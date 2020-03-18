Making the Census Cool — Uptown Dallas Inc. Works to Remind Everyone That Participating is Crucial

It only takes three minutes...once every decade. You've got time for this!

Don't make the U.S. Census come to you. Uptown Dallas Inc., encourages everyone to get theirs in by April 1.

You can choose to mail it in, do it by phone or online.

We all know that voting is our civic duty. Voting is cool. People take pictures of themselves with their “I Voted” stickers and post them proudly online for all the world to see.

But another civic duty only comes along once every decade ―and it’s also crucially important to your entire community. We’re talking about the census.

Uptown Dallas Inc. hopes to make participating in the U.S. Census just as chic and socially conscious as voting has become. That’s why they are encouraging everyone to be proactive and complete it (they even have the cool stickers).

It only takes three minutes to complete. That’s three minutes for 10 years of potential benefit — surely you can find time. Especially with many of us now realizing more than ever just how important resources are for a community. Plus, if you ignore it and fail to fill your census out, the government will begin knocking on doors to get people to complete it (which is more complicated than ever these days of social distancing).

You might be asking yourself why these census statistics are so important?

Based upon the census, the federal government gathers the information it needs to best allocate resources. The data compiled from the census directs federal dollars towards education, political representation, health care and infrastructure improvements. More than $675 billion in federal funding flows back to states and local communities each year based upon census data.

That’s why underreporting leads to underfunding ― and nobody wants that. That’s why turning in your census is just as important to your community as stepping into a voting booth. If you’re not counted, your community will not get its fair share of federal funding.

Remember that your answers can only be used to produce a statistical picture of your community. They cannot be used against you in any way.

Here is your 2020 census timeline and the important dates you need to know:

― March 12 to 20: Initial invitations to respond online and by phone will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. Areas that are less likely to respond online will receive a paper questionnaire along with the invitation to respond online or over the phone.

― March 16 to 24: Reminder letters will be delivered.

― March 26 to April 3: Reminder postcards will be delivered to households that have not responded.

― April 8 to 16: Reminder letters and paper questionnaires will be delivered to remaining households that have not responded.

― April 20 to 27: Final reminder postcards will be delivered to households that have not yet responded before census takers follow up in person.

The data compiled every ten years shapes your community and your future.

Want more details? Uptown Dallas Inc., has created a webpage that breaks down the census facts. It couldn’t be more convenient. For the first year, you can fill out your census online, but it can also be done by mail, or by phone ― take your pick.

You’ll find Uptown Dallas Inc., helping get the word out about the importance of the census. April 1 (April Fool’s Day) is officially “Census Day.” So, put it on your calendar and challenge yourself, and pledge to meet that hard deadline. And, if you want a sticker, you can email marketing@uptowndallas.net so you can share it on social using the hashtag #UptownCounts.

Thanks for doing your civic duty Dallas.