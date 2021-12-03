Another Famous Boot Maker is Opening a New Store in Fort Worth — Ariat Moseys Into Mule Alley

Ariat's new Longhorn Sculpture will be installed at the Fort Worth store.

As if anyone needed another reason to scoot their boots over to the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards, another famous boot maker will soon be joining the growing scene. Ariat is set to open later this month in Mule Alley.

The well-known Western brand is opening its fifth retail store in the entire United States in Fort Worth.

“The Fort Worth Stockyards has a rich history of western culture. It could not have been a better home for our next brand shop,” Ariat co-founder and CEO Beth Cross says. “As we look to expand our business and serve our customers, we are prioritizing markets, like Fort Worth, in which the heart of Ariat’s community is represented.”

No doubt. Fort Worth is the home of ranch chic and cattleman/woman style. The city is already home to the likes of Justin, Tecovas, Lucchese, M.L. Leddy’s, Ponder and Rod Patrick and, as PaperCity Fort Worth previously reported, California-based Old Gringo is set to relocate its headquarters to the city soon too.

Fort Worth has long been a legit Western wear mecca. The addition of Ariat means another heritage Western brand will be calling the city home.

“Ariat’s Fort Worth Brand Shop will showcase notable artists with western influences,” a release notes. “Continuing its tradition of location-inspired wood sculptures, the Fort Worth store will feature a longhorn driftwood sculpture with western performance embellishments to commemorate the tradition of rodeo.”

Like Fort Worth, Ariat has strong Southwestern and rodeo roots. Founded in 1993, the boot maker made a name for itself with its performance-minded boots in the equestrian, outdoor and work worlds. Ariat takes its name from Secretariat after all, arguably the greatest racehorse of all time.

Ariat also brings functional innovations like its added attention to supportive footbeds and exceptional traction in its molded rubber soles. This Fort Worth girl certainly has a pair in her closet.

“We are building an unparalleled, one-stop destination for the ultimate Western heritage brands at Mule Alley, and Ariat is the perfect addition to our tenant mix,” Majestic Realty executive vice president Craig Cavileer says in a statement. “Ariat’s Western performance and lifestyle products will add another dimension to the shopping experience at the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards, and we’re excited for them to open just in time for the holidays.”

Looks like Mule Alley will have a shiny new Ariat store to unwrap just in time for Christmas.