50th Anniversary of Fashion’s Unforgettable Battle of Versailles Celebrated In Two-Tiered Houston Night

A model poses on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
2. Pat Cleveland, Antonio Contreras (Photo by Torry Sledge)
1. Rosalina Lydster, Alexis _Fly_ Jones (Photo by Torry Sledge)
4. Pat Cleveland _Vogues_ with models (Photo by Torry Sledge)
3.Antonio, Miss Universe, Rosalina (Photo by Torry Sledge)
5. Pat Cleveland (Photo by Torry Sledge)
6. DJ Warner, Taylor Mills, Rick Hickman (Photo by Torry Sledge)
7. Jacquelyn Pio Roda, Ryan Roda (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Rosalina Lydster, Amanda Ton, Trang Le (Photo by Torry Sledge)
8. Jonathan Huynh, Ben Le and Chavona Kirkwood (Photo by Torry Sledge)
10. Lan Ho, Thao Nguyen (Photo by Torry Sledge)
11. Rose Walker, Kim Moh (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Model (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Male Model (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Model(2) (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Model(3) (Photo by Torry Sledge)
01
16

A model poses on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

02
16

Headliners model Pat Cleveland and film producer Antonio Contreras at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

03
16

Rosalina Lydster, Alexis-Fly-Jones at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

04
16

The party scene at Se7en at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

05
16

Antonio Contreras, Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, Rosalina Lydster at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

06
16

Pat Cleveland on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

07
16

D.J. Warner, Taylor Mills, Rick Hickman at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

08
16

Jacuelyn Pio Roda & Ryan Roda the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

09
16

Rosalina Lydster, Amanda Ton, Trang Le at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

10
16

Jonathan Huynh, Ben Le and Chavona Kirkwood at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

11
16

Lan Ho, Thao Nguyen at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

12
16

Fashion show co-directors Rose Walker, Kim Moh at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

13
16

Model on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

14
16

Model on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

15
16

Model on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

16
16

Model on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

A model poses on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
2. Pat Cleveland, Antonio Contreras (Photo by Torry Sledge)
1. Rosalina Lydster, Alexis _Fly_ Jones (Photo by Torry Sledge)
4. Pat Cleveland _Vogues_ with models (Photo by Torry Sledge)
3.Antonio, Miss Universe, Rosalina (Photo by Torry Sledge)
5. Pat Cleveland (Photo by Torry Sledge)
6. DJ Warner, Taylor Mills, Rick Hickman (Photo by Torry Sledge)
7. Jacquelyn Pio Roda, Ryan Roda (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Rosalina Lydster, Amanda Ton, Trang Le (Photo by Torry Sledge)
8. Jonathan Huynh, Ben Le and Chavona Kirkwood (Photo by Torry Sledge)
10. Lan Ho, Thao Nguyen (Photo by Torry Sledge)
11. Rose Walker, Kim Moh (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Model (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Male Model (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Model(2) (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Model(3) (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Fashion / Style

50th Anniversary of Fashion’s Unforgettable Battle of Versailles Celebrated In Two-Tiered Houston Night

Making Fashion History Come Back to Life

BY // 12.05.23
photography Torry Sledge
A model poses on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Headliners model Pat Cleveland and film producer Antonio Contreras at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Rosalina Lydster, Alexis-Fly-Jones at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
The party scene at Se7en at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Antonio Contreras, Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, Rosalina Lydster at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Pat Cleveland on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
D.J. Warner, Taylor Mills, Rick Hickman at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Jacuelyn Pio Roda & Ryan Roda the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Rosalina Lydster, Amanda Ton, Trang Le at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Jonathan Huynh, Ben Le and Chavona Kirkwood at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Lan Ho, Thao Nguyen at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Fashion show co-directors Rose Walker, Kim Moh at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Model on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Model on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Model on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
Model on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)
1
16

A model poses on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

2
16

Headliners model Pat Cleveland and film producer Antonio Contreras at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

3
16

Rosalina Lydster, Alexis-Fly-Jones at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

4
16

The party scene at Se7en at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

5
16

Antonio Contreras, Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, Rosalina Lydster at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

6
16

Pat Cleveland on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

7
16

D.J. Warner, Taylor Mills, Rick Hickman at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

8
16

Jacuelyn Pio Roda & Ryan Roda the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

9
16

Rosalina Lydster, Amanda Ton, Trang Le at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

10
16

Jonathan Huynh, Ben Le and Chavona Kirkwood at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

11
16

Lan Ho, Thao Nguyen at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

12
16

Fashion show co-directors Rose Walker, Kim Moh at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

13
16

Model on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

14
16

Model on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

15
16

Model on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

16
16

Model on the catwalk at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

What: A celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Battle of Versailles

Background: In 1973, American and French designers “competed” in a legendary fashion show dubbed The Battle of Versailles, which was held in the palace opera house that was inaugurated in 1770 for celebration of the dauphin’s marriage to Marie Antoinette.

6. DJ Warner, Taylor Mills, Rick Hickman (Photo by Torry Sledge)
D.J. Warner, Taylor Mills, Rick Hickman at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

Representing the French Republic were Marc Bohan for Christian Dior, Pierre Cardin, Hubert de Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent and Emanuel Ungaro. The United States designers included Bill Blass, Stephen Burrows, Oscar de la Renta, Halston and Anne Klein. Each of the 10 designers made runway presentations of eight looks before an audience of international luminaries.

Such was the success of the American fashions that the event is said to have marked the ascendency of ready-to-wear over couture and recognition of American designers as well as a nod to diversity in the industry as the eight U.S. models were Black, including Pat Cleveland.

Where: Avant-Art Gallery on Colquitt and neighboring Se7en restaurant on Kirby.

PC Moment: Cleveland was headliner at the two-tiered evening that featured screening of the animated, award winning short documentary titled The Girl From 7th Avenue — Pat Cleveland & the Runway Revolution. The film presented an historical account of Cleveland’s career in the star’s own words. She even sings on the video. It is illustrated with more than 2,000 hand-painted watercolors by film producer Antonio Contreras.

Bering's Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023

While attendees dined, Cleveland and Contreras conducted a brief Q&A session.

A second highlight was a retrospective fashion show with looks by renowned designer Stephen Burrows, the first Black designer to showcase in Paris; Project Runway star Chasity Sereal; and famed designer Le Thanh HoaThe fashion presentation was co-directed by Kim Moh and Rose Walker.

4. Pat Cleveland _Vogues_ with models (Photo by Torry Sledge)
The party scene at Se7en at the 50th anniversary celebration of the fashion Battle of Versailles. (Photo by Torry Sledge)

The evening was filmed for a documentary celebrating the history of fashion.

Among notables in the throng for this Houston night were Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel, D.J. Warner of Keplinger Wines, Tim Thorn, Marc Harvey and Thao Nguyen.

LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$600,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
719 Reinicke Street
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$329,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$339,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$879,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,320,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Katy, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X