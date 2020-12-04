Neighborhoods

Highland Park Village Management Company Tapped to Guide Leasing and Marketing of Knox District

Their Vision for the History-Rich Block Includes New Retail, Restaurants, Green Space, and a Potential Hotel

BY // 12.04.20
Knox District Retail

Where the popular Knox and Travis streets meet in Knox District (via Knox District Facebook)

For decades, the Knox District area has managed to remain some of the city’s hottest real estate, while maintaining its designation as one of Dallas’ most appealing neighborhoods. The charming single-story storefronts are in stark contrast to the towering glass buildings most think of when they picture Dallas. And then there’s the location of it all — a convergence point of high-end neighborhoods like Highland Park and Uptown, with rare, pedestrian-friendly (for the most part) sidewalks that could take you directly from lululemon to the Katy Trail.

And though Knox District has never faltered as a destination (outdoor brunch at Le Bilboquet or quick visits to Grange Hall and Aesop are a welcome reprieve in this strange time), the past couple of years — with heavy construction, rotating storefronts (R.I.P. Highland Park Soda Fountain), and the global pandemic of it all —  has seen the neighborhood primed for a new phase. That’s where Highland Park Village Management Company comes in.

This week, MSD Capital, L.P., The Retail Connection, and Trammell Crow Company announced they had retained the management company, led by Stephen Summers and Ray Washburne (whose families own Highland Park Village), to lease, market, and manage their retail holdings in the Knox District area. Highland Park Village general manager Becki Snow will oversee property management, and the Village’s chief marketing officer Victoria Snee will handle marketing and public relations.

“It’s such a special block and we’re just honored to be a part of it,” says Summers, managing director of Highland Park Village. “I think there’s a lot of potential for Knox in terms of bringing in some really interesting leases on the retail, F&B, and hotel side to take it to the next level.”

And though Summers can’t yet share any details on potential new names in the neighborhood (they’ve already an outpouring of interest), he was able to touch on the team’s shared vision for Knox District. He anticipates a focus on health and wellness tenants playing off of the Katy Trail, with some unique restaurant experiences. A hotel could also finally find its way to the neighborhood.

“We have a really great opportunity to develop the parcel along the Katy Trail [from Sid Mashburn to Grange Hall] and create some hotel and green space along the trail,” Summers adds. “Obviously it’s a weird time to be looking at a hotel because of Covid-19, but long-term I think it’s a fabulous hotel location. It’s a great, walkable district with incredible F&B that’s only going to get better.”

Shop Jewelry

Swipe
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck

Ultimately, Highland Park Village Management Company hopes to help distinguish the cherished Dallas block as its own destination. “Knox District is not trying to be Highland Park Village, it’s trying to be a unique street catering to its younger, denser clientele, so we’re going to focus on uses that serve that shopper,” Summers adds.

Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane
Elevate Your View Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6357 Edloe Street
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X