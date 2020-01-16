Statement Pieces That Become Wardrobe Staples — Akris’ Architectural Collection is a Triumph of Design

Can a statement piece also be a wardrobe staple? The Architectural Collection by Akris proves that style and substance can co-exist.

Akris focuses its lens on the independent women ― designing luxurious elements that contribute to her purpose and style. Featuring exceptional fabrics and materials, the family-owned Swiss fashion house has been grounded in tradition for nearly a century.

The Architectural Collection, designed by Akris creative director Albert Kriemler, has the ability to surpass seasonal trends. It also showcases Kriemler’s passions within fashion ― those of modernism, refinement and architecture. All are represented within this essential collection.

“The clothes are effortless,” Kriemler says. “You should notice the woman first, and what she is wearing follows. The creation process begins when I take a piece of fabric in my hand. When I touch it, it tells me about what I can or cannot do. Then I start to draw.”

These timeless pieces will become indispensable to the wardrobe of any modern woman. They are destined to be worn seven days per week, moving effortlessly from day to night, and from office to weekend, throughout many seasons.

Kriemler’s collection presents refined, sleek and versatile pieces, designed in clear architectural lines. With meticulous tailoring and craftsmanship, they exude a woman’s charisma ― classics that the wearer will draw confidence from for years to come.

He employs “double-face” in the construction of the designs. It is a defining material of the signature Akris look. Double-face is one layer of fabric with two identical sides, woven together on specially designed looms, adding dimension and structure. A tailor then turns the two edges inward and sews them by hand to create invisible seams around the perimeter of the garment.

Many items in the collection feature this bespoke, design technique. The Melvin, Slim Leg Wool Pants in double face wool are one example. They come in deep blue or black, and have a front zip closure, slash zip pockets, belt loops and slim-leg cut ― ideal for layering and accentuating jacket and coat details.

The Savino, Double Faced Wool Jacket also comes in deep blue or black. The jacket sits mid-hip and has a snap closure and zip pockets. The modern lapel collar hides a surprise. It is leather trimmed underneath, adding a little edge.

Likewise, the seasonal coats in the Architectural Collection marry luxury with technology to exquisite effect.

Take for instance the navy or black Silk Taffeta Parka. The coat has a zip closure, creating a mock neck silhouette and includes an optional rain hood.

Another stand out coat for this winter is the cashmere coat treated with Storm System providing a waterproof, wind-resistant finish to this opulent 100 percent cashmere coat. The fabric is treated with a system that forms an invisible barrier around each fiber, so water droplets simply slide off the surface ― enhancing its impermeability and protecting it against dust, dirt and liquid stains. The coat can be worn belted and falls just below the knee.

Akris’ Architectural Collection is truly seasonless. These are the future staples of your wardrobe ― architectural pieces that any modern, powerful woman would love.

