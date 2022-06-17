World Cup Puts Texas Centerstage With Houston and Dallas Both Earning Coveted 2026 Host City Spots — A Goal That Goes Beyond Soccer

The eyes of the soccer world — and the world in the general — will be turning to Texas in 2026. With Dallas and Houston both getting named host cities for the 2026 World Cup, the Lone Star State boasts two of the 11 United States host cities.

That’s no small footprint on the world stage. Up to six matches could be played in both Dallas and Houston at AT&T Stadium and NRG Stadium respectively. Which teams will be playing in Houston and Dallas — whether either Texas city will get any of the United States or Mexico’s matches, worldwide favorites like Brazil or knockout stage matches will be decided at a much later date.

There is another World Cup to be played in Qatar first this winter before the countdown to 2026 truly begins in earnest.

Still, this is a major day for soccer and more in Texas.

While Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner estimates that the economic impact will be in the billions for each host city in 2026, this is about Houston and Dallas taking their place on the world stage as much as anything. If either of these Texas power cities that been bypassed in favor of Denver, Nashville, Washington D.C./Baltimore, Cincinnati, Orlando and Pasadena, California (the six U.S. finalist cities that didn’t make FIFA’s cut) it would have been devastating to the bid organizers and city officials.

The host cities reveal, which was shown live on FS1, added plenty of drama, making it appear that Houston might be bypassed for a few moments. That happened when the cities revealed went from Dallas straight to Atlanta before turning back to Houston.

“My definitely heart sunk I’ve got to be honest with you,” Houston World Cup bid committee president Chris Canetti, who worked so tirelessly to make this happen for years, says of the little delay.

But no worries in the end. With their proven track records of hosting Finals Fours (multiple in Houston’s case), Super Bowls and other mega events, Houston and Dallas always seemed to be natural fits for the World Cup mega stage. Still, making that happen never was an absolute given.

“It was the most competitive host city bid process ever,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino says.

Infantino says that some of the final decisions on the host cities were not made until Thursday, just hours before the official announcement.

“It lifts all boats,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was a big part of the Dallas bid, says at a press conference. “It lifts everything for Dallas. It is a tremendous opportunity to literally have the world get an appreciation of what we know.

“What a great place Dallas is.”

AT&T Stadium is getting World Cup games in 2026.

Dallas has hosted a World Cup before in 1994, but the soccer environment in America was much different back then. For Houston, this marks a momentous World Cup first for the Bayou City. Back in 1994, Detroit got to host World Cup matches but Houston didn’t if you’re wondering how far the fourth largest city in America has come. And how much the country has changed.

Doncic, Diversity and World Cup Determination

Houston’s status as the most diverse city in America helped power its World Cup bid.

“We are delighted that the most popular sporting event in the world is coming to our city in 2026,” Houston Sports Authority CEO Janis Burke says. “This is a city of soccer, full of passionate fans, representing every corner of the world.

“The 2026 FIFA World Cup in Houston will be a truly global festival of soccer on and off the field and will create sustainable benefits for the entire community way beyond the final whistle.”

World Cup Houston bid president Chris Canetti and Mayor Sylvester Turner both have reason to celebrate.

In accepting its bid as a host city, Dallas played a video that included current Mavericks star Luka Doncic, Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Of all the videos played by all the cities (Mexico and Canada are co-hosting the 2026 World Cup), it stood out as one of the best ones. By far. Doncic even showed off his soccer ball juggling skills.

While Houston’s Space City moniker received plenty of play, with the FS1 host breaking out the obligatory, “Houston, we don’t have a problem” line when it was revealed as one of the 11 U.S. host cities, this World Cup win is about much more than that.

In some ways, it’s about just how far Houston has come since Hurricane Harvey brought its 2017 devastation. And how it continues to shoot forward.

“For FIFA to acknowledge the greatness of this city is just incredible,” Mayor Turner says.