Astros First Lady Whitney Crane and Jim Crane Join a Beloved TV Star In a Houston Razzle Dazzle That Pulls In Close to $900,000

Memorial Hermann Foundation held its annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon with speical guest, actress Connie Britton interviewed by Jennifer Reyna at The Post Oak Hotel on Thursday, October 13, 2023.

Four years ago Whitney Crane, first lady of the Houston Astros, and Tenenbaum Jeweler’s Tony Bradfield chaired Memorial Hermann Foundation’s annual “Razzle Dazzle” luncheon. Last week, they found themselves on the receiving end of gratitude as they were honorees of the fundraiser that approached raising $900,000 for breast cancer early detection and outreach programs at Memorial Hermann.

Applause, applause for luncheon chairs Amy Pierce, Kristina Somerville and Stephanie Tsuru who welcomed more than 500 guests to the Post Oak Hotel ballroom.

While it was indeed an upbeat afternoon, there were moments of gravity as featured guest Connie Britton, the activist and actress best known for her Emmy-winning role on Friday Night Lights, discussed losing her 62-year-old mother to breast cancer. Britton was interviewed by Jennifer Reyna, KHOU Channel 11 traffic reporter, who also served as luncheon emcee.

“It’s an honor to be here with you today because this work is having an impact, and the numbers of survivors are growing exponentially every year,” Britton says. The actress adds that she can’t wait for the time when women will be gathering for a different reason because breast cancer has been defeated.

Likewise, Bradfield had a remembrance of his own, losing his mother to beast cancer when he was just 25 years old.

“Each and every one of us has a story of how cancer has impacted us,” Bradfield says. “But I think one way we can flip the script is looking at how we can more effectively support each other as well as the institutions that actually care for us, like Memorial Hermann and the Bobetta Lindig Breast Care Center.”

A special treat for all guests were the pink Houston Astros baseball caps, gifts from Whitney and Jim Crane, who was in attendance in support of his wife. Also in the mix were Astros minority owners John Eddie Williams with wife Sheridan, and Janet Gurwitch with significant other Ron Franklin.

PC Seen: Memorial Hermann Foundation executive vice president and and CEO Anne Neeson, chief strategic communications & marketing officer Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau, Rachel and Jeff Bagwell, Nina and Ed Hendee, Rachel Regan, Julie Roberts, Melissa Sugulas, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Hilda Curran, Phyllis Williams, Regina Rogers, Beth Wolff, Sippi Khurana, Cheryl Byington, Rosangela Capobianco, and Ann Cazalot.