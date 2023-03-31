Lele Sadoughi Opening a New River Oaks District Store With a Coveted Houston Headband and Long Lines On Opening Day a Given

The Lele Sadoughi Houston-themed headband is available only in the Houston boutique in River Oaks District.

When doors open this Saturday, April 1 on the new Lele Sadoughi boutique in River Oaks District, devotees of her iconic bespangled headbands and myriad accessories will find a colorful jewel box of fashion inspiration. And if tradition holds, there will be a line out the door on opening day, as eager customers lobby for first dibs on a limited edition Houston headband and a number of in-store-only exclusives.

The must-have Houston-themed headband is sure to be a winner with its gilded, hand-sewn charms including boots, Western hats, rhinestones and more. Not available online, this nod to the Bayou City will be exclusive to this River Oaks District boutique and in limited production.

One element of the allure of a Lele Sadoughi opening day is the one-off products that collectors seek. The enthusiasts’ line up on day one was something that started from the original store opening in Dallas. Add to that the fact that Sadoughi is on site all day for these openings and the allure is evident.

“We had a number of styles that were related to the season that didn’t make their way through to production. So they’re in a sense exclusive and one of a kind,” Sadoughi says on a Zoom from her Dallas office. “So we have some ladies that will travel in and wait in line because they want that special piece.

“So that’s the first thing that goes in the morning.”

At a mere 500 square feet, the new River Oaks District Lele Sadoughi boutique is chockablock with hats, headbands, jewelry, sunglasses and more. There is nothing subdued about the big, fabulous statement pieces that can’t give a gal a fashion uplift. Sadoughi is particularly excited about the new colorful, bejeweled handbags that have just come off the production line and are spotlighted in the new store.

“The biggest thing is to make it feel accessible and colorful and fun,” Sadoughi says of her stores. “Having worked at J. Crew and Tory Burch where often the accessories were behind glass, what I didn’t want was for it to feel intimidating. So there are mirrors everywhere.

“It’s just a really inviting place for you to come with your friends and try things on. We don’t need a dressing room.”

Shoppers should take note of the wallpaper that envelopes the boutique for it is the latest addition to the Dallas native’s ever-growing collections. Sadoughi introduced her peel-and-stick designs in collaboration with manufacturer Wallpops in January.

“What’s exciting about that is that this is the first time we have used the wallpaper in a store,” Sadoughi says. “I love it because this was based off of our crystal lily earring because it has been our iconic most popular shape. We’ve had it since 2016. We’re known by that shape at this point.

“So it was really fun to use that element and make it into a wallpaper. Basically take our embellishment in jewels and make it two dimensional.”

Lele Sadoughi Embraces Sports

Sadoughi shares that she is working on headbands that give a nod to sports teams. Think Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros for starters with the loyalty designs coming in the spring.

“We’re giving some love to Houston,” she says.

The wildly successful entrepreneur adds that she has created a special headband for the Dallas Cattle Baron’s Ball in October. Cue Cattle Baron’s Houston.