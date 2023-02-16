Gucci The Woodlands – Houston, TX – Photos by Pablo Enriquez
Gucci moved into The Woodlands with a swank boutique in The Woodlands Mall. (Photo by Pablo Enriquez)

Fashion / Shopping

Your First Look Inside The Woodlands’ New Gucci Store — a Luxury Fashion Coup For The North

Making a Statement With Old World Charm

BY // 02.16.23
The fashion quotient of shopping in The Woodlands has kicked up a notch with the arrival of a swank Gucci shop in The Woodlands Mall. The first European luxury brand to open a perch in this burgeoning luxury land, Gucci is making a fashion statement with the sleek and chic boutique that offers 6,500 square feet of must-have merchandise.

Both Gucci devotees and new disciples will find a wide range of products including women’s and men’s shoes, those to-die-for handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry, watches, hats and eyewear. And, yes, savvy shoppers will find pieces from the uber contemporary Cosmogonie fashion collection, which was introduced last May in Puglia, Italy.

The new Gucci boutique in The Woodlands Mall makes a major impression. (Photo by Pablo Enriquez)
The new Gucci boutique in The Woodlands Mall makes a major impression. (Photo by Pablo Enriquez)

The Italian heritage brand appears to be making its way into all the metropolitan corners of Texas, having opened a Gucci boutique in Fort Worth last September. The Woodlands Mall is now home to the ninth Gucci store in Texas.

This latest Gucci boutique is a warm contemporary stunner beginning with the custom geometric painted wood floors, which produce decorative three-dimensional effects. Plush overstuffed sofas and chairs add comfy notes with mid-century modern flare. We love the spare, sophisticated Old World presentation of the merchandise — shoes beautifully arranged across walls of shelves and leather bags spaciously displayed in what could pass for an Art Deco case.

The new Gucci boutique in The Woodlands Mall offers all the luxury perks you'd expect. (Photo by Pablo Enriquez)
The new Gucci boutique in The Woodlands Mall offers all the luxury perks you’d expect. (Photo by Pablo Enriquez)

The Woodlands boutique, as planned, enjoys an ethos unique to Gucci. One that is echoed in the 500-plus Gucci stores worldwide.

The first Gucci store opened in Florence, Italy in 1921. A second store opened in 1938 on Rome’s luxury shopping street Via Condotti. Those early Gucci endeavors were basically luggage design and manufacturing. As the decades and generations of the Gucci family passed, the house expanded its collections to a wide range of leather goods, perfume and ultimately fashion. In 1953, the pioneer in Italian design in the United States opened its first American store in the Savoy Plaza Hotel on East 58th Street in New York.

Now, Gucci’s moved into The Woodlands.

PaperCity The Woodlands is coming soon, bringing an elevated look at one of the most dynamic communities in all of Texas. This will be a hub that makes you feel like an insider without having to do the hard work to gain access. You’ll be the friend that knows the best place to grab great Thai food, the perfect spot to get a pedicure and where to grab dessert after a wonderful concert at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

To get to be one of the first people to see PaperCity The Woodlands, click here to become a newsletter insider.

 

