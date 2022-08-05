Culture / Entertainment

The Best New Drama TV Shows To Stream Right Now — AMC+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV Hits

A Crime Series Inspired by a True Story, Psychological Thriller, and Suspenseful Sci-Fi

BY // 08.05.22
Paper Girls TV Shows

A new Amazon Prime series, "Paper Girls" follows four paper girls who are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers.

From a crime series inspired by true events to a sci-fi time-traveling mystery, these are the best drama TV shows to stream right now.

 

Black Bird TV Show
“Black Bird” stars Taron Egerton, Ray Liotta, and Greg Kinnear.

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Inspired by a true story, this crime drama mini-series stars Taron Egerton (Kingsman) as Jimmy Keene, a drug dealer who is sentenced to 10 years in prison. Keene makes a deal with the FBI to transfer to a maximum security prison in order to procure information from a suspected serial killer — in exchange for his freedom. Larry Hall, who has a habit to confessing to the murders of young girls, is the suspect. Keene must befriend Hall in order to find out where he buries the bodies of up to 18 women.

All six episodes are now streaming on Apple TV +.

 

Dark Winds TV Shows
“Dark Winds” is based on the “Leaphorn & Chee” novel series by Tony Hillerman.

Dark Winds (AMC+)

Based on the Leaphorn & Chee novel series by Tony Hillerman, this new AMC thriller is set in the 1970s. It follows an FBI investigation of a bank robbery in a New Mexico town, while the Navajo Tribal police investigate the local murder of two of their residents. Starring Zahn McClarnon as Leaphorn, Jessica Matten as Sargent Manuelito, and Kiowa Gordon as deputy Jim Chee, the three must discover what is going on in their tribal community and how it relates to the nearby robbery.

All episodes are now streaming on AMC+, and Season 2 is set to debut in 2023.

 

Paper Girls TV Shows
Paper Girls (Amazon Prime)

This new sci-fi drama TV show is based on the comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan of the same name. The eight-episode series follows four young girls as they get lost in time travel while on their paper route the morning after Halloween. Starring Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng and Ali Wong as her adult self, the series begins in 1988 and quickly jumps to 2019 as the girls get caught in the crossfires of a war between time travelers. They enlist Adult Erin’s help to find their way home, but soon realize that something bigger is going on with the world.

All episodes are now streaming on Amazon Prime.

