California Bootmaker Relocates to Fort Worth, Plans to Open a Big New Flagship Store — and a Restaurant

Fort Worth will soon welcome yet another fashion-forward boot brand to town. While Old Gringo Boots can be found online at the likes of Zappos, or in-store at Cavender’s already, it is now making a big move and embracing the Fort Worth Stockyards as its new home.

Old Gringo Boots is relocating its headquarters from San Diego, where it was founded in 2000, to Cowtown. It is opening its first ever flagship retail store in the Stockyards too. A big one.

Fort Worth and its ranching history are a natural fit for many bootmakers. The city is already home to the likes of Justin, Tecovas, Lucchese, M.L. Leddy’s, Ponder and Rod Patrick. Just to name a few. And with more and more visitors discovering the Stockyards District, it’s no wonder Old Gringo is making this move.

Old Gringo Boots’ new space will have retail at street level, corporate on second, and a new restaurant on top.

Construction is currently underway on its new flagship store, with plans to open in the first quarter of 2022. It will be located on the East corner of Exchange at Stockyards Station. The new 5,314 square-foot store will feature modern Western displays and include a picture window. More than 100 styles, including in-store exclusives, handbags, belts, jackets and custom hats will be available for purchase.

Even better, this Old Gringo flagship store will have a bar and a covered patio. With the latter being a great place to watch the twice-daily cattle drives in the Stockyards.

Old Gringo Boots makes its big move from Cali to Cowtown.

“After 20 years in sunny California, we have relocated our headquarters to the city of cowboys and culture,” Old Gringo Boots co-founder Ernie Tarut says. “As one of the fastest growing cities, Fort Worth aligns with our entrepreneurial spirit and connects us with our love for the modern West. Relocating to Texas will benefit our accessibility, giving us a central point for distribution from coast to coast.”

Old Gringo’s new corporate headquarters will be located at 2322 N. Main Street. The Old Gringo store will occupy the ground level of the building and the office space will be on the second floor. The third level will feature the first Old Gringo Grill, a seafood-focused restaurant with a wood-fired grill and large covered balcony.

Old Gringo Boots isn’t just moving. It is moving to Fort Worth with major plans.