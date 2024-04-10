Houston Designer’s New Collection Quickly Becomes a Celebrity Favorite — Amir Taghi Is Having a Moment

Taghi admits he has too many favorites in fall 2024 to pick a favorite--but he's partial to this coat and dress combination.

This boucle coat is among Taghi's favorites of the collection.

Amir Taghi’s 2024 fall collection is full of beautiful, innovative and wearable pieces his blossoming clientele will most assuredly love. Especially once they see the collection in its entirety.

That, however, may take a minute since a few key parts of the Houston designer’s collection are on loan to some of the fashion industry’s most influential publications and Hollywood’s leading ladies.

Vogue.

Gwyneth Paltrow.

Women’s Wear Daily.

Kristen Wiig.

These are just some of the heavy hitters snapping up Taghi’s collection for red carpet reveals, talk show appearances and cover stories. As his brand continues to evolve, so does his reach into the wardrobes of influentials and those who dress them.

“It’s crazy, it’s what you dream of as a designer,” Taghi tells PaperCity.

And since one never knows if a celebrity or model will wear a dress or coat for sure until it’s seen or photographed, it can feel a little like fashion roulette.

Imagine Taghi’s excitement when 3 Body Problem actress Eiza González wore his soft, buttery yellow Landen Dress in Wool Scuba on The Today Show and Lindsay Lohan was photographed in the latest take on his signature suit, a wildly popular design thanks in part to the structured collar and bodice and oversized, slightly billowing sleeves.

“It’s the new suit of the season,” Taghi says. “We’re known for our crazy sleeves and you will see a lot of cuffs.”

These giant leaps into the style stratosphere aren’t accidental. In May 2023, Taghi welcomed Chadwick Bell to his team, helping bring his vision into focus. An accomplished designer in his own right, Bell served as the director of design for Oscar de la Renta for five years and was a consulting designer at Carolina Herrera before that.

His integration into the company frees Taghi up to continue designing while Bell guides the business into the future.

“It was going fine, but tweaking was needed,” Taghi tells PaperCity. “Since last May, we’ve really restructured and perfected everything from the fit of the collection to finance. It gave me the opportunity to focus on the design perspective.”

The January 2024 addition of Sara Larson, founder of the New York-based public relations firm the Larson Project, propelled Taghi’s name and collections into the spotlight — and in front of stylists pulling for A-list clientele.

“Lindsey Lohan’s stylist also styles Jennifer Lopez,” Taghi says. “You’re in the eyes of all these big people.”

Amir Taghi Honors His Houston Roots

As exciting as the bold-faced names are, Taghi is just as loyal to those who have supported him throughout his career. He listens to the women he’s dressing, whether they’re in Houston or Aspen. The fall collection features a new (to him) fit-and-flare shape, one Taghi says he “gave in to” after his clients requested it. Amir Taghi also introduced a new flared denim, although he’s predicting a return to a more fitted pant in the seasons ahead.

The 2019 and 2020 FGI Rising Star Award Finalist is crazy for a boucle coat that looks and feels like a chic hug and a skirt made from the same material.

Plenty of green is woven throughout the collection (Taghi’s personal favorite and always a season-to-season mainstay), and prints inspired by his Persian heritage.

“Every season, we look at Persian motifs and narratives because they are what and who I am,” Taghi says. “We’re looking at my grandmother’s house, the rug I grew up with, or my mom’s treasure trove.”

Persian Paisley is the print of the fall season and easily transitional as the weather turns less intense in the fall.

Each part of this new collection can be layered and paired with another piece in the collection or with existing apparel.

“We mix and match every single piece and really pushed the styling this season,” Taghi notes.

The most eye-raising dress for fall is demure in color but not in design. Taghi calls the gray flannel bandeau dress “the sexiest” of dresses and an expected favorite.

Time will tell which of the fall 2024 pieces will become celebrity must haves, but Taghi is keeping the starry rush in perspective.

“Fashion is a teeter-totter, and I am making timeless pieces you can wear forever,” he says.