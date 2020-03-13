High Fidelity what to stream
Culture / Entertainment

Staying In? These are Some of the Best Shows to Stream Right Now

New Adaptations, a Reality TV Phenomenon, and a McDonald's Fraud Doc to Keep You Occupied

BY // 03.13.20
Editor’s Note: With coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns on the rise, many are opting in to stay home this weekend. So, we decided to move up our newest post in our monthly series for your viewing pleasure. There’s a lot to watch, as well as a highly-anticipated new Hulu series premiering next week. You can also check out last month’s list of TV Shows and Movies to Stream. So, bunker down, get your food delivered, keep washing those hands, and binge-watch some TV.

High Fidelity (Hulu)

Based on the 1995 novel by British author Nick Hornby (the man behind charmers like “About a Boy” and “Fever Pitch”), High Fidelity follows Robin (Zoe Kravitz), a Brooklyn record store owner revisiting and reexamining her past relationships. The show debuted last month, so all 10 episodes are now available to stream on Hulu — a perfect binge-watch.

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

If you haven’t joined the binge-watching bandwagon of Netflix series Love Is Blind yet, you’re in for a treat. Hosted by celebrity husband-and-wife Vanessa and (obviously) Nick Lachey, the season includes 10 glorious 60-minute episodes of addicting reality TV, plus a new reunion episode. The series follows six couples as they decide to get married before ever seeing each other, but the real action starts when they head back into the real world.

McMillions (HBO Now)

New documentary mini series, McMillions, is now streaming all six episodes on HBO Now and HBO Go. From executive producer Mark Wahlberg, the series follows the McDonald’s Monopoly Game scam that occurred between 1989 and 2001. Perpetrated by Jerry Jacobson and several accomplices, $24 million worth of fraud was committed. A captivating real life story, the documentary includes interviews with FBI agents, family members, friends, and McDonald’s company employees involved in the take down of Jacobson.

 

 

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Premieres Wednesday, March 18

Adapted from the novel by Celeste Ng, Little Fires Everywhere is a dramatic mini-series that follows the picture-perfect Richardson family and their ultimate intertwined fate with a complicated mother and daughter who move nearby. The show stars Kerry Washington as Mia Warren (the new neighbor) and Reese Witherspoon as Elena Richardson. Unfortunately, the premiere was postponed from March 14 to March 18, so we’ll have to wait a few more days for this highly-anticipated new drama.

 

