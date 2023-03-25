Stunning New Memorial Mansion Is Largest New Construction Ever In Villages — Get a Load Of The Beinhorn, a $8.9 Million Wonder Palace

The 14,473 square foot mansion, The Beinhorn, is the largest new construction ever to come on the market in the Memorial area.

The 14,473 square foot mansion, The Beinhorn, is the largest new construction ever to come on the market in the Memorial area.

The 14,473 square foot mansion, The Beinhorn, is the largest new construction ever to come on the market in the Memorial area.

Elegance is the byword in every aspect of The Beinhorn.

The grand foyer at The Beinhorn is large enough to entertain 100 for a seated dinner.

The 14,473 square foot mansion, The Beinhorn, is the largest new construction ever to come on the market in the Memorial area.

The 14,473 square foot mansion, The Beinhorn, is the largest new construction Memorial mansion to come on the market in the Memorial area.

When completed later this year, the impressive dwelling at 10950 Beinhorn Road promises to deliver everything that the ever-discerning home buyer with a certain amount of wealth could ask for. In the hands of Jessica Lisenby, founder of Legacy Development Group, the extraordinary 14,473-square-foot Memorial mansion exudes her feminine sensibility combined with tenured professional expertise.

This particular property, titled The Beinhorn (as every home of this magnitude should come with its own distinctive moniker), is the largest new construction home ever offered in Memorial Villages (Hedwig Village) and the overall Memorial market area. It spreads across 3/4 of an acre.

“As a resident of Hedwig Village, I saw the need for a female perspective in the market and crafted The Beinhorn to be a bespoke legacy home not only befitting of our beautiful neighborhood but also impeccably appointed with modern amenities to balance relaxing and private home life with the ability to entertain both small and large gatherings with ease and elegance,” Lisenby tells PaperCity. “I ensured that every inch of the house is usable and versatile to be the perfect space for families with young kids or grandparents who have visiting family and grandkids.”

The house is listed for $8.995 million with Bryan Beene, associate broker, Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

Beyond the expected six-bedrooms, eight full baths, three-car garage, wet bar, elevator, generator, wine room and much more, The Beinhorn boasts truly spectacular design elements. Consider the grand foyer which is large enough to host a seated dinner for 100. (Imagine the nonprofits lining up to host a glamorous fundraiser here.)

Add the fact that the front staircase landing is a perfectly located focal point above the foyer so that it doubles as a stage for hosts to address dinner or party guests.

SHOP Swipe

















Next

We can envision announcing a daughter’s engagement from the perch, the crowd below lifting their champagne coups. Or a string quartet playing during dinner or a second line band marching up to the landing to perform for a Mardi Gras bash. Forgive me, but my imagination goes into overdrive considering the myriad possibilities of such a palace.

Lisenby clearly had large scale entertaining in mind when considering both indoor and outdoor affairs. The layout was designed for party guests to travel from valet at the front gate along the west side of the home to a beautifully designed exterior courtyard. Oh yes, valet.

The residence will be fully fenced with an entrance gate set back from Beinhorn Road to allow for a valet station and additional parking outside on the perimeter. And the catering kitchen cleverly has its own entrance off the driveway for efficiency.

A Memorial Mansion Where More Is More

For that special visitor (or college grad returning home to nest), the grand guest suite includes a living room, kitchenette and separate bedroom.

No surprise here, the kitchen is outfitted with two 36-inch La Cornue ranges and double ovens, two SubZero fridges, a Scotsman ice maker and more high-end appliances. While the caterer’s kitchen includes a third dishwasher and fridge. The outdoor summer kitchen features a 36-inch Alfresco Grill and Sub Zero – Wolf Refrigerator/Freezer with ice maker, fireplace and water feature.

For that special visitor (or college grad returning home to nest), the grand guest suite includes a living room, kitchenette and separate bedroom.

The three-car garage is intentionally high enough for installation of lifts to allow for six-car storage.

“It is a privilege to bring The Beinhorn to the Houston market. Legacy Development Group designed this residence to enhance a lifestyle that is as unique and dynamic as its potential buyer,” Beene tells PaperCity.

“By choosing this remarkable home, you’re not only investing in a prestigious neighborhood on a perfectly located street near top-rated schools, but it’s also an investment in your family’s legacy that will be remembered and cherished for generations to come.”