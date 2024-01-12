Celebrity Stylist Turned Fashion Designer’s New River Oaks District Store Keeps It Luxe and Playful — A.L.C. Arrives With a Splash

The chicest of party fashions at the A.L.C. opening in River Oaks District.

A.L.C. in River Oaks District is designed by Amaya Ibarreche and Ana Sofia Vazquez of Punto Equis Studio.

It’s a challenge to imagine that the stylist who dressed Jennifer Lopez in the notoriously revealing Versace gown for the 2000 Grammy Awards is the designing force behind the sophisticated clothing of A.L.C. A look through the racks of the just-opened boutique in Houston’s River Oaks District reveals a luxe, sometimes playful esthetic that almost any woman would feel comfortable in.

No requisite boobie exposure, but if you wish . . .

Since leaving her career as celebrity stylist in favor of creating a fashion line in 2009, Andrea Lieberman has been answering the sartorial needs of femmes across a generous spectrum of age and size.

Her River Oaks District shop’s recent opening soirée saw a flock of youthful swans perusing the key investment pieces from the current season and a curated collection of styles and accessories selected for the Houston woman.

“I design for women who dress with confidence, polish and individuality — all qualities embodied by the stylish women of Houston,” Lieberman emails PaperCity. “I’m so excited to finally open our doors and welcome our clients here with an intimate shopping experience tailored to their needs.

“From ultra-modern gowns and slick suiting to elevated essentials and swimwear, our stylists are poised to wardrobe women for every area of their lives.”

The River Oaks District boutique is A.L.C.’s fourth with storefronts already in New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

For the chic 1,350-square-foot Houston store, Lieberman tapped Mexico City-based designers Amaya Ibarreche and Ana Sofia Vazquez of Punto Equis Studio.

“It was such a joy to collaborate with Andrea, another female creative, on designing a space that exudes warmth and soulfulness,” Ibrarreche and Vazquez note over email.. “Our goal was to create the feeling of being in Andrea’s home, inviting the customer to explore the collection in an environment that instantly puts her at ease.”

Boutique design elements echo Lieberman’s home where textures and neutrals are integral as are the archways.

Exploring the Houston boutique, I was particularly taken with the affordable price points for such well tailored designs in beautiful fabrics. Consider the Davani II Structured Jacket ($695) in satin and matching slacks ($495) in a variety of colors. The rose satin ensemble is particularly fetching. The smart Edie Tailored jacket in snowy white is priced at a remarkable $595. Each of these pieces are comparable in style and craftsmanship to designer pieces costing two to three times more.

In addition to wardrobe staples, Houston’s new A.L.C. store includes casual wear, formal wear and pieces that will surely appeal to the young woman appreciative of fashion that allows for a certain exposure.