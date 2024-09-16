Alive and Well Brings Holistic, Integrative Healthcare To Dallas

Feel the power of frequencies and mindfulness in this restorative setting at the Frequency Dome.

Wellness has a new face in Dallas, just in time for the fall. Alive and Well is an integrative healthcare company focused on human optimization. Co-founded by Michael and Liz Swail, the Austin-based brand recently expanded to North Texas and is located in the stunning new development, The Terminal at Katy Trail.

The company supports its clients’ health journeys by utilizing the wisdom from ancient traditions along with the innovations of cutting-edge modern medicine. Its ecosystem includes a functional medicine clinic, wellness spa, advanced aesthetics, holistic therapies, IV therapies, and science-backed supplements. Its mission is to empower patients to take control of their health and live healthier and more fulfilled lives.

The cutting-edge, innovative, and integrative practice is built on the belief that true healing and longevity come from understanding all factors that lead to optimal health, considering the unique needs of each individual. This one-stop shop has everything you could need when it comes to wellness, fitness, and health.

“As a healthcare company focused on human optimization, our mission is to support people using their God-given talents to live a life of purpose,” says Swail. “We do this through elevating human health – educating and empowering individuals with the resources to extend both lifespan and healthspan.”

Let’s break down everything Alive and Well Dallas has to offer.

Monthly Memberships

Think of these as the building blocks of Alive and Well. The monthly memberships are the gateway to your wellness journey. These memberships give unique access to facilities, member-only events, and practitioner care.

Functional Medicine Clinic

Alive and Well’s clinical team’s experience spans a wide range, including functional medicine, hormone health, obstetrics, women’s health, longevity medicine, weight loss, primary care, pediatrics, and gut health. Through active listening, detailed assessment, and comprehensive testing, the team can dig deep to understand how to unlock your full health potential. Its multi-disciplinary team focuses on lifestyle changes, nutritional supplementation, integrative therapies, and at times, medication, to develop a personalized health plan unique to you and your goals.

The team recently launched a new exclusive program, Longevity 3.0, which brings together experts in the longevity space and the latest diagnostic technologies to create a personalized roadmap designed to optimize your health and maximize your longevity. Add more years to your life, and more life to your years. They offer Longevity 3.0 memberships designed for those looking to create a long-term relationship with a team of longevity-focused practitioners. Three memberships are available to fit your specific goals.

For patients looking for comprehensive, one-time testing with expert feedback, Alive + Well offers two Advanced Health Screen options as part of its Clinic. Tests included in Advanced Health Screens are the Galleri Test for over 50 types of cancer, Prenuvo full body MRI, Cleerly AI Heart scan, EKG scan, comprehensive blood panel, metabolic health screening, body composition analysis, 3×4 genetic test, biological age test, and VO2 Max test.

Wellness Spa

Alive and Well’s premier wellness spa is designed for tranquility and holistic healing to restore the body, mind, and spirit. It currently offers acupuncture, massages, and facials. Treat yourself to a much-deserved day of pampering after the summer and getting back into the fall routine.

Advanced Aesthetics

The integrated healthcare company offers several medical-grade aesthetic treatments for those who want to unlock timeless radiance and rejuvenation. Many of their treatments heal from the inside out by supporting cell regeneration, collagen production, detoxification, and circulation. Alive and Well currently offers Fotona Advanced laser treatments, Ionix skin renewal treatment, Cryostar body contouring and Cryo facials, lymphatic therapy, laser hair removal, injectables, exosomes and acellular stem cells, peels, microneedling, microdermabrasion, and more.

Holistic Therapies

Alive and Well offers a variety of holistic therapies using cutting-edge technologies to encourage transformative healing. These therapies stimulate natural body processes such as detoxification, oxidation, circulation, improved immune system, collagen production, cell regeneration, anti-inflammation, and dopamine production. Visit the studio to receive Ozone therapy, HBOT (Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy), Vibroacoustic therapy, red light therapy, traditional cold plunge and sauna, colon hydrotherapy, and other services.

IV Therapy & Vitamin Shots

The concept’s IV treatments and vitamin shots are medical-grade formulations administered by expert practitioners. These advanced formulations target specific health and nutritional needs such as immune support, hydration, energy, mental clarity, mitochondrial function, methylation, and detoxification. IV Therapy and Shots offer vitamins and minerals, Ozone IV invigorates the body’s natural healing process with the power of oxygen, and EB02 is one of the most advanced ozone therapies to invigorate the body’s oxygen levels, detoxify, and activate immune vitality.

Supplements, Medical Grade Skincare, and Non-Toxic Cosmetics

Alive and Well’s carefully curated selection of supplements, skincare, and non-toxic cosmetics is designed to meet the diverse needs of the Dallas community. Each item is heavily scrutinized by the highly trained team for effectiveness and ingredient quality. You can shop both online and in-store, knowing that each item has been thoroughly vetted for purity and quality, while being held to the highest standards of quality. Alive and Well obsesses over ingredients and seeks out the most efficacious, researched science-backed formulas.

Frequency Dome

It’s not just your physical health, but your mental health that’s of the utmost importance. Feel the power of frequencies and mindfulness in this restorative setting at the Frequency Dome. Participate in a class led by one of Alive and Well’s practitioners offering breathwork, meditation, and sound healing, or follow your own private practice.

O2 x Alive and Well Dallas Membership

Lastly, Alive and Well has launched a new monthly unlimited membership with O2 Dallas (also at The Terminal). Gain access to luxurious locker rooms, rejuvenating cold plunge pools, and revitalizing saunas at Alive and Well, as well as unlimited Yoga & Sculpt classes at O2. This collaboration between Alive and Well and O2 provides a holistic wellness experience to support the mind, body, and spirit. Now that’s what we call a win-win.