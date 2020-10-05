Students Helping Students — New Free Online Tutoring Service Has Standout High Schoolers Volunteering to Assist Their Peers

Lina Wu and Hayden Miller HSPVA students
Teaching To Give president Weillison Hsu plays piano for residents at a nursing home.
Lina Wu teaching virtual art lessons
Hayden Miller tutoring piano
Fundraiser, Project Pencil, helping to provide school supplies to students and schools with a need
Ashley Chu, dancing in the Japan Festival
Teaching to Give website homepage
Teaching to Give founders (Weillison, Hayden and Lina) virtually meeting with Thomas Porter, HISD Magnet Coordinator for Gregory Lincoln – discussing fundraiser Project Pencil
Lina Wu, art tutor, representing HSPVA at the Via Colori Art Festival
01
09

Teaching to Give's Lina Wu and Hayden Miller are students at HSPVA.

02
09

Teaching To Give president Weillison Hsu plays piano for residents at a nursing home.

03
09

Teaching to Give's Lina Wu teaches a virtual art lesson.

04
09

Teaching to Give's Hayden Miller tutors a fellow student in piano.

05
09

Project Pencil, helps provide school supplies to students and schools in need.

06
09

Ashley Chu, Teaching to Give's fundraising director, dances in the Japan Festival.

07
09

Teaching to Give's website is designed to be easy to navigate.

08
09

Teaching to Give founders Teaching To Give president Weillison Hsu, Hayden Miller and Lina Wu have a virtual meeting with Thomas Porter, HISD magnet coordinator for Gregory Lincoln, about Project Pencil.

09
09

Lina Wu, art tutor, represents HSPVA at the Via Colori Art Festival.

Lina Wu and Hayden Miller HSPVA students
Teaching To Give president Weillison Hsu plays piano for residents at a nursing home.
Lina Wu teaching virtual art lessons
Hayden Miller tutoring piano
Fundraiser, Project Pencil, helping to provide school supplies to students and schools with a need
Ashley Chu, dancing in the Japan Festival
Teaching to Give website homepage
Teaching to Give founders (Weillison, Hayden and Lina) virtually meeting with Thomas Porter, HISD Magnet Coordinator for Gregory Lincoln – discussing fundraiser Project Pencil
Lina Wu, art tutor, representing HSPVA at the Via Colori Art Festival
Culture / Newsy

Students Helping Students — New Free Online Tutoring Service Has Standout High Schoolers Volunteering to Assist Their Peers

Teaching To Give Looks to Shrink the Virtual Learning Gap

BY // 10.05.20
Teaching to Give's Lina Wu and Hayden Miller are students at HSPVA.
Teaching To Give president Weillison Hsu plays piano for residents at a nursing home.
Teaching to Give's Lina Wu teaches a virtual art lesson.
Teaching to Give's Hayden Miller tutors a fellow student in piano.
Project Pencil, helps provide school supplies to students and schools in need.
Ashley Chu, Teaching to Give's fundraising director, dances in the Japan Festival.
Teaching to Give's website is designed to be easy to navigate.
Teaching to Give founders Teaching To Give president Weillison Hsu, Hayden Miller and Lina Wu have a virtual meeting with Thomas Porter, HISD magnet coordinator for Gregory Lincoln, about Project Pencil.
Lina Wu, art tutor, represents HSPVA at the Via Colori Art Festival.
1
9

Teaching to Give's Lina Wu and Hayden Miller are students at HSPVA.

2
9

Teaching To Give president Weillison Hsu plays piano for residents at a nursing home.

3
9

Teaching to Give's Lina Wu teaches a virtual art lesson.

4
9

Teaching to Give's Hayden Miller tutors a fellow student in piano.

5
9

Project Pencil, helps provide school supplies to students and schools in need.

6
9

Ashley Chu, Teaching to Give's fundraising director, dances in the Japan Festival.

7
9

Teaching to Give's website is designed to be easy to navigate.

8
9

Teaching to Give founders Teaching To Give president Weillison Hsu, Hayden Miller and Lina Wu have a virtual meeting with Thomas Porter, HISD magnet coordinator for Gregory Lincoln, about Project Pencil.

9
9

Lina Wu, art tutor, represents HSPVA at the Via Colori Art Festival.

School looks very different for kids across Texas this year. Yellow school buses and after school activities have been swapped for laptops and Microsoft Teams meetings. Virtual school is no picnic. It brings a whole new set of stresses and some challenges that many never imagined.

It is not always easy to get help with a subject when you cannot visit with your teacher face-to-face.

A group of standout Houston high school students are stepping up to help their fellow students — for free. Say hello to Teaching To Give, one of the more unique solutions to help bridge the virtual learning gap. This is an online tutoring service run by students for students.

Hearing how many of their peers were struggling with the new school realities, the founders of Teaching To Give (all kids going to Houston area high schools) quickly formed a team able to tutor younger students on a wide variety of subjects.

“Most of us attend HSPVA (Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts) so we all met there and became friends and then a lot of our other contacts we met through piano competitions,” Teaching to Give vice president Hayden Miller says in describing how the group first formed. “And we reached out to many different people to see if people would be interested.”

Teaching To Give tutors kids from kindergarten through eighth grade and covers all the core subjects (science, math, English and social studies) as well as extracurriculars such as debate, the arts and multiple foreign languages.

“We eventually gathered a very diverse background and we even got some interest from our Instagram page as well so that helped us gather even more diversity,” Miller says.

Teaching To Give is led by a seven-person board consisting of president Weillison Hsu, Hayden Miller, Lina Wu, Amy Park, Fiona Condron, Rushil Chetty and Ashley Chu.

Being students in these strange coronavirus times themselves, the founders can relate to and understand the challenges and frustrations of virtual learning in a way that traditional tutors cannot. These tutors are virtual students, too.

“We had some teachers that became sick and we suffered educationally because of that,” Miller says. “And (the teachers) had to take a leave of absence so we wanted to find a way to give back to them and help out with the community.”

Filling the School Supply Void

One of the ways Teaching to Give is helping is by spearheading a school supply drive. After consulting with HISD administrators, Teaching To Give’s leaders decided to focus on collecting needed supplies for Fourth Ward school Gregory-Lincoln Education Center’s fine arts magnet program. The TTG supply drive, dubbed Project Pencil, will be an ongoing effort to supply schools in need. Teaching To Give is holding a contactless school supply drop-off event this Saturday, October 10 from 9 am to 11 am at the HSPVA campus in downtown Houston.

This free student helping students tutoring program first launched on September 8 — and it’s already expanding its vision.

“Our president, Weillison Hsu, came up with the initial idea and he texted me about it around May,” Miller says.

Weillison was “inspired to create this tutoring organization and over the course of time our vision has kind of shifted into more also providing resources for people who cannot access educational tools that they need to be able to thrive in the schooling system which can create many problems depending on privilege and stuff like that,” Miller says.

Teaching to Give website homepage
Teaching to Give’s website is designed to be easy to navigate.

The free tutoring is conducted through the unofficial app of the pandemic — Zoom. Interested students start by filling out a tutor match form to ensure they are assigned to the right tutor to help them. Teaching To Give’s tutoring approach is unique in that it is highly specialized and personal to each individual student’s needs.

The first session is dedicated to assessing the new student’s needs and the rest of the Zoom sessions will help the student in the areas he or she is struggling in the most. The tutoring lasts either 30 or 45 minutes per session depending on the subject.

Teaching To Give’s student founders hope to make it so that all students, no matter their financial background, have access to personalized tutoring and one-on-one help from their peers.

Virtual learning is not easy, but these high school standouts want to help their younger peers one free tutoring session at a time.

To learn more or to schedule a tutoring session, check out Teaching to Give’s full website. If you want to contribute to the school supply drive, here are some of the supplies needed:

Crayola watercolor set. — 8 colors
Crayola watercolor set — 16 colors
Paintbrushes — different sizes
8×11 Heavyweight drawing paper or individual sketchbooks
Sakura cray-pas oil pastels, assorted colors, set of 16
Sharpies (black, fine point)
Ticonderoga pencils
Colored pencils
Erasers
Elmer’s glue
Scissors
Hand-held pencil sharpeners
Prismacolor 6B pencils

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
Dallas
FOR SALE

6251 Twin Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X