Dallas’ Land of Art and Food — a New Mural With Meaning and Special Deals Make Uptown No Ordinary Neighborhood

It’s time for a new installment of Uptown Dallas Inc.’s Art Wall Project. That’s right, a new month means a new and exciting work of art for everyone’s viewing and selfie-taking pleasure. Installed at 3700 McKinney Avenue in Uptown’s West Village. It’s big and it is beautiful.

“Our mural project has given new life to interacting with the community,” says Anita Simmons, director of marketing for Uptown Dallas Inc. “What started as just beautiful backdrops to take photos with has taken shape to interacting with the community and now into culture and education.

“It has been beautiful to watch these transformations come to life through the creative minds of these talented and diverse artists.”

Texas artist Christopher Babb is the man behind May’s Art Wall Project mural, on view now in Uptown Dallas.

Christopher Babb is the latest Uptown artist of the month, and his mural is all about Cinco de Mayo. The detail in this fine art artist’s work is something to be admired.

“This one is a must see,” says Dr. Terry Crane.

You’ll see Frida Kahlo, a sugar skull and Mexican musicians, among other symbols. Plus an abundance of color.

“Choosing the Cinco de Mayo theme for my mural was an easy decision,” Babb says. “The date is inherently a point of pride, celebrating Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. It was an opportunity to create a piece that recognizes Mexican culture through images that have become instantly recognizable symbols within the Mexican and Mexican-American community.

“Frida is one of the most famous heroes of not only Mexican art history, but is an artist studied in all cultures for her contributions.”

Babb notes that the mural, which measures in at a whopping eight feet tall by 16 feet wide, took him about 40 hours to complete. You don’t want to miss this striking creation. Selfies are, of course, encouraged. And so is sharing your photos on social media by tagging the artist and Uptown Dallas for the re-share.

“In modern times, we have so many accessible tools that allow us a better awareness of, and chance to admire the beauty within, the cultural history of the world,” Badd says. “As a native Texan, exposure to Mexican art and culture has always been present.”

You can check out more of Babb’s work at Ellison Valencia Gallery and of course on Instagram @christopher_babb_art. And don’t say we didn’t alert you. This is an artist whose work is soon going to be hanging in homes all over Dallas (and beyond).

Looking for Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Uptown?

Be sure to check out Hopdoddy Burger Bar’s Cinco de Mayo specials, including the Fajita Burger and the addictive Churro Fries. Primo’s has a fiesta fajita kit and signature frozens by the gallon. The popular San Martin Bakery will have a cinco de mayo brunch until 3pm. Tacos and Tequila has $5 margaritas and a $15 endless taco bar from noon till midnight and The Rustic and Mi Cocina will also be celebrating.

There will be other events in May, including free yoga in Griggs Park every Saturday at 9 am, and surprises from Uptown Dallas’ stores and restaurants during the month of May, so it’s best to follow Uptown Dallas Inc. on Instagram. That’s a smart way to stay in the know about the daily happenings in one of the city’s most dynamic areas, all 592 acres of it. It’s a given that you’ll never be bored when you’re in Uptown Dallas.

The art, food and opportunities for fun are all around you.

