Virgin Hotels Dallas Makes its Much-Anticipated Debut With Serious Restaurant Power — and a New Year’s Party Like No Other

The Virgin Hotels Dallas is sure to be the social center.

The patio will be one of Dallas' most happening scenes.

The new Virgin hotel's rooftop lounge is sure to be a hot Dallas scene.

The new Virgin Hotels Dallas officially opened on Sunday, December 15 at 1445 Turtle Creek Boulevard. Now that the city’s long-awaited new landmark hotel finally opened its big red doors ― Dallas is in for a wild ride.

Like the two other Virgin Hotels, which are located in Chicago and San Francisco, this new Dallas hotel is about more than providing luxurious accommodations and world-class dining — it’s about the experience.

The expansion of the Virgin Hotels brand is about to kick into overdrive, with three more hotel openings slated for 2020 ― in Nashville, New York and Las Vegas, followed by New Orleans and Edinburgh, Scotland in 2021, and both Miami and Palm Springs soon thereafter.

But first, Dallas gets the spotlight.

“I could not have found a more perfect hotel for the Design District and everything it offers to the City of Dallas than Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Hotels. It will be the heartbeat of the hottest entertainment district and the biggest jewel in our crown,” says Bill Hutchinson, President Dunhill Partners, which partnered with Branson to bring the Virgin Hotel to Dallas.

Chef Matt McCallister finalizing his menu with Virgin Hotels Executive Chef Nick Walker.

Commons Club is a dynamic restaurant, bar and lounge designed to feel like a modern social club in a playful sophisticated environment.

It is the flagship restaurant of all Virgin Hotels, and features three unique components ― The Kitchen from award-winning Dallas Chef Matt McCallister, The Bar and The Shag Room ― a ’70s inspired semi-private cocktail room with gold mirrored walls and a retro-vibe.

Commons Club features Texas flair, enhanced and complimented by French-inspired culinary techniques and locally-sourced fresh ingredients. A hand-raised garden of garnishes and petite vegetables will be a part of the mix, starting in the spring of next year. An eye-catching, chef-driven charcuterie case also will be on display.

Guests can enjoy tasty dishes cooked with live fire in a charcoal-burning oven and a wood-fired rotisserie. Diners can get up-close and personal at the Chef’s Table ― allowing guests to interact with the chefs and watch as dishes are prepared. Executive Chef Nick Walker oversees the entire culinary program at Dallas’ Virgin Hotel.

Expect unique “Virgin-ized” cocktails crafted by Colin Philips, lead bartender of Common Clubs. Pets are even welcome on the outdoor wrap-around patio, complete with a “pawsomely good” pet menu.

The Pool Club is a fourth level rooftop resort-style venue at Virgin Hotels Dallas.

The Pool Club, located on the fourth floor rooftop, is a resort-style pool deck and bar that serves light bites and festive cocktails. The stunning pool is surrounded by private cabanas, a daybed that seats up to 20 people, and an incredible view of the Dallas skyline.

There is even a courtyard area with a fire pit called The Adult Playground that included the Secret Garden, which houses a hot tub under an awning of greenery and twinkling lights and includes its own bar. The area provides a gorgeous backdrop for weddings and events and will host many signature events with live DJs and more.

With the exception of private events, The Pool Club will be completely open by next spring, with the inside bar now opening to the public soon.

The Funny Library Coffee Shop adds some whimsy to the design.

The hotel’s coffee shop, Funny Library Coffee Shop, features Laughing Man Coffee from actor Hugh Jackman, whose foundation supports coffee farmers and their families. The Funny Library Coffee Shop offers an alternative to the ordinary, with funny books, lively decor and a welcoming feel.

Diners can also enjoy healthy smoothies, freshly made pastries, and more. Wine and light bites can be also ordered and enjoyed in the Funny Library Coffee Shop.

Virgin Hotels Dallas Room Wows

All of the hotel’s 268 chambers (what Virgin calls its guest rooms) are uniquely designed and lifestyle-focused. The dressing room and the lounge areas are split by a privacy sliding door. It also means two closets, a shoe rack, yoga mats, and plugs in all of the right places, and street-level pricing in the mini-bars. Rooms are fresh and airy, with large windows for natural light, incorporating natural wood tones throughout and those signature plush red sofas. The super comfortable beds are brand patented. Wi-Fi is always free.

There are two penthouse suites: Richard’s Flat King Suite and the Penthouse King Suite.

Members who join Virgin Hotels “The Know” Program receive extra perks. They are assured of the lowest room rates, are the first to be in the know about discounts, upgrades, events and promotions. They also receive personalized services, such as having a favorite snack waiting in their chamber (room) upon arrival and enjoy a complimentary Spirit Hour daily at Commons Club.

Meeting and event space is spread over 15,500 square feet, with versatile indoor and outdoor space. The ballroom, named Giant, has a pre-function space and views of The Pool Club, which is also available for events. The Manor, named after Branson’s first recording studio, is a unique space with Dallas skyline views, that can be combined with all or part of The Pool Club. The boardroom is named Rushmore. Giant Pre-Function and Rushmore both boast ceiling to floor windows. Giant and Rushmore are named after the famous movies filmed in Texas.

Exclusive brand experiences include Virgin Hotels’ popular Upside Down Tea Parties ― tea parties that take a page from Alice and the Mad Hatter, with flowing champagne and boozy tea pots. Expect Daylight Discos as well ― afternoon parties with DJs and lively outdoor brunches. You may even catch pop up events taking place in the Funny Library Coffee Shop, and live entertainment from local bands, DJs and comedians in the Commons Club and The Pool Club.

Virgin Hotels Dallas is perfect for the creative and experiential type, as well as those just looking for a great scene here in Dallas. Watch the “marquee event” page on the website for updated details.

Extraordinary New Year’s Eve

Every event at Virgin Hotels Dallas will be anything but typical. The hotel’s New Year’s Eve party, Avant Eden, will be one of your first opportunities to enjoy its programmed events. Plans call for a party that promises to steam up the windows and get down-n-dirty with an evening of indulgence to close out the year.

Everything will begin at 10 pm with an Avant Art welcome, a complimentary cocktail and light bites. Then DJ Sam Blacky from Los Angeles, will drop the beats. Party goers will explore botanical sculptures and interactive floral projections from Shamsy and PX.Labs. The night will crescendo with a champagne toast and prime fireworks viewing, ringing in 2020 at midnight.

VIP guests to the New Year’s Eve celebration will also receive early entry at 9 pm to enjoy an exclusive experience in Richard’s Flat featuring a Virgin-style photo op, and a variety of take-home gifts from Virgin Hotels Dallas. Tickets are available now.

Better yet? Party goers get a promo code for an exclusive room discount only available to ticket holders when they purchase their entry.

Of course, there had to be something extra. This is the new Virgin Hotels Dallas. Nothing can be just ordinary.

For more on everything Virgin Hotels Dallas has to offer, take an even closer look.