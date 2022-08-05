Fort Worth Is Getting Its Own Pie Tap Pizza — You’ll Be Able to Embrace the Crust On Magnolia

Pie Tap Pizza is known for its crispy crust. Now, Fort Worth is getting its very own first Pie Tap restaurant.

It’s all about the crust at Pie Tap Pizza Workshop. It’s a crust that has helped land the Dallas-based restaurant chain on many Best Pizza lists, including PaperCity’s own Dallas pizza rankings. Now, Fort Worth will get to taste that crust for itself.

PaperCity has learned that a new Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar will open in Fort Worth soon. It will inhabit the formerly office side of the building that houses Great Harvest Bread Co. at 1305 West Magnolia, Suite B. Though construction has yet to begin, the liquor license for Fort Worth’s first Pie Tap Pizza is already posted there.

As for that crust? Pie Tap’s recipe starts with four simple ingredients: flour, water, sea salt, yeast and olive oil, no sugar added. It is the proprietary yeast, which is allowed to ferment for 96 hours, that creates the pizza dough. When cooked, it yields a satisfying crispy crust ― the brainchild of Reach Restaurant Group founder Rich Hicks and culinary creator Giovanni Mauro.

The growing pizza brand first appeared in Dallas’s Design District back in 2016, and since then has added three more Dallas locations.

As for the “tap” part of the equation, Pie Tap Pizza features a wall of taps with 15 wines and 25 local craft beers. According to the liquor license posted for this new Fort Worth Pie Tap Pizza, late night mixed cocktails also will be part of the equation.

Pie Tap is know for its pizza, like the specialty pizza, which features prosciutto with Medjool dates, pistachios, arugula and ricotta. But that’s just the beginning of its menu. Fresh pasta dishes like classic carbonara or bucatini and meatballs appear alongside five full meal salads. There’s even an Akaushi burger if you’re so inclined.

Pie Tap also serves up a mean brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 3 pm. The brunch brings chicken biscuits smothered in house-made gravy, stacks of blueberry pancakes and a list of brunch pies like the smoked salmon topped with goat cheese, capers, house-cured egg yolk and lemon zest. Plus, Italian margaritas, espresso martinis and the like to wash it all down.

This growing pizza force plans to open 10 to 12 new restaurants in the next three years. These new openings are expected to be restaurants in both the original Pie Tap format and the restaurant group’s new smaller, fast casual PT Neighborhood Pizzerias, according to CultureMap, which first reported about the PT Neighborhood Pizzeria push.

Reps from Pie Tap’s parent company — Reach Restaurant Group — did not answer PaperCity‘s requests for more information, so we aren’t 100 percent sure which variety of Pie Tap restaurant is in store for Fort Worth. But the liquor license requests late-night service of mixed beverages, which would indicate a full service Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar. The first PT Neighborhood Pizzeria, which opened recently along Lemmon Avenue in Dallas, serves beer and wine only.

Stay tuned to PaperCity Fort Worth for further details and more breaking restaurant news.