Harry Winston’s Marvelous Creations — High Jewelry Collection Makes its Stateside Debut in Houston
You'll Find the Wonders in River Oaks DistrictBY Anne Lee Phillips // 05.19.22
Harry Winston Blue Magpie brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with cabochon tourmaline, blue sapphires, rubellite, and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Peacock brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, pink diamonds, pink sapphires, and diamonds, set in 18K rose gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Blue Python necklace from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Blue Python timepiece from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and hand-cut tapered baguette diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Black Necked Crane brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with hand-carved onyx and round brilliant, pear-shaped, and marquise diamonds, set in platinum.
From left: Harry Winston Star Sapphire ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 6.82-carat oval cabochon star sapphire center stone and marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum; Cat's Eye Chrysoberyl ring with 7.60-carat cat's eye chrysoberyl and pear-shaped diamond petals, set in platinum.
From left: Harry Winston Star Ruby ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 4.91-carat star ruby and round brilliant and marquise-shaped diamonds, set in platinum. Star Sapphire ring with 6.82-carat oval cabochon star sapphire center stone and marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Ruddy Duck ring from the Marvelous Creations Collection with pear-shaped Paraiba tourmaline, pavé-set yellow sapphires and spessartites, and marquise-diamond-cluster accents for the wings, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Ruddy Duck earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with pear-shaped Paraiba tourmalines, pavé-set yellow sapphires and spessartites, and marquise-diamond-cluster accents for the wings, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Purple Marquesa earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Purple Marquesa necklace from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Purple Marquesa bracelet from the Marvelous Creations Collection with Paraiba tourmalines, purple and blue sapphires, aquamarines, and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Blue Python earrings from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Blue Python bracelet from the Marvelous Creations Collection with blue sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.
Harry Winston Falconry Legacy cufflinks from the Marvelous Creations Collection with diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Peacock brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with emeralds, blue sapphires, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Hummingbird brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, emeralds, yellow diamonds, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Kingfisher brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with rubies, emeralds, yellow diamonds, and diamonds, set in 18K yellow gold and platinum.
Harry Winston Betta Fish brooch from the Marvelous Creations Collection with 1.85-carat ruby cabochon and round brilliant, pear-shaped, tapered baguettes, and marquise diamonds, set in platinum.
Nature’s role as the ultimate muse is celebrated in Harry Winston’s new high jewelry collection called Marvelous Creations. Nature’s inspiring patterns and brilliant creations found on land, in the skies, in the water and deep within the earth are transformed into fantastical designs.
One necklace borrows the pattern of a python’s skin, exquisitely executed with blue sapphires alongside diamonds, setting off a blue sapphire teardrop. The complementary timepiece slithers effortlessly along the wrist with hand-cut tapered baguette diamonds, with varying shades of blue sapphires surrounding the dial. Bejeweled birds in flight are cast in six brooches, including a black-necked crane in hand-carved onyx with diamond-cluster wings, captured mid-flight, while a diamond-and-ruby brooch is inspired by the graceful undulations of a betta fish.
Asterism, the natural and mystical occurrence of a star-shaped motif on a stone’s surface, is honored with four one-of-a-kind rings, including a 4.91-carat star ruby set with round brilliant and marquise-shaped diamonds and a 13.48-carat star sapphire set within classic Winston diamond motifs.
The collection makes its stateside debut in Houston this Friday, May 20 through June 23, at the Harry Winston boutique in River Oaks District.