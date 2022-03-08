Uptown Dallas Gears Up For 2022 With A Fun-Filled Schedule of Signature Events and New Pop-Ups

Whether you live, work, dine or play in Uptown Dallas, the neighborhood has been one of the most fun, engaging districts in Dallas for generations. From new restaurants and shopping, to trips on a trolley, this area of the city is always abuzz with energy. If there wasn’t enough to do already, Uptown Dallas Inc. — the district’s public improvement organization — continues to keep us on our toes and inspired with new events to unite the community and share in our love for Dallas.

The organization is already underway with an exciting set of events for 2022. From live music to picnics, Uptown Dallas Inc. has something for everyone this year.

Expect small pop-ups with live music and/or free coffee on any given day. Be sure to follow @uptowndallas on social media to stay in the know.

Here is your ultimate guide to events in Uptown this 2022.

Community Corner Happy Hours

Every three months, Uptown Dallas Inc. hosts a fun, free happy hour called “Community Corner” at different venues in the district. From Las Palmas to Haywire, the happy hour is the perfect opportunity to mix and mingle with other Dallasites while enjoying sips and bites from some of the best Uptown has to offer.

Hunter Sullivan will perform a concert in Uptown’s Griggs Park on March 26. (Courtesy)

Live Music

Live music is always a treat. When it’s outside in the center of one of the city’s best parks, tunes sound even better. On March 26, pack a picnic and catch a free concert by Hunter Sullivan’s 15-piece orchestra in Griggs Park. There’s no better way to spend a Saturday night than listening to live music with the glow of Dallas’ spectacular skyline as your backdrop.

Monday Movie Nights in Griggs Park help kick off the week.

Movie Nights

Mondays won’t seem as scary this year with the return of Uptown Dallas Inc.’s Monday Movie Night Series. With showings of everything from The Proposal to E.T., Monday nights in April and September can serve as a great date or family movie night. Bonus: popcorn will be provided.

Uptown Dallas’ Ambassadors work hard to keep it beautiful — and beyond clean.

Community Conversations

It’s important to stay informed about where you live, work and play. To address hot topics, Uptown Dallas Inc. hosts its popular “Let’s Talk Uptown” series. Each quarter, you have the opportunity to attend a breakfast panel featuring some of the city’s top experts on a variety of topics — ranging from public safety to the future development of our beloved neighborhood. Breakfast food and the inside scoop? That’s a winning combination.

Wellness

Calling all yogis (including wannabe yogis)! This May, Uptown Dallas Inc. is bringing a variety of different local yoga studio classes to Griggs Park so you can start your weekend with a little vinyasa. Afterwards, meander over to one of your favorite Uptown restaurants for brunch. Vino and vinyasa equals the perfect Saturday morning.

The Uptown Dallas Block Party is always a fun-filled day in the fall. (Photo by Jeremy Enlow)

6th Annual Uptown Block Party

If you’ve been in Uptown for the past half decade, the annual Uptown Block Party this September (29th) needs no introduction. It’s one of the most fun, popular events in the district all year and people turn out in droves to mingle, eat, and enjoy a live concert.

Friendsgiving

If you’ve ever wanted to be part of breaking a Guinness World Record, this is your chance. Uptown Dallas Inc. is hosting Dallas’ biggest Friendsgiving event at Griggs Park on November 5. Here, the organization will try to break the record for the longest picnic table. Enjoy delicious Thanksgiving cuisine and listen to live music as you bask in the glory of being a part of history.

For more information on Uptown Dallas and all the events planned for 2022, check out www.UptownDallas.net. Want to sponsor one of these incredible events? Click here for details.