Pink Astros caps, a gift from Whitney & Jim Crane, are a hit with guests at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Razzle Dazzle luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Four years ago Whitney Crane, first lady of the Houston Astros, and Tenenbaum Jeweler’s Tony Bradfield chaired Memorial Hermann Foundation’s annual “Razzle Dazzle” luncheon. Last week, they found themselves on the receiving end of gratitude as they were honorees of the fundraiser that approached raising $900,000 for breast cancer early detection and outreach programs at Memorial Hermann.

Amy Pierce, Stephanie Tsuru, Kristina Somerville 17 (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Luncheon chairs Amy Pierce, Stephanie Tsuru and Kristina Somerville at Memorial Hermann Foundation’s annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Priscilla Dickson)

Applause, applause for luncheon chairs Amy Pierce, Kristina Somerville and Stephanie Tsuru who welcomed more than 500 guests to the Post Oak Hotel ballroom.

While it was indeed an upbeat afternoon, there were moments of gravity as featured guest Connie Britton, the activist and actress best known for her Emmy-winning role on Friday Night Lights, discussed losing her 62-year-old mother to breast cancer. Britton was interviewed by Jennifer Reyna, KHOU Channel 11 traffic reporter, who also served as luncheon emcee.

“It’s an honor to be here with you today because this work is having an impact, and the numbers of survivors are growing exponentially every year,” Britton says. The actress adds that she can’t wait for the time when women will be gathering for a different reason because breast cancer has been defeated.

Likewise, Bradfield had a remembrance of his own, losing his mother to beast cancer when he was just 25 years old.

2023 Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle Luncheon
Memorial Hermann Foundation held its annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon with speical guest, actress Connie Britton interviewed by Jennifer Reyna at The Post Oak Hotel on Thursday, October 13, 2023.

“Each and every one of us has a story of how cancer has impacted us,” Bradfield says. “But I think one way we can flip the script is looking at how we can more effectively support each other as well as the institutions that actually care for us, like Memorial Hermann and the Bobetta Lindig Breast Care Center.”

SHOP

Swipe
Curated Library
Beauty Elevated
Adventure
Discover
Artful Designs
Discover Fall
Unique
DARING
Quietly Sophisticated
Craftmanship
Colorful and Maximal
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023

A special treat for all guests were the pink Houston Astros baseball caps, gifts from Whitney and Jim Crane, who was in attendance in support of his wife. Also in the mix were Astros minority owners John Eddie Williams with wife Sheridan, and Janet Gurwitch with significant other Ron Franklin.

The pink Astros hats, a gift from Wendy and Jim Crane, were a real crowd pleaser. (credit: Priscilla Dickson)
Pink Astros caps, a gift from Whitney & Jim Crane, are a hit with guests at Memorial Hermann Foundation’s Razzle Dazzle luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

PC Seen: Memorial Hermann Foundation executive vice president and and CEO Anne Neeson, chief strategic communications & marketing officer Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau, Rachel and Jeff Bagwell, Nina and Ed Hendee, Rachel Regan, Julie Roberts, Melissa Sugulas, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Hilda Curran, Phyllis Williams, Regina Rogers, Beth Wolff, Sippi Khurana, Cheryl Byington, Rosangela Capobianco, and Ann Cazalot.

Page Southerland Architect
Big, bold design solutions from thought to finish.
Learn More

Featured Properties

Swipe
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$295,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
3105 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3105 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3105 Locke Lane
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$331,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
8406 Gentlewood Court
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8406 Gentlewood Court
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
8406 Gentlewood Court
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$364,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
5311 Pocahontas Street
Peaceful Valley, Bellaire
FOR SALE

5311 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
5311 Pocahontas Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
17815 Treemont Landing
Bear Creek South | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

17815 Treemont Landing
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
17815 Treemont Landing
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$459,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,188,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$258,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$649,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X