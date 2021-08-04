Houston’s Emerging New Downtown Epicenter — Life Time’s World of Wonder, New Stores Give GreenStreet an Urban Luxe Vibe

The reinvention of GreenStreet has upped the ante for destinations of its kind.

GreenStreet, a sometimes overlooked downtown Houston district, has been reborn with an influx of new retailers and familiar faces. The multi-use development is rolling out the emerald-hued carpet for visitors in search of a vibrant entertainment destination, top level office space and artwork that captures the spirit of Houston.

GreenStreet faced the COVID-19 pandemic with an eye on safety, which meant limited access to the center’s multiple dining and entertainment options, as well as a moratorium of new tenants and retailers. But now GreenStreet is roaring back with the much anticipated opening of Life Time Athletic with a slew of additional new national and local tenants on the way. It’s the realization of a $12 million plan from Midway, the mixed-use pioneers, to revitalize this true business district center.

“The lobby renovation was completed February 2020, but then COVID hit and our efforts were put on hold,” Midway vice president Chris Seckinger says. “As of now, every retailer has reopened on every block.”

That reopening is led by the first urban location of Life Time Athletic anywhere.

The 60,000 square foot fitness wonderland completely reimagines the gym concept. Naturally, Life Time Athletic features a fitness floor and group studios, but this design also includes the LifeCafe, salon and LifeSpa and the Life Time Work coworking space, creating a community hub focused on complete health, wellness and connection.

Yes, Life Time is also in the coworking, spa and restaurant realms, bringing a cutting edge feel to GreenStreet.

“When someone like Life Time opens, it creates momentum,” Seckinger says.

It’s clear GreenStreet is revved up and ready to go.

Life Time Athletic certainly sets the tone with its high-end finishes, soothing color palette, marble floors and swaths of natural light illuminating common spaces. Think luxury hotel or resort, with state-of-the-art workout machines and classes rather than your run-of-the-mill gym spot.

It’s a major new beacon tenant, but certainly not the last new tenant. Seckinger believes a mix of national and local retailers is vital to the success of the project, so many more new openings are on the near horizon. No matter the growth, GreenStreet is determined to reflect the city, and the people who live, work and play in Houston.

GreenStreet’s Restaurant Power

GreenStreet’s restaurants are indeed a bustling bunch, open for the downtown work crowd and after-hours fun-seekers. Currently, you’ll find Guadalajara del Centro, House of Blues Restaurant and Bar, Salata and M&S Seafood | Steaks | Oysters (formerly McCormick & Schmick’s). Everything from Tex-Mex to Southern-inspired dishes to seafood, steaks, burgers and salads can be found in one convenient downtown locale.

House of Blues Restaurant and Bar (Photo by Shane Brown)

But it’s not all about a good meal at GreenStreet. There are plenty of entertainment options, too.

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar and House of Blues are always a good time, but both venues are poised for even more merriment and memory making in 2021.

“House of Blues is ramping up with an exciting concert list, and Pete’s is fully open,” Seckinger says.

Art Matters

Art and design are central to every Midway property, and GreenStreet exemplifies that commitment to local artists with art that inspires. The candy-colored #Hope4HOU mural is a favorite selfie or photoshoot spot, while Donkeeboy’s 50th Anniversary Apollo 11 mural lauds those historic first steps on the moon.

The former Forever 21 space on Main Street has become an art-filled and affectionate ode to the city with the opening of “From Houston, With Love.” The collaborative pop-up art exhibit features more than 20 local and globally recognized visual artists from Houston for a 60-day show. The featured works exemplify Houston culture through the eyes of the featured artists. You can catch it all through August 15.

“It’s an opportunity for artists to reevaluate how they see the world. During COVID, artists had an opportunity to focus on their work. We are able to give them the opportunity to showcase that work at GreenStreet,” says Katrina Buerger, Midway senior marketing strategist.

The intersection of innovative design and thoughtful artistry meet at GreenStreet with the award-winning art installation, Ascending Focus. The installation, found in GreenStreet’s lobby, earned a spot in the 2021 CODAawards Top 100 Public Art for 2021, reinforcing Midway’s commitment to public art for all.

GreenStreet’s Easy Access

One of the perks of GreenStreet’s prime Downtown Houston location are the multiple ways to get there — and the multiple ways you can get into the district. Beyond walking or driving (and parking in the Fannin parking garage, locating metered parking or valet parking) you can also take advantage of the Bcycle Bike Share program that offers easy, green transportation with a stop located at GreenStreet at Main Street and Dallas.

This center is also close to the Toyota Center and Discovery Green. GreenStreet makes for a convenient stop from almost anywhere.

METRORail connects GreenStreet to Downtown Houston’s major attractions with a stop adjacent to Fannin Street on Main Street and The Wave connects inner-loopers to GreenStreet with door-to-door service in comfortable shuttle buses.

In short, this is a mixed-use center in the heart of America’s fourth largest city that is like no other.

“There’s no other downtown project offering an urban, mixed-use vibe like GreenStreet, and now is a great time to see what’s new,” Seckinger says.

GreenStreet will not be Houston’s secret for much longer. Check out this burgeoning district before everyone else does.