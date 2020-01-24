TV Shows and Movies to Stream Right Now — the Best Netflix and Hulu Picks

Editor’s Note: Netflix is not only a streaming platform for great original television shows, but some of the best films (like Academy Award nominees Marriage Story and The Irishman) on the scene right now. So, for this month’s TV Shows and Movies to Stream Right Now, I decided to expand streaming to film as well.

For this month, I recommend a three-part true crime documentary, a biographical dramedy film, and a limited FX series about an iconic theatre couple.

Fosse/Verdon (Hulu)

An FX limited series that tells the story of the romantic and creative partnerships between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, Fosse/Verdon is currently the best show to stream on Hulu. Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams both just won Screen Actors Guild Awards for their portrayals of the husband and wife, director/choreographer and actress/dancer.

The eight-episode, autobiographical miniseries follows the couple over five decades. In the midst of a toxic, but enthralling relationship, Fosse and Verdon created the Oscar-winning film Cabaret together, as well as several musicals. Along with their successes, the show follows Fosse and Verdon’s up-and-down marriage, their relationship with their daughter, and other lovers. An exciting miniseries for theater lovers, it also appeals to those who didn’t know much about the history of the couple or just love a good relationship drama.

The Two Popes (Netflix)

A dramedy about the relationship between Pope Benedict and future Pope Francis, The Two Popes is a biographical Netflix film. The incredibly well-written script by Anthony McCarten allows actors Jonathon Pryce (Francis) and Anthony Hopkins (Benedict) to act in some of the best performances of the year.

The story begins in 2005 after the death of Pope John Paul II. Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (later Pope Francis) must go to Vatican City to elect a new pope. Pope Benedict is elected, but Bergoglio had received the second highest vote count. Seven years later, scandal ensues in the Catholic Church and Bergoglio decides to submit his resignation as Archbishop to Pope Benedict. The two men meet. Debate follows and the development of a new friendship begins.

The Two Popes is an entertaining and educational portrayal of the history of the Catholic Church and the relationship that our most recent two popes had within it. Pryce is nominated for Best Actor and Hopkins for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at this year’s Academy Awards. McCarten is also nominated for Best Writing Adapted Screenplay.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix)

A three-part true crime documentary, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez follows former New England Patriot’s tight end Aaron Hernandez and his downfall to convicted killer. Through interviews with friends and fellow players, recorded phone calls, and videography from his trial, this Netflix doc examines how a promising professional football player could commit murder.

Incredibly compelling, the story begins with Hernandez arrested for the alleged murder of friend, Odin Lloyd. It covers his time in jail as he prepares for trial, is convicted, and then later goes on trial again for another double murder. Analyzing his childhood, time in college, and the NFL, the film delves into the mind of a 20-something-year-old murderer and his ultimate suicide.