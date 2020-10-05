One of the main tenets of any coworking space is community. A promise of new connections, experiential events, and intimate working quarters. It’s a tough sell in the middle of the pandemic, even for industry giants, but scrappy, homegrown concepts have likely become particularly vulnerable.

A sad reminder of that came this morning, when Her.HQ, the pretty coworking concept in Oak Cliff, took to Instagram to announce the space’s permanent closure later this month.

“In 2018, Her.HQ started as an idea – a physical space, a home for all women to gather, collaborate, connect and make genuine friendships. Fast forward to today, and Her.HQ has grown into something bigger than anything we could of dreamed of. For the last six months, we’ve been fighting for you and for this community – but sometimes we’re dealt with difficult decisions to make way for new beginnings.

This time is no exception as we’ve been called to make our most difficult business decision yet. It’s with heavy hearts (and watery eyes) that we let you know Her.HQ will be permanently closing its doors on October 16th.”



The vision of co-founders Cassi Oesterling and Tiffany Zamora, Her.HQ was one of Dallas’ first female-focused coworking concepts when it opened in 2018. Though the company didn’t settle into its permanent home — an Instagram dream of soft hues, modern furnishings, and an architectural touch by Dallas designer Madison Dahl — until October of last year, the duo spent little time building an impressive community of influencers and young Dallas professionals. Follain stopped by for beauty tutorials. Oasis Plant Shop hosted hands-on workshops. There were classes on everything from salary negotiation to the New Moon in Virgo.

Presumably, when we’re on the other side of this pandemic (however that may look), a desire for close working quarters may be stronger than ever. But for now, if the comments section of Her.HQ’s announcement is any indication, the short-lived Dallas company will be dearly missed.