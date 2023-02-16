Aritzia Sets Its Sights On Southlake — Women’s Fashion Fave to Open a New Store In Town Square

Aritzia recently opened its first San Antonio store at The Shops At La Cantera in December. Next up, Southlake

The Vancouver-based fashion brand is on the move again in Texas.

Playful international boutique Aritzia plans to open a new North Texas store later this year. Artizia will open its fourth Texas store in Southlake Town Square at 279 Grand Avenue. Expect curated collections, personal styling and private shopping appointments.

Aritzia is a design house that does everything from activewear to workday polish. Its tagline and ethos is Everyday Luxury. Each of its stores is supposed to take into account the local surroundings in the architecture and design process. Aritzia even has its own soundtrack, featuring eclectic playlists curated by its very own in-house music director.

Aritzia’s exclusive brands, which vary somewhat according to location, include the likes of Wilfred offering romantic and feminine silhouettes; Babaton with its proper foundational pieces; Super World, which is engineered for outside wear; and Denim Forum among others. Another one of Aritzia’s exclusive brands will be revealed in its Spring ’23 collection this week. This favorite is TNA, casual city wear meets athleisure known for its edgy and exaggerated proportions.

Alongside these imminently mixable Aritzia exclusive fashion lines you’ll find well known staples such as Levi’s, AGOLDE, Calvin Klein, Solomon and New Balance.

Aritzia’s digital platform creates highly personalized shopping experiences and the brand already boasts more than 100 boutiques spread across Canada and the United States.

The Aritzia History

Aritzia has a long history in Vancouver where the Hill family first got into the business in 1945 when John Hill purchased Tom Reid’s secondary Dry Goods location in Marpole. This family business continued to grow in the 1960s when the Hills renamed its new store Hill’s of Kerrisdale. Aritzia started inside the 70-year-old department store before Brian Hill opened the first standalone Aritzia boutique in Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre in 1984.

The first Aritzia stores in Texas opened at Dallas’ NorthPark Center (in 2019), The Galleria Mall in Houston (2020) and The Domain mixed-used development in Austin (2020). A new store just opened last December in San Antonio’s The Shops at La Cantera.

Now, Southlake is getting in the action.