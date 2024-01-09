Where to Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Dallas-Fort Worth

For Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024, there’s already a lot lined up in North Texas to celebrate the most iconic leader of the Civil Rights Movement. From parades to concerts, there are many ways to honor the day. Here are a few top MLK Jr. Day events across Dallas-Fort Worth this week.

2024 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade

On Monday, don’t miss Dallas’ annual MLK Jr. Day Parade. Starting at the intersection of Holmes Street and MLK, Jr. Blvd. at 10 am, the parade will end at Fair Park. It will feature 250 entries from various community organizations, band and drill teams, floats, and more.

Black Music and the Civil Rights Movement Concert

Get your tickets now for the 41st annual Black Music and the Civil Rights Movement Concert at Meyerson Symphony Center on Sunday, January 14 at 7:30 pm. Produced by Curtis King (Black Academy of Arts and Letters founder and president) is a tribute to MLK and the civil rights struggle of the 1960s. Joined by TBAAL’s 100-member voice concert ensemble, artist Avery Wilson will lead an evening of music, dance, and spoken word.

Martin Luther King Indoor Food Festival

On Sunday, January 14 from noon to 6 pm, the Elite Experience Events Cultural Organization is hosting a MLK celebration with soul food and live cultural performances at Lofty Spaces. There will also be small businesses to shop. Find tickets here.

Arlington’s Advancing the Dream Celebration

From January 12 through 15, the University of Texas at Arlington is hosting four days of MLK Day events. The celebration includes a gala that kicks off the weekend on January 12, The MLK Step Show and Talent Showcase on Saturday at 11 am, followed by Poetry Meets Jazz at 7 pm. On Monday, the annual Day of Service Festival will take place in the City Center Plaza. See all of the events of the celebration here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Observance in Irving

The Irving Arts Center will host a special observance of MLK Jr. Day on Saturday at 6 pm. The free event will include performances by the Dallas Black Dance Theatre and vocalist Kamica King. Local students will also read their winning essays about King’s legacy.

Fort Worth’s 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade and Rally

On Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm, head to the Fort Worth Convention Center for the free MLK Jr. parade which ends with a rally at Sundance Square.