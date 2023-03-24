Violet Crown Cinema Takes Center Stage in West Village — The Austin-Based Company Makes Their Dallas Debut

With made-to-order food and 20 taps of craft beer, wine and kegged cocktails, guests can dine and indulge at Violet Crown.

West Village is going through its renaissance era and constantly adding amazing new destinations for Dallasites and visitors alike. From a plethora of new restaurant openings to trendy retail spots, West Village continues to reinvent itself. One of its newest hot spots is Violet Crown.

Previously the Magnolia Theater, Violet Crown has been completely updated and there’s no better place to catch a movie in town. The theater shows both Hollywood and Indie films in a truly blissful setting. It features reserved luxury reclined seating, made-to-order food, and 20 taps of craft beer, wine, and kegged cocktails. Its state-of-the-art auditoriums seat up to an intimate 112 people and feature wall-to-wall screens, as well as digital surround sound. Even better, you can catch a show for a steal of a deal on $7 Ticket Tuesdays.

Violet Crown is committed to celebrating and preserving the magic of cinema — a true asset to the Dallas community. From new releases to timeless classics, it presents films from across the entire cinematic spectrum to bring extraordinary films to the screen and to the Dallas community.

Violet Crown isn’t only the perfect place to catch a flick, but it’s an ideal spot to host an event as well. From business presentations to film premieres to birthday parties to gaming nights (can you imagine a gaming night on the big screen?), guests will feel immersed in the cinematic experience.

And as a smaller, independent theater, Violet Crown is focused on integrating into its community and providing space for public entertainment. The theater welcomes partnerships with local nonprofits, as well as opportunities for students to experience the magic of cinema, such as field trips.

Violet Crown has a number of special screenings coming up in March and early April, perfect for the avid cinema enthusiast and casual movie-goer alike, including The Dark Sisters with filmmaker Richard Bailey attending (presented in partnership with Dallas VideoFest), Studio Ghibli Fest 2023: My Neighbor Totoro – 35th Anniversary, The Last Picture Show and Singin’ in the Rain.

Catch you at the theater.