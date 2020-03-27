Fort Worth Gets a New Concert Venue — Tulips is Coming and Bringing the Type of Music Acts That Often Bypass Cowtown

The rustic space that once house Collective Brewing Project will become a rare mid-size music venue.

St. Louis Ave. received an honorary name change in February to T. Bone Burnett Ave. Tulips will take root nearby.

Jason Suder is bringing his vision of Tulips to life on the southside.

Rendering of the transformation of Collective Brewing Project into Tulips by 97w.

Collective Brewing Project closed its doors for good in early January, leaving behind a cool shell space, with a snug back patio, in a premium spot at 112 St. Louis Avenue in Fort Worth. Now we know what will become of the rustic space, which currently sports plenty of exposed beams and brick walls.

The former brewery is being transformed into a niche music venue called Tulips and co-owner Jason Suder is revealing all the details to PaperCity.

Although not anticipated to open until August, Suder tells PaperCity Fort Worth, “When we do get back out of our houses, Kurt Vile will be playing Tulips.”

Confirming a booking by a singer/songwriter of this caliber ― Vile is famous for such tunes as “Pretty Pimpin’ ” and “Walking on a Pretty Day” — is an impressive way to introduce Tulips to the North Texas audience. The Kurt Vile concert is scheduled for Thursday, September 17.

The grand opening of Tulips will take place prior to that. It is currently scheduled for August 21, and they’ll have a full lineup of opening acts to release within a month.

“We are social animals and we’ve been stripped of our fundamental urge to socialize, right now,” Suder says. “We hope that by announcing our Kurt Vile concert, we can bring hope to the city ― that this pandemic will eventually end, and we can come back together.”

Business partners Jason Suder and Matthew Harber plan to add a missing link to Fort Worth’s music scene – the type of vital mid-sized venue that the city is woefully lacking. There are plenty of acts, which regularly play in Dallas and Austin, that Tulips hope to entice to make a stop in Cowtown as well.

“We’ve spent a lifetime heading east on I-30 to see our favorite concerts. We thought it’s time to bring the music to you. Tulips is Fort Worth’s premier live music venue,” Suder says.

Fort Worth has plenty of more intimate spaces to enjoy live music, most notably Lola’s Saloon, Magnolia Motor Lounge and newcomer The Moon on University. The city also has big-time acts covered now thanks to the new showcase Dickies Arena, which is vying for headliners with Dallas’ American Airlines Center and providing stadium seating, along with excellent acoustics for thousands of concert-goers.

But mid-sized venues are almost non-existent. While nearby Shipping and Receiving can accommodate around 600 on its outdoor patio, Fort Worth has lacked an indoor venue of this size.

Tulips looks to fill that void. The former brewery is transforming into a top-notch music hall, with design help from 97w.

“It will have a premier sound system and will be professionally acoustically treated,” Suder tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “Our back patio will remain open to the public, even if they don’t have a ticket to a show.”

The Tulips name is an homage to Suder’s grandfather, Scott “Scotty” Sherman, who along with being a champion boxer and businessman was fond of the Dutch flower.

Tulips will have a capacity of 600, making it the type of mid-sized music venue that Fort Worth has been missing. “We want everyone to feel like they have a place at Tulips, whether you are here for the music or just for drinks. It’s going to be a great space to hang out,” Suder says.

Tulips will provide a full bar service when it opens, but plans to rely on local food trucks to supply the grub. Expect a full coffee bar with an espresso machine, draft cold brews and lattes, and coffee-based cocktails.

“We’ll have 18 beers on tap and 15 craft cocktail too,” Suder says. “It will be just as easy to enjoy a fancy cocktail, as a classic Boilermaker at Tulips.”

Nearby neighbors of the emerging music hub already include those inside the Dickson-Jenkins Lofts and Plaza including Leaves Book and Tea Shop, Record Town and jeweler Megan Thorne Atelier.

“What we are, at our core, are community builders,” Suder says. “Fort Worth has changed a ton. This would not have been possible without the community itself ― being surrounded by so many creative entrepreneurs.

“Tulips will foster community in every aspect.”