Barbara Bush Reveal — Powerhouse Lineup of Authors Coming to Houston

Asian food at the "A Celebration of Reading 2020 Author Announcement and Holiday Party" at the home of Susan Sarofim (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Heads up, fans of author Kathy Reichs and her Temperance Brennan character. The New York Times best-selling mystery writer has signed on for the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation‘s “A Celebration of Reading.” She is just one in a lineup of top tier authors who will take the stage at Hobby Center on April 30.

Making early commitments for that glorious evening, when a handful of the nation’s leading authors read from their most recent works and share a few personal insights, include Mark Sullivan, co-author with James Patterson of the Private series, and H.W. Brands, the University of Texas distinguished history professor and twice-named Pulitzer Prize finalist, who will discuss Dreams of El Dorado, his panoramic story of the settling of the American West.

Fans can expect that Reichs, the highly-regarded forensic anthropologist will introduce the audience to her latest tome, A Conspiracy of Bones to be published in March, only a month before the literacy fundraiser. It is the 19th installment of her wildly popular Temperance Brennan series, who debuted two decades ago in Reichs’ Déjà Dead.

Announcement of the star authors was made at the foundation’s author reveal and holiday party, held at the Susan and Fayez Sarofim party house on River Oaks Boulevard.

Maria and Neil Bush, foundation co-chairs, joined Julie Baker Finck, foundation president, in announcing the authors, with news that additional names will be released in 2020.

The private, cocktail attire evening took a twist on holiday fare with an Asian-themed cocktail buffet that included build-your-own sticky rice bowls, pulled pork Bahn mi sliders, and cold sesame noodles with peanut sauce, all served in Chinese to-go boxes and prepared by City Kitchen.

PC Seen: Ron Finck, Pat and David Jones, Annette and George Strake, Nancy Ames and Danny Ward, Joanie and Don Haley, Lily and Charles Foster, Donatella Benckenstein, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Trish and Rock Morille, Mehrnaz and Ned Gill, Sidney Faust, Eddy Blanton, Sally and Charles Neblett, and Betty and John Hrncir.