Nightline Star’s Challenging Journey Keeps Holocaust Museum Houston Crowd Riveted — Guardians of the Human Spirit Step Forward

Even though her keynote address was via Zoom from her home base in New York, Juju Chang‘s riveting story of her challenging journey as a Korean Jew held the gathering at the Hilton Americas-Houston at rapt attention. More than 800 had gathered for the Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit luncheon for which the ABC News Nightline co-anchor shared her experiences as a journalist and representative of the Jewish community.

She echoed the theme of the luncheon and the mission of Holocaust Museum Houston concluding with the importance of inclusion and acceptance within all communities.

The annual fundraiser, which on this occasion raised more than $680,000, is traditionally heartfelt with recognition of Holocaust survivors and the first generation of survivors. It took on an especially poignant tone during the video presentation on the journey to the museum of an authentic Nazi boxcar used for the transport of Jews in World War II.

Highlight of the annual luncheon is presentation of the Guardian of the Human Spirit Award, this year honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, former president of Rice University.

“This was a well-deserved celebration of one of Houston’s most spirited couples,” Holocaust Museum Houston CEO Kelly J. Zúñiga told the gathering. “Ping and David have served our community for 18 years, and never for the accolades.

“They simply show up and do the necessary work to make Houston a better place. They truly are guardians of the human spirit.”

Success of the luncheon had as much to do with the formidable luncheon leadership as with the beloved honorees. They were honorary chair Ross Moody; chairs Anne and Albert Chao, Nancy Li-Tarim and Dr. Soner Tarim, Cindy and Frank M.K. Liu, and Macey and Harry Reasoner; and host committee chairs Cynthia and Bucky Allshouse and Inna Wizig.

PC Seen: HMH board chair Barbara J. Herz and Buddy Herz, emcee Khambrel Marshall, Nancy and Jack Dinerstein, Barbara and Charles Hurwitz, Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds, Laurie and Dr. Milton Boniuk, Jim Crownover, Paula Goldstein, Rhona and Bruce Caress, Jeri and Marc Shapiro, Lanie Gordon and David Mincberg, Kathy and Marty Goossen, and Mady Kades.