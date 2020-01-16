blo blow dry bar
Real Estate / Neighborhoods

Fort Worth’s Waterside Development Lands 5 New Stores — Fitness and Cookie Meccas Included

This Mixed-Used Development is Growing Into a Pampering Place

BY // 01.16.20
Waterside, located in southwest Fort Worth, is getting five new stores soon. YogaSix, Club Pilates, Cookie Dough Bliss, Pinspiration and Blo Blow Dry Bar will join the mixed-use development early this year.

“Trademark is excited to welcome five new retail stores to Waterside, including four concepts that are first to Fort Worth,” Terry Montesi, CEO of Trademark Property, the mixed-use center’s developer, says in a statement. “These intriguing brands will help round out Waterside as a lifestyle, community-oriented destination.”

The most notable current anchors at Waterside are REI, Whole Foods Market and Sur La Table.

YogaSix is set to open its doors soon at 5924 Conair Drive. This fast-growing brand is a modern boutique yoga studio, offering six core classes ranging from hot and powerful to slow and mindful yoga. The studio focuses on making yoga accessible for all and promises a practice that is empowering, energizing and fun. For a limited time, “founding members” will receive 25 percent off a lifetime membership.

While Orangetheory Fitness already calls Waterside home, another health and wellness entry will be Club Pilates, which will be opening up right next door to YogaSix. It will focus on helping people with their functional movement by using reformer-based Pilates workouts. In addition to Pilates, TRX, TriggerPoint and Barre will also be offered. The first 50 “founding members” at Club Pilates will get a 20 percent off membership discount for life as well.

In the “reasons you’ll need to practice yoga and pilates” category is the addition of Cookie Dough Bliss. The indulgent treat stop will be opening its first Fort Worth location at 5924 Convair Drive, which is behind Steel City Pops. Cookie Dough Bliss will be serving ready to eat premium fresh cookie dough desserts. Customers will be able to choose a base dough flavor such as sugar cookie, cookies and cream, cake batter, brownie and more. You will also have the option to top your choice of dough with sprinkles, chocolate syrup and more. Cookie Dough Bliss will also carry gluten-free and vegan options.

A hands-on concept will help you go from Pintrest envy to accomplishment. Pinspiration will join the north end of the Waterside development at 3700 Vision Drive, Suite 108. Customers will have access to a variety of high-quality art supplies and tools with a selection of classes which will vary monthly. A wide array of project offerings will accommodate all ages and range from wood working to decor and painting. Private party bookings will also be available.

Finally, Blo Blow Dry Bar will be right next door to Pinspiration.  No cuts, no color — just quality blow outs in seven signature styles ranging from “Executive Sweet” to the runway-inspired “Pillow Talk” will help customers tame their mane for special events and every day fabulousness.

