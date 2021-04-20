This Designing Family’s New Collection Brings the Beauty and Joy Back — Ala von Auersperg Makes it Effortless

The AvA Collection transition from poolside party to an evening out.

Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffanycblackmon) wearing the Rachel Mesh Poncho in Birds of Paradise. Photographed by Shoot My Travel at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort.

Designer and artist Ala von Auersperg thinks it is high time for colors and florals, hope and joy. Her 2021 spring/summer collection reflects just that. It’s overflowing with a fresh bouquet of tulips, dahlias and palm leaves.

AvA is the kind of collection that begs to be worn to sunny, beachside locales, but transitions just as well to a dinner out, or lingering poolside. And that’s exactly what von Auersperg intends for each piece in the ready-to-wear collection.

The AvA collection embodies von Auersperg’s love of nature’s botanical beauty in effortless, feminine forms, and includes versatile pieces meant to mix-and-match. From day-to-night and all points in between. A tulip print mesh topper pairs well with white denim, but also works as a swimsuit coverup. A flirty Bougainvillea print silk top is a gorgeous complement to a matching trumpet skirt, but looks lovely with an AvA Elaine pant.

Von Auersperg and her daughter Sunny Kneissl, who serves as in-house stylist, work together to create clothing that can be easily layered, while also accentuating the feminine form. Creativity meets confidence in every piece.

“My daughter Sunny, who is a great collaborator and has a great eye, works with me to hone the collection to ensure each silhouette complements and enhances, that the pieces are easy to wear and comfortable,” von Auersperg says.

The mother/daughter duo is an extension of von Auersperg’s familial connection to art and style. She grew up with an appreciation of both, thanks to her mother and grandmother.

“I don’t come from the fashion world, but my mother Sunny Crawford von Bülow and grandmother Annie Laurie Aitken had innate style. They valued beautiful craftsmanship, knew what looked good on them, and understood that you can be comfortable and still look fabulous,” von Auersperg says.

AvA is rooted in that exemplary lineage, each piece designed to be effortless and elegant.

“You should be able to wear a garment to the beach, make it fancier if you go out, then add another layer to make it even dressier for a special occasion,” von Auersperg notes.

Von Auersperg Style

The RTW Joie de Vivre collection is an escape to warmer climes and sunny days, where there’s sure to be a poolside party or sunset cocktails by the ocean. The fresh-from-the garden collection includes a citrus-infused Neroli print, tulips cascading against a backdrop of periwinkle blue, and dahlias a festive statement print with wash-out hues of amber, rose and gray-green blooms.

AvA Palm Beach’s Trish Carroll wearing the Kathe Cotton Dress in Gardenia.

Before a pattern or print becomes a dress, scarf or skirt, it’s first a sketch and a painting by von Auersperg. She found her own joie de vivre after taking an art class and discovering her talent lay in the appreciation for the organic and natural.

“I began painting the flowers in my garden, the coral at our home in Antigua and flora from my travels, and I just loved it,” she says. “It takes me out of the everyday and then, when I see the prints on a woman, it’s another reward. When she moves, so does the print and she becomes the work of art.”

Von Auersperg and Kneissl work with silk, cotton and stretch knits for luxe comfort and impeccable fit. They believe the time is right to embrace colorful clothing that makes a woman look and feel incredible.

“I think after this past year, we learned to appreciate life and its beauty,” von Auersperg says. “I believe we’re going to see a newfound lust for living and joy for life.

“At AvA we want to make women look and feel beautiful, to be the best versions of themselves.”

Ala von Auersperg is available for purchase at the brand’s flagship Palm Beach boutique, select stores and conveniently at AlavonAuersperg.com.