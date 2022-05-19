Harry Winston’s Marvelous Creations — High Jewelry Collection Makes its Stateside Debut in Houston

Harry Winston Blue Magpie brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with cabochon tourmaline, blue sapphires, rubellite, and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Peacock brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, pink diamonds, pink sapphires, and diamonds, set in 18K rose gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Blue Python necklace from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Blue Python timepiece from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and hand-cut tapered baguette diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Black Necked Crane brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with hand-carved onyx and round brilliant, pear-shaped, and marquise diamonds, set in platinum.
From left: Harry Winston Star Sapphire ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 6.82-carat oval cabochon star sapphire center stone and marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum. Harry Winston Cat’s Eye Chrysoberyl ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 7.60-carat cat’s eye chrysoberyl and pear-shaped diamond petals, set in platinum.
From left: Harry Winston Star Ruby ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 4.91-carat star ruby and round brilliant and marquise-shaped diamonds, set in platinum. Harry Winston Star Sapphire ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 6.82-carat oval cabochon star sapphire center stone and marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Ruddy Duck ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with pear-shaped Paraiba tourmaline, pavé-set yellow sapphires and spessartites, and marquise-diamond-cluster accents for the wings, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Ruddy Duck earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with pear-shaped Paraiba tourmalines, pavé-set yellow sapphires and spessartites, and marquise-diamond-cluster accents for the wings, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Purple Marquesa earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Purple Marquesa necklace from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Purple Marquesa bracelet from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Blue Python earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Blue Python bracelet from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Falconry Legacy cufflinks from the Marvelous Creations Collection with diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Peacock brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with emeralds, blue sapphires, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Hummingbird brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, emeralds, yellow diamonds, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Kingfisher brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, emeralds, yellow diamonds, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Betta Fish brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 1.85-carat ruby cabochon and round brilliant, pear-shaped, tapered baguettes, and marquise diamonds, set in platinum.
01
19

Harry Winston Blue Magpie brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with cabochon tourmaline, blue sapphires, rubellite, and diamonds, set in platinum.

02
19

Harry Winston Peacock brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, pink diamonds, pink sapphires, and diamonds, set in 18K rose gold and platinum.

03
19

Harry Winston Blue Python necklace from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.

04
19

Harry Winston Blue Python timepiece from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and hand-cut tapered baguette diamonds, set in platinum.

05
19

Harry Winston Black Necked Crane brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with hand-carved onyx and round brilliant, pear-shaped, and marquise diamonds, set in platinum.

06
19

From left: Harry Winston Star Sapphire ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 6.82-carat oval cabochon star sapphire center stone and marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum; Cat's Eye Chrysoberyl ring with 7.60-carat cat's eye chrysoberyl and pear-shaped diamond petals, set in platinum.

07
19

From left: Harry Winston Star Ruby ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 4.91-carat star ruby and round brilliant and marquise-shaped diamonds, set in platinum. Star Sapphire ring with 6.82-carat oval cabochon star sapphire center stone and marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum.

08
19

Harry Winston Ruddy Duck ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with pear-shaped Paraiba tourmaline, pavé-set yellow sapphires and spessartites, and marquise-diamond-cluster accents for the wings, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.

09
19

Harry Winston Ruddy Duck earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with pear-shaped Paraiba tourmalines, pavé-set yellow sapphires and spessartites, and marquise-diamond-cluster accents for the wings, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.

10
19

Harry Winston Purple Marquesa earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.

11
19

Harry Winston Purple Marquesa necklace from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.

12
19

Harry Winston Purple Marquesa bracelet from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.

13
19

Harry Winston Blue Python earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.

14
19

Harry Winston Blue Python bracelet from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.

15
19

Harry Winston Falconry Legacy cufflinks from the Marvelous Creations Collection with diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.

16
19

Harry Winston Peacock brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with emeralds, blue sapphires, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.

17
19

Harry Winston Hummingbird brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, emeralds, yellow diamonds, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.

18
19

Harry Winston Kingfisher brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, emeralds, yellow diamonds, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.

19
19

Harry Winston Betta Fish brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 1.85-carat ruby cabochon and round brilliant, pear-shaped, tapered baguettes, and marquise diamonds, set in platinum.

Harry Winston Blue Magpie brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with cabochon tourmaline, blue sapphires, rubellite, and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Peacock brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, pink diamonds, pink sapphires, and diamonds, set in 18K rose gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Blue Python necklace from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Blue Python timepiece from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and hand-cut tapered baguette diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Black Necked Crane brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with hand-carved onyx and round brilliant, pear-shaped, and marquise diamonds, set in platinum.
From left: Harry Winston Star Sapphire ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 6.82-carat oval cabochon star sapphire center stone and marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum. Harry Winston Cat’s Eye Chrysoberyl ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 7.60-carat cat’s eye chrysoberyl and pear-shaped diamond petals, set in platinum.
From left: Harry Winston Star Ruby ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 4.91-carat star ruby and round brilliant and marquise-shaped diamonds, set in platinum. Harry Winston Star Sapphire ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 6.82-carat oval cabochon star sapphire center stone and marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Ruddy Duck ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with pear-shaped Paraiba tourmaline, pavé-set yellow sapphires and spessartites, and marquise-diamond-cluster accents for the wings, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Ruddy Duck earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with pear-shaped Paraiba tourmalines, pavé-set yellow sapphires and spessartites, and marquise-diamond-cluster accents for the wings, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Purple Marquesa earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Purple Marquesa necklace from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Purple Marquesa bracelet from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Blue Python earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Blue Python bracelet from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Falconry Legacy cufflinks from the Marvelous Creations Collection with diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Peacock brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with emeralds, blue sapphires, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Hummingbird brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, emeralds, yellow diamonds, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Kingfisher brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, emeralds, yellow diamonds, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Betta Fish brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 1.85-carat ruby cabochon and round brilliant, pear-shaped, tapered baguettes, and marquise diamonds, set in platinum.
Fashion / Shopping

Harry Winston’s Marvelous Creations — High Jewelry Collection Makes its Stateside Debut in Houston

You'll Find the Wonders in River Oaks District

BY // 05.19.22
Harry Winston Blue Magpie brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with cabochon tourmaline, blue sapphires, rubellite, and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Peacock brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, pink diamonds, pink sapphires, and diamonds, set in 18K rose gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Blue Python necklace from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Blue Python timepiece from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and hand-cut tapered baguette diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Black Necked Crane brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with hand-carved onyx and round brilliant, pear-shaped, and marquise diamonds, set in platinum.
From left: Harry Winston Star Sapphire ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 6.82-carat oval cabochon star sapphire center stone and marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum; Cat's Eye Chrysoberyl ring with 7.60-carat cat's eye chrysoberyl and pear-shaped diamond petals, set in platinum.
From left: Harry Winston Star Ruby ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 4.91-carat star ruby and round brilliant and marquise-shaped diamonds, set in platinum. Star Sapphire ring with 6.82-carat oval cabochon star sapphire center stone and marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Ruddy Duck ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with pear-shaped Paraiba tourmaline, pavé-set yellow sapphires and spessartites, and marquise-diamond-cluster accents for the wings, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Ruddy Duck earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with pear-shaped Paraiba tourmalines, pavé-set yellow sapphires and spessartites, and marquise-diamond-cluster accents for the wings, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Purple Marquesa earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Purple Marquesa necklace from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Purple Marquesa bracelet from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Blue Python earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Blue Python bracelet from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Falconry Legacy cufflinks from the Marvelous Creations Collection with diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Peacock brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with emeralds, blue sapphires, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Hummingbird brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, emeralds, yellow diamonds, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Kingfisher brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, emeralds, yellow diamonds, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Betta Fish brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 1.85-carat ruby cabochon and round brilliant, pear-shaped, tapered baguettes, and marquise diamonds, set in platinum.
1
19

Harry Winston Blue Magpie brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with cabochon tourmaline, blue sapphires, rubellite, and diamonds, set in platinum.

2
19

Harry Winston Peacock brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, pink diamonds, pink sapphires, and diamonds, set in 18K rose gold and platinum.

3
19

Harry Winston Blue Python necklace from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.

4
19

Harry Winston Blue Python timepiece from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and hand-cut tapered baguette diamonds, set in platinum.

5
19

Harry Winston Black Necked Crane brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with hand-carved onyx and round brilliant, pear-shaped, and marquise diamonds, set in platinum.

6
19

From left: Harry Winston Star Sapphire ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 6.82-carat oval cabochon star sapphire center stone and marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum; Cat's Eye Chrysoberyl ring with 7.60-carat cat's eye chrysoberyl and pear-shaped diamond petals, set in platinum.

7
19

From left: Harry Winston Star Ruby ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 4.91-carat star ruby and round brilliant and marquise-shaped diamonds, set in platinum. Star Sapphire ring with 6.82-carat oval cabochon star sapphire center stone and marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum.

8
19

Harry Winston Ruddy Duck ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with pear-shaped Paraiba tourmaline, pavé-set yellow sapphires and spessartites, and marquise-diamond-cluster accents for the wings, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.

9
19

Harry Winston Ruddy Duck earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with pear-shaped Paraiba tourmalines, pavé-set yellow sapphires and spessartites, and marquise-diamond-cluster accents for the wings, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.

10
19

Harry Winston Purple Marquesa earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.

11
19

Harry Winston Purple Marquesa necklace from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.

12
19

Harry Winston Purple Marquesa bracelet from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.

13
19

Harry Winston Blue Python earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.

14
19

Harry Winston Blue Python bracelet from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.

15
19

Harry Winston Falconry Legacy cufflinks from the Marvelous Creations Collection with diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.

16
19

Harry Winston Peacock brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with emeralds, blue sapphires, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.

17
19

Harry Winston Hummingbird brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, emeralds, yellow diamonds, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.

18
19

Harry Winston Kingfisher brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, emeralds, yellow diamonds, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.

19
19

Harry Winston Betta Fish brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 1.85-carat ruby cabochon and round brilliant, pear-shaped, tapered baguettes, and marquise diamonds, set in platinum.

Nature’s role as the ultimate muse is celebrated in Harry Winston’s new high jewelry collection called Marvelous Creations. Nature’s inspiring patterns and brilliant creations found on land, in the skies, in the water and deep within the earth are transformed into fantastical designs.

One necklace borrows the pattern of a python’s skin, exquisitely executed with blue sapphires alongside diamonds, setting off a blue sapphire teardrop. The complementary timepiece slithers effortlessly along the wrist with hand-cut tapered baguette diamonds, with varying shades of blue sapphires surrounding the dial. Bejeweled birds in flight are cast in six brooches, including a black-necked crane in hand-carved onyx with diamond-cluster wings, captured mid-flight, while a diamond-and-ruby brooch is inspired by the graceful undulations of a betta fish.

From left: Harry Winston Star Ruby ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 4.91-carat star ruby and round brilliant and marquise-shaped diamonds, set in platinum. Harry Winston Star Sapphire ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 6.82-carat oval cabochon star sapphire center stone and marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum.
From left: Harry Winston Star Ruby ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 4.91-carat star ruby and round brilliant and marquise-shaped diamonds, set in platinum. Star Sapphire ring with 6.82-carat oval cabochon star sapphire center stone and marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum.

Asterism, the natural and mystical occurrence of a star-shaped motif on a stone’s surface, is honored with four one-of-a-kind rings, including a 4.91-carat star ruby set with round brilliant and marquise-shaped diamonds and a 13.48-carat star sapphire set within classic Winston diamond motifs.

The collection makes its stateside debut in Houston this Friday, May 20 through  June 23, at the Harry Winston boutique in River Oaks District.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Kind of Mom
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Kind of Mom
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

SHOWCASE OF HOMES

Swipe
1536 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1536 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$1,425,000 Learn More about this property
Stephen Warrell
This property is listed by: Stephen Warrell (713) 371-6656 Email Realtor
1536 Tulane Street
1116 Nicholson Street
Open House
Heights
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/22 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

1116 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
1116 Nicholson Street
5213 Feagan Street #B
Open House
Caceres
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/22 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

5213 Feagan Street #B
Houston, TX

$639,900 Learn More about this property
Stuart Groves
This property is listed by: Stuart Groves (832) 799-3567 Email Realtor
5213 Feagan Street #B
4006 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4006 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kellie Geitner
This property is listed by: Kellie Geitner (713) 213-2011 Email Realtor
4006 Inverness Drive
914 Main Street #1201
Downtown
FOR SALE

914 Main Street #1201
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
914 Main Street #1201
2301 Ella Lee Lane
River Oaks | Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2301 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Hudgins
This property is listed by: Sarah Hudgins (281) 433-3357 Email Realtor
2301 Ella Lee Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X