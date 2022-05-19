Texas Travel Files — The Sprawling White Elephant Resort in Nantucket

In an effort to escape oppressive summer temperatures, Texans often jaunt north. And though Colorado ski country claims many from the Lone Star State, a privileged few go both north and east — all the way to Nantucket, New England. Located just 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Nantucket offers a chic escape with quiet harbors, dramatic cliffs, sandy beaches, lighthouses, and 19th-century mansions. One of the more ideal ways to take in all the charming island has to offer is a stay at The White Elephant Resort luxury property.

Regularly named to the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award list, The White Elephant offers a range of accommodations for every type of traveler, creating an experience defined by coastal style, ocean views, incredible dining, and ultra-luxury amenities.

The northern retreat is located 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts (courtesy White Elephant Resort)

The History of the White Elephant

The White Elephant has been a waterfront figure since it was just a collection of cottages in the 1920s, through their owner, prominent Nantucket socialite Elizabeth T. Ludwig, dreamed the setting would one day be something truly grand. Over the past century, the property has grown to encompass additional buildings, dining rooms, ballrooms, and guest rooms that seemed to become more and more luxurious through the decades. ​

As the decades unfolded, ownership changed and transformation took place as the island progressed and adapted to demands of tourism. The destination grew in popularity, grappling for a top spot for summer hideaways. ​Piece by piece, the collection has grown to include Residences, and other additions for lodging underneath the White Elephant umbrella. Although the transformation that has emerged may look very different than how it began, it’s still the talk of the town.

It should be known, The White Elephant name may also sound familiar to Palm Beach-goers, as the luxury resort has a has a sister brand donning the same name in South Florida.

SHOP Swipe



















Next

Straddled between two private beaches, the Wauwinet at The White Elephant offers luxurious lodging. A vacation refuge with scenic views of Nantucket Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, timeless New England architecture, and luxury, The Wauwinet is Nantucket’s only member of Relais & Châteaux (a network of luxury boutique hotels and restaurants). Surrounded by the island’s natural beauty and the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge, this historic inn has been welcoming guests since 1875. Perhaps it’s most known worldwide for its culinary experiences at Topper’s, charming rooms and cottages, and the detailed personalized service.

The Wauwinet is know for its charming rooms and cottages, and personalized service (courtesy White Elephant Resort)

A former whaling merchant’s mansion located in the heart of Town, Jared Coffin House is another lavish option that captures the essence of Nantucket’s whaling town history. It also stands out as one of the oldest hotels in all of New England, originally built as a family residence by Jared Coffin in 1845. This timeless three-story brick mansion embodies the cultural spirit of Nantucket within its storied walls. Guests return for its warm, graceful service and classic downtown Nantucket surroundings — just steps from the area’s best shopping and dining destinations

.

Cottages at the Boat Basin are one block from the cobblestone streets of Nantucket Town (courtesy White Elephant Resort)

These cozy cottages get you as close to the water, without actually being on a boat. Perched along the shores, the Cottages at the Boat Basin are just a block from the cobblestone streets of Nantucket Town. Waterfront cottages and lofts are pet-friendly and feature spacious decks with harbor views and kitchens, spa treatments, as well as free bicycles for exploring the island.

Bikes are often the island’s go-to mode of transportation in Nantucket (courtesy White Elephant Resort)

Exploring the Island of Nantucket

The charming island of Nantucket is a vacation playground packed with miles of coastline and pristine beaches, historic lighthouses, museums, and breweries, as well as an eclectic shopping, dining, and nightlife scene.

Visitors may enjoy fishing, boating, sailing and whale watching on Nantucket Bay or the Atlantic Ocean. Bikes are the island’s go-to mode of transport, as visitors zip through scenic trails and paths. Another popular pastime involves a day on the fairways at Miacomet Golf Club.

For the history buffs, a must-see includes the Whaling Museum, as well as walking tours that highlight prominent historic landmarks.

Regardless of the activity, you can rest assured the experience is authentic — the island is under conservation by the Nantucket Conservation Foundation, which upholds the charm and natural rural beauty of the destination. The Foundation currently owns and maintains 9,006 acres of land — nearly one-third of Nantucket.

Everywhere you look, there is ample opportunity to soak up history, slow down and escape to somewhere a little simpler this summer.