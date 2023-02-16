Your First Look Inside The Woodlands’ New Gucci Store — a Luxury Fashion Coup For The North

Gucci brings its luxury style in leather goods, jewelry, watches and more to The Woodlands Mall including the Ophidia small handbag.

Gucci moved into The Woodlands with a swank boutique in The Woodlands Mall. (Photo by Pablo Enriquez)

The fashion quotient of shopping in The Woodlands has kicked up a notch with the arrival of a swank Gucci shop in The Woodlands Mall. The first European luxury brand to open a perch in this burgeoning luxury land, Gucci is making a fashion statement with the sleek and chic boutique that offers 6,500 square feet of must-have merchandise.

Both Gucci devotees and new disciples will find a wide range of products including women’s and men’s shoes, those to-die-for handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry, watches, hats and eyewear. And, yes, savvy shoppers will find pieces from the uber contemporary Cosmogonie fashion collection, which was introduced last May in Puglia, Italy.

The Italian heritage brand appears to be making its way into all the metropolitan corners of Texas, having opened a Gucci boutique in Fort Worth last September. The Woodlands Mall is now home to the ninth Gucci store in Texas.

This latest Gucci boutique is a warm contemporary stunner beginning with the custom geometric painted wood floors, which produce decorative three-dimensional effects. Plush overstuffed sofas and chairs add comfy notes with mid-century modern flare. We love the spare, sophisticated Old World presentation of the merchandise — shoes beautifully arranged across walls of shelves and leather bags spaciously displayed in what could pass for an Art Deco case.

The Woodlands boutique, as planned, enjoys an ethos unique to Gucci. One that is echoed in the 500-plus Gucci stores worldwide.

The first Gucci store opened in Florence, Italy in 1921. A second store opened in 1938 on Rome’s luxury shopping street Via Condotti. Those early Gucci endeavors were basically luggage design and manufacturing. As the decades and generations of the Gucci family passed, the house expanded its collections to a wide range of leather goods, perfume and ultimately fashion. In 1953, the pioneer in Italian design in the United States opened its first American store in the Savoy Plaza Hotel on East 58th Street in New York.

Now, Gucci’s moved into The Woodlands.

