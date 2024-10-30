New Two Tones Dueling Piano Bar Gives The Woodlands a Major Live Music Boost — From Shows to Karaoke, Late Night Fun Beckons

The crowd at Two Tones Dueling Piano Bar loves to enjoy music and sing along to their favorite requests. The bar's murals were painted by owner Tyler Lewis's mother. (Photo by JT Visuals)

Designed specifically for the location, Two Tones Dueling Piano Bar allows the owners to customize lighting and sound throughout the space. Co-owner Josh Herod entertains the crowd on guitar. (Photo by JT Visuals)

The performers at Two Tones Dueling Piano Bar play multiple instruments during shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

The live music scene in The Woodlands is hitting a high note with the new Two Tones Dueling Piano Bar. This brand new venue features live shows starting at 8 pm Thursdays through Saturdays, with a bar open until 2 am. It’s an exciting addition to the entertainment landscape in the region.

“We felt like we had a real need here,” Two Tones co-owner Tyler Lewis says. “There are very limited entertainment options for live music in The Woodlands.”

The Woodlands native Lewis and fellow entertainment veteran Josh Herod own Two Tones. Lewis began his career as a vocal performer in The Woodlands High School (TWHS) choir. He later attended Sam Houston State for its musical theater program. But the key connection was made right here in The Woodlands.

“I was in this rock band for kids called Kidville,” Lewis says. “I played guitar for 45-minute classes and I sang. The woman who ran the program, Amanda, had a husband named Josh who played at the piano bar in Houston. One day, he asked me, ‘Do you play piano? Because I think you’d be really good at this.’ ”

It turns out, Herod was right. All Lewis needed were piano lessons, which Herod provided.

“He taught me how to play piano. I learned from scratch,” Lewis tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Next thing you know, I trained for two years. Then I became a full-time player and did it for 10 years.”

Fall Tabletop Swipe



















Next

But Lewis wanted to elevate his career beyond working for someone else.

“I started my own company,” Lewis says. “We were doing travel shows, where I made much more than at the bar. But if I wanted to invest in my family, I needed to stop traveling and open my own bar. So I asked Josh if he was interested in starting our own thing.”

That’s how Two Tones Dueling Piano Bar was born. Lewis and Herrood took over an empty space with great parking and they built the bar from the ground up, featuring cutting edge lighting and sound.

“The good thing is, because we’ve been doing piano for over 10 years, we know what works for crowds and what doesn’t,” Lewis notes. “Instead of going deep for seating, we decided to go wide. That way, everyone’s a lot closer.

“We knew exactly how to set up the room for the best entertainment possible.”

The Two Tones Dueling Piano Experience

“Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, we do our dueling piano show,” Lewis says. “We’re not like a cover band or anything like that. It’s a live, interactive, all-request show with at least two piano players on stage. We’re all multi-instrumentalists. We play guitar, bass and drums.”

And don’t think you’ll stump them with some exotic music requests. Lewis knows at least 600 songs by heart, including music and lyrics.

These piano shows are all for all ages — with the crowd often celebrating something special.

“We have people who are 21 years old celebrating their birthday right next to someone celebrating their 80th birthday. They’re all having a blast,” Lewis says.

Two Tones also hosts karaoke all Wednesday nights and from midnight to 2 am Thursdays through Saturdays. Corporate events and fundraisers can book Tuesday nights. The bar is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Guests must reserve seats arranged around tables. The smaller tables throughout the venue fit up to 390 people. The first four rows of four-top tables in front of the stage are VIP front row seats, with a second VIP row behind them. A table seating 16 is also available next to the stage, perfect for a celebratory group.

In addition to a full bar, Two Tones Dueling Piano Bar features a bar food menu for a full night out experience.

Two Tones Dueling Piano Bar is located at 27832 Interstate 45 North in the Wood Ridge Plaza. Reservations are available here.