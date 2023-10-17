Astros First Lady Whitney Crane and Jim Crane Join a Beloved TV Star In a Houston Razzle Dazzle That Pulls In Close to $900,000
Heart Wrenching Stories, Pink Astros Hats Galore and Spirited Breast Cancer WarriorsBY Shelby Hodge // 10.17.23
Rachel & Jeff Bagwell, Whitney & Jim Crane at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Memorial Hermann Foundation held its annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon with speical guest, actress Connie Britton interviewed by Jennifer Reyna at The Post Oak Hotel on Thursday, October 13, 2023.
Luncheon chairs Amy Pierce, Stephanie Tsuru, Kristina Somerville at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Priscilla Dickson)
Anne Neeson, Kristina Somerville, Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce, Whitney Crane, Tony Bradfield at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kim Moody, Laurie Morian, Whitney Crane, Jessica Roupe at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bethann Fair, Kayla Chang Calk, Cristiana Secrest, Sobat Khawaja at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brenda Pattillo, Cynthia Petrello at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Duyen Nguyen, Tatiana Massey at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Erin Asprec, Connie Britton at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Janet Gurwitch & Ron Franklin at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ann Cazalot, Erin Minor at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Priscilla Dickson)
Jim & Sherry Smith, Nina & Ed Hendee at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jona Lindig, Bobetta Lindig at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Julie Chen, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Amalia Stanton at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lauren Gow, Anne Neeson, Melissa Juneau at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Philamena Baird, Regina Garcia, Ann Ayre at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sheridan & John Eddie Williams at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Steve Trauber, Haley Kostyshyn, JT Trauber at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Ashley Patranella)
Anne Neeson at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Vanessa Ames, Amy Pierce, Shakti Dalal, Laura Davenport, Jordan Seff at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Zhanna Golodryga, Satya Pandrangi, Tatiana Chavanelle at Memorial Hermann Foundation's annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Pink Astros caps, a gift from Whitney & Jim Crane, are a hit with guests at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Razzle Dazzle luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Four years ago Whitney Crane, first lady of the Houston Astros, and Tenenbaum Jeweler’s Tony Bradfield chaired Memorial Hermann Foundation’s annual “Razzle Dazzle” luncheon. Last week, they found themselves on the receiving end of gratitude as they were honorees of the fundraiser that approached raising $900,000 for breast cancer early detection and outreach programs at Memorial Hermann.
Applause, applause for luncheon chairs Amy Pierce, Kristina Somerville and Stephanie Tsuru who welcomed more than 500 guests to the Post Oak Hotel ballroom.
While it was indeed an upbeat afternoon, there were moments of gravity as featured guest Connie Britton, the activist and actress best known for her Emmy-winning role on Friday Night Lights, discussed losing her 62-year-old mother to breast cancer. Britton was interviewed by Jennifer Reyna, KHOU Channel 11 traffic reporter, who also served as luncheon emcee.
“It’s an honor to be here with you today because this work is having an impact, and the numbers of survivors are growing exponentially every year,” Britton says. The actress adds that she can’t wait for the time when women will be gathering for a different reason because breast cancer has been defeated.
Likewise, Bradfield had a remembrance of his own, losing his mother to beast cancer when he was just 25 years old.
“Each and every one of us has a story of how cancer has impacted us,” Bradfield says. “But I think one way we can flip the script is looking at how we can more effectively support each other as well as the institutions that actually care for us, like Memorial Hermann and the Bobetta Lindig Breast Care Center.”
A special treat for all guests were the pink Houston Astros baseball caps, gifts from Whitney and Jim Crane, who was in attendance in support of his wife. Also in the mix were Astros minority owners John Eddie Williams with wife Sheridan, and Janet Gurwitch with significant other Ron Franklin.
PC Seen: Memorial Hermann Foundation executive vice president and and CEO Anne Neeson, chief strategic communications & marketing officer Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau, Rachel and Jeff Bagwell, Nina and Ed Hendee, Rachel Regan, Julie Roberts, Melissa Sugulas, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Hilda Curran, Phyllis Williams, Regina Rogers, Beth Wolff, Sippi Khurana, Cheryl Byington, Rosangela Capobianco, and Ann Cazalot.