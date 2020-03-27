View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Best Dressed Canceled by Coronavirus, So We Look Back at a Million Dollar Fashion Tradition

H-Town's Top Style Setters Through the Years

BY // 03.27.20
2019 honorees Kristina Somerville, Heidi Smith and Stephanie Tsuru at the 2019 Best Dressed Luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel. The 2020 luncheon was postponed due to COVID-19.(Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Allie Fields and 2020 Hall of Famer Greggory Burk at the Catwalk for a Cure evening at The Astorian. (Courtesy photo)
2020 Best Dressed honoree Ann & Jonathan Ayre at the TUTS 50th anniversary gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
2020 Best Dressed honoree Gaynell Drexler at the 2019 Winter Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
2020 Best Dressed honoree Melissa Juneau and daughter Scarlette at the Children's Memorial Hermann Teddy Bear Tea at the St. Regis Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
2020 Best Dressed honoree Estela Cockrell at the Junior League in September. (Photo by Emile C. Browne)
2020 Best Dressed honoree Joanna Hartland Marks & Brad Marks a the 2018 Kentucky Derby Affair benefitting Bo's Place. (Photo by Catchlightgroup.com)
2020 Best Dressed honoree Roslyn Bazzell Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell at the 2020 Heart Ball at the Hilton Americas-Houston.
2020 Best Dressed honoree Leigh & Reggie Smith at Tiger Ball 2019. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
2020 Best Dressed honnoree Hallie Vanderhider and Fady Armanious at the 2020 Houston Ballet Ball at Wortham Theater Center. (Instagram photo)
2020 Best Dressed honoree Alice Mao Brams, Duyen Nguyen, Mandy Kao at the 2019 Tiger Ball. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Lindsey Zorich, Nicole Katz, Stacy Johnson at the 2019 Best Dressed Luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Dr. Roland Maldonado, Dominique Sachse at the 2019 Best Dressed Luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Shawntell McWilliams, Joycelyn Williams, Duyen Nguyen, Megan Donaldson at the 2019 Best Dressed Luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Angela Fabbri, Jordan Seff, Stephanie Fleck at the 2019 Best Dressed Luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Ally Shell van Koolwijk, Fritz McDonald, Jeff Shell at the 2019 Best Dressed Luncheon at Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Reggie Van Lee with Gaynell Drexler
Joanna Hartland Marks & Brad Marks at a 2018 holiday party.
Greggory Burk very fashionably whale watching. (Courtesy photo)
Hallie Vanderhider with Bill King (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the Bo's Place fashion preview at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Reggie & Leigh Smith at the 2019 CAMH Gala and Art Auction (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Glen Gonzalez with Greggory Burk at the Notre Dame benefit in Mexico City. (Courtesy photo)
Ann Ayre with Christina Stith at the 2019 Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation benefit (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Melissa Juneau with Kevin Newberry at the Children's Memorial Hermann dinner at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, 2019 .(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Camille Connelly, Christina Stith at the Best Dressed Luncheon at the 2019 Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Estela Cockrell celebrating opening of her Switch2Pure bricks & mortar location. (Instagram photo)
Alice Mao Brams, Amy Dichoso at a charity benefit at The Webster (Photo by Quy Tran)
One of Houston’s most colorful ladies (and gents) luncheons did not happen this week as had been planned, courtesy of COVID-19. So, in the spirit of providing an uplifting break from coronavirus news and blues, we look back at the past while looking forward to the future.

The Houston Chronicle Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting the March of Dimes was set to raise $1 million on March 25 in the able hands of chairs Alicia Smith and Brigitte Kalai and inaugural honorary chair Sue Smith.

It’s one of the critical fashion events of the year where the ladies dress to be seen. Budgets are blown in the name of the guest designer. Stylists are at work before dawn orchestrating tresses, applying just the right touch of rouge and selecting the perfect accessories for those who will walk the runway — and for those with dreams of entering that hallowed sorority.

The 2019 fundraiser, chaired by Sue Smith and Lester Smith (who passed away before the event), brought in a smashing record of more than $2 million and was attended by a high-style throng of 800 strutting their best fashion look. Carolina Herrera designer Wes Gordon was spotlighted.

In the absence of the runway presentation for 2020, we look back at ladies seen at the 2019 event and photos of this year’s honorees on the social scene throughout the years. We’ve scoured our photo library from years near and far to show you exactly why these ladies, whose commitment to enriching the community is a given, have been anointed with the mantle of Best Dressed.

We salute Ann Ayre, Dr. Alice Mao Brams, Greggory Burk, Estela Cockrell, Gaynell Drexler, Melissa Juneau, Joanna Hartland Marks, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Leigh Smith, and Hallie Vanderhider. While Burk enters the Hall of Fame for 2020, Vanderhider and Cockrell are making their second appearance on the list. The others are newbies.

Featured Properties

