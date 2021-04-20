Lyndsey Zorich, Allison O’Neill (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Society / Featured Parties

Three New York Designers and a Host of Houston Influencers Turn This Houston Dinner Into an Outdoor Fashion Delight

A Fabulous Femme Afternoon

BY // 04.20.21
photography Jenny Antill Clifton
There could not have been a more fabulously feminine tableau than that which filled the Memorial area home of the darling Lyndsey Zorich on a recent evening when she celebrated three equally divine New York designers. Am I gushing? Yes. And do forgive me.

If you had been among the lucky two dozen or so with invitation to this loveliest of evenings fêting the Cara Cara ladies, you would know that the laurels are well deserved.

First of all, followers of Zorich and her blog, The Avenue, have been wild about her table settings as well as her fashion savvy for several years. Secondly, the Cara Cara team of co-founders — Sasha Martin, Julia Workman Brown, Katie Hobbs — are as delightful in person as are their designs, which are rapidly gaining a solid following across the country. Thirdly, the tabletop florals by Cali & Bloom left us swooning. And finally, Chef Cody Anderson‘s SoKo Catering had even the most calorie-conscious among the fashionable femmes cleaning their plates.

The dinner followed a daylong pop-up shop at The Avenue‘s storefront on Westheimer on the edge of River Oaks, where the Cara Cara florals on this day mesmerized the fashionable femmes. The popularity of the trés feminine frocks and admiration for the designers was evidenced in the number of guests that arrived in Cara Cara gowns and separates.

This was the Cara Cara team’s second visit to Houston, the first was in November of 2019, shortly after launching the label in New York. Despite the ensuing pandemic, the stylish florals have become a cult favorite as a wave of feminine fashions has emerged as de rigueur for the spring and summer and on into fall.

Among the influencers gathered around the two dinner tables were small business growth advisor Allison O’NeillSavor & Sweat founder Erin Stewart, House of Harper’s Caroline Knapp, landman Brett Jennings, jewelry designer Lindsey Schultz, fashion blogger Valerie Dittner, civil engineer Sydney Eifler, fashion blogger Natalie Steen, Compass Realtor Kyla Lynn, beauty blogger Kathleen Jennings, Molly Duncan, The Avenue editorial director and assistant buyer; and Alden King, showroom manager and registry director at The Avenue.

